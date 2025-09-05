Bayat Foundation and AWCC lead relief efforts for earthquake victims in eastern Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, says the government is continuing its efforts to implement national economic projects, including the Qosh Tepa Canal.

Mujahid stated that the second phase of this agricultural project will be completed in the near future, and the third phase will begin soon afterward.

“The Qosh Tepa Canal is one of Afghanistan’s major agricultural projects. Its first phase was completed last year. The second phase, which is currently underway, will be completed in five months, according to the National Development Corporation, and work is ongoing at its final point,” said Mujahid.

Officials at the National Development Corporation (NDC), which is responsible for implementing this large-scale national economic project, have reported significant progress in constructing the main dam and advancing the second phase. They say efforts are underway to complete the project ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, a number of local residents and farmers are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to benefit from the Qosh Tepa Canal and are urging the Islamic Emirate to accelerate efforts to complete this major project.

One farmer said, “We urge the government to complete the Qosh Tepa Canal as soon as possible so that the lands can be irrigated and we can begin harvesting our crops.”

The Qosh Tepa Canal is one of the largest water transfer canals in Afghanistan and the region, measuring 285 kilometers in length, 108 meters in width, and 8.5 meters in depth.

Once completed, the canal will irrigate 550,000 hectares of land across the country and is expected to bring significant transformation to Afghanistan’s agricultural economy.

Originating in Kaldar District of Balkh Province and extending to Andkhoy District in Faryab, the canal has a water transfer capacity of 650 cubic meters per second.

It is estimated to transfer approximately 20.5 billion cubic meters of water annually from the Amu River, helping to irrigate vast areas of dry land throughout the country.