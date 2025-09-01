GALLERY: Afghanistan Earthquake – Scenes of Devastation and Rescue

The death toll in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night has risen to 812, with almost 3,000 injured.

The quake hit Kunar province the hardest, leaving 800 people dead and 2,500 injured.

Additional deaths were reported in Nangarhar province and injuries were reported in Laghman province.

Photos from Kunar and Nangarhar provinces showed widespread devastation across the provinces.

In addition to the high death toll, hundreds of houses were demolished in the quake, and in the aftershocks that followed.

Throughout Monday, rescuers dug through the rubble of demolished houses in the hopes of finding survivors.

Early Monday morning, the Islamic Emirate mobilized the defense force to assist in the search and rescue operations and to fly injured people to hospitals.

The injured were airlifted to hospitals in Kunar, Nangarhar and Kabul.

Government officials meanwhile moved quickly to help survivors bury their loved ones.