Sport
Bavuma wary of Afghanistan challenge in Champions Trophy
Bavuma said Afghanistan would draw confidence from that series going into their Group B encounter.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma warned his team they will need to be at their best against Afghanistan in their opening game of the Champions Trophy in Karachi on Friday.
It will be the first meeting between the countries since Afghanistan beat South Africa 2-1 in a one-day series in Sharjah last September.
Bavuma said Afghanistan would draw confidence from that series going into their Group B encounter.
“They are a highly competitive team,” said Bavuma as reported by AFP. “I think they’ve got a lot of experience within their team.
“Guys who have that international pedigree at least from a skill point of view and we have to bring out our A-game.”
“We played against them mid-to-late last year and they were victorious, so they won’t be short of any type of confidence coming into the game tomorrow but in terms of preparations we have ticked all the boxes,” he added.
South Africa will be at full strength with Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen all available, having sat out the recent tri-series in Pakistan.
Despite losing to Pakistan and New Zealand in that series, Bavuma felt his team has prepared well.
“We understand, you know, the Champions Trophy is a little bit different, it’s almost like every game is a knockout type of thing and our mindset really is to make sure that we pitch up and play our best game of cricket,” said Bavuma.
“Hopefully we’re playing five games and not three games of cricket in this tournament. I think most importantly, we win the moments that matter.”
Australia and England are the other two teams in Group B, with Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.
South Africa won the inaugural Champions Trophy — then named the ICC Knock-Out Trophy — in Bangladesh in 1998.
But they have since fallen short in major tournaments, often losing in the knock-out rounds, and earning the tag of “chokers”.
They lost in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in India in 2023 and were runners-up to India in last year’s T20 World Cup held in the United States and the West Indies.
Bavuma dismissed fears the long title drought would weigh on the minds of the players.
“There’s no negativity from the fact that we haven’t been able to be successful in other ICC events or editions,” said Bavuma.
“But there is a lot more positivity and confidence in terms of our ability or how far we can go within the tournament.”
Afghanistan will face South Africa in Karachi on Friday. The match will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
Sport
Gill and Shami help India edge past Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
Gill’s ton trumped Towhid Hridoy’s heroic 100 while battling cramps that helped Bangladesh, who were 35-5 at one stage, reach 228 before being all out with two deliveries left in their innings.
India began their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh after opener Shubman Gill anchored their nervy chase with a classy hundred in the Group A contest on Thursday.
A victory target of 229 looked inadequate to test India’s vaunted batting but Rohit Sharma’s men faltered in their chase and owed their tense victory, even if it came with 21 balls to spare, largely to Gill’s unbeaten 101.
Gill’s ton trumped Towhid Hridoy’s heroic 100 while battling cramps that helped Bangladesh, who were 35-5 at one stage, reach 228 before being all out with two deliveries left in their innings.
Seamer Mohammed Shami claimed 5-53, signalling he was ready to lead India’s pace attack in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah.
“We have been in that kind of situation many a time,” India captain Rohit Sharma said of their chase.
“There’s a lot of experience in that dressing room to handle that… KL (Rahul) and Gill at the end were quite composed.”
Najmul Hossain Shanto was left to regret his decision to bat as Bangladesh lost the top half of their batting half inside nine overs.
While India’s new ball pair of Shami and Harshit Rana (3-31) struck in their first overs, spinner Axar Patel nearly claimed a hat-trick.
The left-arm spinner removed Tanzid Hasan (25) and Mushfiqur Rahim – both caught behind – off successive deliveries.
Axar’s next delivery produced an edge from new man in Jaker Ali (68) but Rohit spilled a simple catch in the slip and was seen apologising to Axar for denying him a hat-trick.
Jaker also survived a missed stumping opportunity while Hardik Pandya dropped Hridoy to let Bangladesh off the hook.
The batters forged a 154-run stand but Hridoy developed cramps and was practically batting on one leg towards the end of his stellar hundred that included six fours and two sixes.
Rohit (41) and Gill got India off to a flying start adding 69 runs for the opening stand.
Rohit could not initially middle the ball but boundaries soon started to flow from his bat as he crossed 11,000 runs in ODIs.
Taskin Ahmed removed Rohit in the 10th over and suddenly the boundary flow stopped.
Virat Kohli (22) could not convert the start while Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel fell cheaply as Bangladesh fought back with their spinners.
Jaker dropped Rahul when the Indian was on nine and it proved a costly mistake as the batter went on to make 41 not out and sealing India’s victory with a six.
India next face defending champions Pakistan in a Sunday blockbuster in Dubai.
In the third match of Champions Trophy, Afghanistan will face South Africa in Karachi on Friday. The match will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Sport
Statement win for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement later that “Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course.”
The Mitchell Santner-led side are off to a sizzling start in the Champions Trophy 2025, beating hosts Pakistan with a sensational overall performance, powered by centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham.
Chasing a daunting target of 321, the host nation lost opener Saud Shakeel in the fourth over of the chase, and from then on the Mohammad Rizwan-led team never really looked well settled in the chase.
After the dismissal of Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan tried to rebuild the innings with Babar Azam, but an unbelievable catch from Glenn Phillips at backward point saw the Pakistan skipper walk back to the dugout for just three runs.
A pall of gloom was however cast over Pakistan’s Champions Trophy title defence as opener Zaman pulled up injured on the second delivery of their first match.
Making a diving attempt while fielding in the deep, Zaman was seen in discomfort and was tended to by the physio before he was forced off the field.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement later that “Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course.”
