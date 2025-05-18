Iran and Tajikistan’s foreign ministers discuss developments in Afghanistan

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday, May 18, that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the need for continued regional cooperation, particularly in light of ongoing developments in Afghanistan.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the 14th Tehran Dialogue Forum, which aims to address recent regional and global developments.

The two ministers expressed concern over the evolving situation in the Middle East and highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in security, economic, and cultural domains.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi and Muhriddin also explored strategies to enhance economic and trade ties, deepen cultural collaboration, and facilitate people-to-people connections.

Both ministers underscored the cultural, linguistic, and historical ties shared between Iran and Tajikistan.