Bangladesh U19 scrape win by 5 runs on DLS method

Bangladesh U19 scraped a win today against Afghanistan by five runs on the DLS method. Low light interrupted play at the point where Bangladesh U19 had scored 231 runs for 4 wickets after 46 overs.

The umpires decided that the match could not continue due to poor lighting at the venue. Consequently, the home U19 team emerged victorious by 5 runs according to the DLS method.

The second match of the series is scheduled to take place on October 31 at the same venue.