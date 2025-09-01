Bayat Foundation and AWCC deliver emergency aid to quake victims in Kunar and Nangarhar

The Bayat Foundation and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have dispatched relief teams to Kunar and Nangarhar provinces to assist those affected by Sunday night’s devastating earthquake.

According to Foundation officials, both organizations were among the first responders to deliver emergency assistance to the impacted areas.

The aid includes food packages, clean drinking water, and tents for families in need.

In addition to humanitarian aid, Afghan Wireless is also providing telecommunications services to support rescue efforts and ensure affected communities remain connected during the crisis.

AWCC officials said a new telecommunications site will be activated in Noor Gul district (Mazar Dara) of Kunar to assist the earthquake victims and organizations and government departments involved in the emergency.

The earthquake, a 6.0-magnitude, struck the country’s eastern zone shortly before midnight on Sunday. Over 800 people died and thousands were injured in the powerful quake, which caused widespread structural damage to houses.