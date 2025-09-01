Latest News
GALLERY: Afghanistan Earthquake – Scenes of Devastation and Rescue
Hundreds of houses were demolished in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that rocked Afghanistan’s eastern provinces on Sunday night.
The death toll in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night has risen to 812, with almost 3,000 injured.
The quake hit Kunar province the hardest, leaving 800 people dead and 2,500 injured.
Additional deaths were reported in Nangarhar province and injuries were reported in Laghman province.
Photos from Kunar and Nangarhar provinces showed widespread devastation across the provinces.
In addition to the high death toll, hundreds of houses were demolished in the quake, and in the aftershocks that followed.
Throughout Monday, rescuers dug through the rubble of demolished houses in the hopes of finding survivors.
Early Monday morning, the Islamic Emirate mobilized the defense force to assist in the search and rescue operations and to fly injured people to hospitals.
The injured were airlifted to hospitals in Kunar, Nangarhar and Kabul.
Government officials meanwhile moved quickly to help survivors bury their loved ones.
Bayat Foundation and AWCC deliver emergency aid to quake victims in Kunar and Nangarhar
The Bayat Foundation and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have dispatched relief teams to Kunar and Nangarhar provinces to assist those affected by Sunday night’s devastating earthquake.
According to Foundation officials, both organizations were among the first responders to deliver emergency assistance to the impacted areas.
The aid includes food packages, clean drinking water, and tents for families in need.
In addition to humanitarian aid, Afghan Wireless is also providing telecommunications services to support rescue efforts and ensure affected communities remain connected during the crisis.
AWCC officials said a new telecommunications site will be activated in Noor Gul district (Mazar Dara) of Kunar to assist the earthquake victims and organizations and government departments involved in the emergency.
The earthquake, a 6.0-magnitude, struck the country’s eastern zone shortly before midnight on Sunday. Over 800 people died and thousands were injured in the powerful quake, which caused widespread structural damage to houses.
Indian FM announces emergency aid for Afghanistan earthquake victims
India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed his condolences and sympathy in a phone call with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, following the deadly earthquake on Sunday night.
According to the Afghan foreign ministry, Jaishankar announced that India is sending emergency humanitarian aid, including 1,000 tents and 15 tons of food supplies, to those affected by the disaster.
He added that India will also provide additional assistance, particularly in the areas of medicine and food supplies.
Muttaqi expressed his gratitude for India’s solidarity with the Afghan people during this tragedy and assured that the aid will be delivered to those in need in a timely manner.
As a result of the earthquake that struck Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman provinces shortly before midnight on Sunday, at least 812 people have so far been confirmed dead and almost 3,000 injured.
Karzai and Abdullah call for urgent aid for earthquake victims
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by Sunday night’s 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.
So far over 610 people are confirmed dead. Officials say the number is expected to rise as frantic rescue efforts continue.
The worst hit province was Kunar, but other provinces that were also badly affected included Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan, and Panjshir.
Karzai meanwhile urged the Afghan people and aid organizations to provide comprehensive support and assistance to those affected.
Abdullah Abdullah, former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, wrote on his Facebook page: “With immense grief and sorrow, we have learned that last night’s earthquake in Kunar province claimed the lives of many of our compatriots, leaving others injured and causing severe financial losses.”
He added: “This great tragedy, which has impacted all Afghans and also caused damage in Laghman and Nangarhar provinces, has deeply saddened us. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray to Almighty
Allah for paradise for the martyrs, a speedy recovery for the injured, and patience for the bereaved families.”
Abdullah further appealed to all aid agencies, charitable organizations, investors, and citizens across the country to deliver urgent assistance to the victims and to help rescue those still trapped under the rubble.
Separately, Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, expressed deep sorrow and solidarity on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan with the people and government of Afghanistan. “We stand with the affected families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.
