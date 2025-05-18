Latest News
Iran and Tajikistan’s foreign ministers discuss developments in Afghanistan
During the meeting, both sides emphasized the need for continued regional cooperation, particularly in light of ongoing developments in Afghanistan.
Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday, May 18, that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
The discussion took place on the sidelines of the 14th Tehran Dialogue Forum, which aims to address recent regional and global developments.
The two ministers expressed concern over the evolving situation in the Middle East and highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in security, economic, and cultural domains.
According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi and Muhriddin also explored strategies to enhance economic and trade ties, deepen cultural collaboration, and facilitate people-to-people connections.
Both ministers underscored the cultural, linguistic, and historical ties shared between Iran and Tajikistan.
Latest News
Acting Afghan foreign minister meets with Iran’s FM in Tehran
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, met with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Sunday during his visit to Tehran.
Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting Tehran to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum and meet with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
According to a statement released by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the meeting with his counterpart Muttaqi will discuss bilateral relations, security issues, water resources, and Afghan refugees.
Muttaqi emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in various sectors.
He also called on Iran to ensure that the return of Afghan refugees is conducted gradually and with dignity.
Abbas Araghchi stated that the two countries are in a new phase of bilateral relations and are making progress step by step, the ministry said.
Experts believe that Iran, as Afghanistan’s neighbor, can play an important role in the country’s stability, development, and the strengthening of regional cooperation.
The Tehran Dialogue Forum is scheduled to be held in Tehran on May 17-19, with the participation of officials from 53 countries.
Latest News
Baradar returns to Kabul after ‘productive’ visit to Tatarstan
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, has returned to Kabul following a four-day official visit to Tatarstan.
Upon arrival at Kabul International Airport, he described the visit as highly productive, highlighting key meetings and agreements reached during the trip.
Speaking to the media, Baradar stated that he held constructive discussions with the President of Tatarstan and the President of Mordovia on political, economic, and trade-related issues.
He also reported comprehensive talks with two Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, focusing on expanding bilateral trade between Kabul and Moscow, encouraging Russian investment in Afghanistan, and fostering broader economic cooperation between the two countries.
During his stay in Tatarstan, Baradar inaugurated the Afghanistan–Russia Business Forum and witnessed the signing of five important memoranda of understanding.
These agreements cover sectors such as transport and transit, bilateral trade, and collaboration between the private sectors of both nations.
Latest News
Trump says he will speak with Putin, Zelenskiy on Monday
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss stopping the war in Ukraine, days after the first face-to-face talks in three years between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul, Reuters reported.
Trump had offered to travel to Turkey for the talks while in the Gulf last week if Putin would also attend, but Putin declined to take him up on the offer.
The president has been pressuring Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to agree to a ceasefire in the three-year-old war.
Trump said in a Truth Social post that his call with Putin will be on Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern (1400 GMT), read the report.
“THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE ‘BLOODBATH’ THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE,” he said.
Trump said he would speak with Zelenskiy and various members of NATO afterwards.
“Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have never happened, will end,” he wrote.
Russia has shown little inclination to make concessions in the Ukraine conflict.
Russian negotiators at the Istanbul peace talks on Friday demanded Ukraine pull its troops out of all Ukrainian regions claimed by Moscow before they would agree to a ceasefire, a senior Ukrainian official familiar with the talks told Reuters.