Zaman had been a prolific feature of the Pakistan squad when they won their first-ever Champions Trophy title in 2017.
Pakistan’s title defence at home had already been dealt a blow when Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament after he twisted his ankle during the Test series in South Africa.
India to tackle Bangladesh in Dubai
The UAE leg of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will commence today, Thursday February 20, when India faces Bangladesh.
India, the finalists at the most recent edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and winners of last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, will look to make an impact in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy from the word go, by getting one over Bangladesh in their tournament starter.
The side are no strangers to success in the global event, having previously secured title wins in 2002 (co-winners with Sri Lanka), and 2013.
But this time around, Rohit Sharma’s side will be without their finest bowling asset, Jasprit Bumrah, and have banked on a spin-heavy setup to get the job done for them in the tournament.
Their opponents first-up are also good exponents of spin, and have the capacity to dish out a surprise in big events. The Tigers will take inspiration from their 2007 heroics against India, and will back their experienced players to come good on Thursday.
This match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 1:30 pm Kabul time.
Cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television.
Fans can tune in from 12:30pm for the pre-match show.
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
Sport
Nabi says Champions Trophy not his swansong, ‘dreams of playing with son’
“I’m still thinking (about the future). These might not be my last ODIs, I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience,” Nabi said.
Afghanistan’s seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said this week he will not be retiring anytime soon and instead dreams of playing with his 18-year-old son Hassan Eisakhil, who represented Afghanistan at the Under-19 World Cup last year.
“It’s my dream. Hopefully, we can do it. He is doing very well … he is a hard worker and I’m also pushing him to do work.
“I want him to make his own goals, if you want to get to be a high-level cricketer, you have to work hard. It’s not enough to make 50 or 60, you have to score 100-plus.
“He’s listening and pushing all the time. When he can talk to me, I try to give him advice to give him confidence for the game.”
Nabi said in November last year that he would not play ODIs after the Champions Trophy. However, his comments this week come on the eve of the tournament, which gets underway in Pakistan on Wednesday, February 19.
For Nabi and the rest of his team, it will be their debut appearance at the tournament.
In 2009, a 24-year-old Mohammad Nabi was part of Afghanistan’s first-ever ODI playing XI. Now, at 40, the veteran all-rounder is preparing to represent his country once again.
Despite his age, Nabi has no plans of calling it quits and says he remains eager to continue playing for the national team.
“I’m still thinking (about the future). These might not be my last ODIs, I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience,” Nabi said.
“I’ve discussed with the senior players and in the high-level games, maybe or maybe not, we’ll see. It will depend on my fitness.”
Fresh off winning the Bangladesh Premier League with Fortune Barishal, Nabi is a key member of Afghanistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad and believes the confidence from his recent outings add to his positive state of mind going into the upcoming tournament.
“The preparations for the Champions Trophy have been good,” Nabi said. “I did three sessions with the national team in Abu Dhabi so I’m in good shape.
“Winning the BPL gave me more confidence, from a tough position in the final. In the whole tournament, we did really well and my performances were good as well, bowling and also batting, I helped finish the job in four or five matches,” he said.
While Nabi brings in a wealth of experience, the Afghan lineup for the Champions Trophy is also equipped with fresh faces ready to make a mark at the big stage.
Among them, 20-year-old spinner Nangialai Kharoti has earned a strong backing from Nabi.
“He’s a youngster, who has been doing really well over the last two years. He’s a very good spinner but he’s a good fielder as well. He bowled really well against South Africa and Ireland in Sharjah.
“Hopefully he can get some more wickets in the Champions Trophy, it would be good for the team.”
Kharoti adds to the fierce spin unit of Afghanistan led by the inimitable Rashid Khan, who recently surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket.
Nabi, Afghanistan’s former captain, remains a key figure in Afghanistan’s squad, which is aiming for a semi-final berth in the Champions Trophy.
Drawn in Group B alongside England, Australia, and South Africa, Afghanistan have assembled a power-packed squad, well-suited to subcontinent conditions.
The team’s first match will be on Friday against South Africa.
Once again Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) will ensure cricket fans across the country can watch all Champions Trophy matches live on Ariana Television!
For updates, fixtures and schedules be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ digital platforms.
Afghan women suffering because of ‘disastrous’ US exit: Trump spokesperson
Rubio: IEA has not cooperated so much against Daesh or al-Qaida in some cases
Judge again orders US to unfreeze foreign aid, stops short of contempt
Pakistan wants Afghans without visas to leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28
Bavuma wary of Afghanistan challenge in Champions Trophy
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Survey for construction of Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan completed
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Three Afghans in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024
Tahawol: Nangarhar’s security status reviewed
Saar: Agriculture ministry achievements and problems discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s governance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Kabul police’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: Virtue ministry’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Ex-Pakistan captain says Rashid is greater than legendary cricketer Wasim Akram
-
Sport5 days ago
Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaces injured Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians’ squad for IPL 2025
-
Sport5 days ago
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Naderi and Hotak through to final
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ukraine war could become ‘EU’s Afghanistan’ if Trump fails to broker peace
-
World4 days ago
Israel receives shipment of heavy bombs cleared by Trump
-
Latest News5 days ago
Female foreign ministers from 17 countries call on IEA to repeal laws affecting women
-
Sport3 days ago
Nabi says Champions Trophy not his swansong, ‘dreams of playing with son’
-
Sport4 days ago
Naderi outplays Hotak to clinch Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 title