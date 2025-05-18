Baradar returns to Kabul after ‘productive’ visit to Tatarstan

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, has returned to Kabul following a four-day official visit to Tatarstan.

Upon arrival at Kabul International Airport, he described the visit as highly productive, highlighting key meetings and agreements reached during the trip.

Speaking to the media, Baradar stated that he held constructive discussions with the President of Tatarstan and the President of Mordovia on political, economic, and trade-related issues.

He also reported comprehensive talks with two Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, focusing on expanding bilateral trade between Kabul and Moscow, encouraging Russian investment in Afghanistan, and fostering broader economic cooperation between the two countries.

During his stay in Tatarstan, Baradar inaugurated the Afghanistan–Russia Business Forum and witnessed the signing of five important memoranda of understanding.

These agreements cover sectors such as transport and transit, bilateral trade, and collaboration between the private sectors of both nations.