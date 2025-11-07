Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates hundreds of tents to earthquake victims in Samangan
As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance, Bayat Foundation has distributed hundreds of tents to families affected by the earthquake in the Khulm and Feroz Nakhchir districts of Samangan province.
Officials from the foundation said their humanitarian efforts will continue and that more affected families will receive assistance.
Hujatullah Noori, a representative of Bayat Foundation, said: “Today, Bayat Foundation is distributing 100 tents to the victims of the recent earthquake in Khulm and Feroz Nakhchir districts of Samangan.”
Currently, the most urgent needs of those affected by the earthquake are shelter, house reconstruction, food, and medicine—assistance that victims emphasize is essential.
One victim said: “Our life has been devastated. We thank the Bayat Foundation for standing with us and bringing us tents.”
Another added: “The earthquake destroyed our entire house. We are asking for more help. We hope the Bayat Foundation continues its support and helps rebuild people’s homes.”
Local officials in Khulm district also welcomed the Bayat Foundation’s humanitarian assistance, describing its role in supporting disaster victims and reducing poverty as significant.
According to the Khulm district governor, the recent earthquake completely destroyed 200 residential houses and partially damaged more than 1,000 others in the district. The quake also left nine people dead and 60 injured.
Latest News
Pakistan urges Islamic Emirate to relocate TTP to Afghanistan, sources say
Sources in Turkey have told Ariana News that the Afghan delegation at the Istanbul talks shared its views with the mediators, but the Pakistani side raised certain demands that have no connection to Afghanistan.
According to the sources, the Islamabad delegation asked Afghanistan to relocate the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group from Pakistan into Afghanistan.
The sources added that it is weird that, on one hand, Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of sheltering TTP members within its territory, yet on the other hand, it is itself requesting the transfer of such groups like the TTP into Afghanistan.
The sources emphasized that Afghanistan never wishes to create a major problem for itself under pressure.
According to the sources, the legitimate demands of the Islamic Emirate that Pakistan’s territory and airspace not be used by other country or by Daesh against Afghanistan — have not been accepted by Islamabad.
This comes as Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tahir Andrabi said that a new round of talks with the Islamic Emirate began yesterday in Istanbul, during which the Pakistani delegation presented its evidence-based demands to the mediators with the aim of ending militant attacks.
Andrabi said at a press conference on Friday that the mediators are currently holding discussions with IEA regarding Pakistan’s demands.
Latest News
IEA ambassador in Moscow discusses role of ICC with Russian representative
Gul Hassan Hassan, the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate to Russia, met with Ilya Rogachev, the Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Criminal and Legal Cooperation, to discuss the role and position of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
According to a statement released by the Afghan Embassy in Moscow, the two sides exchanged views on issues related to the International Criminal Court, including its activities, status, and role as an international institution.
The statement added that the recent decisions of the ICC were also reviewed during the meeting.
It has been reported that Anton Lavrov, Head of the Afghanistan Department in the Second Asian Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also present at the meeting.
This meeting comes after the Islamic Emirate previously announced the cancellation of Afghanistan’s membership in the Court, stating that history has shown the ICC acts based on political motives rather than the principles of justice and fairness.
ICC is an independent judicial body established to address serious international crimes such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.
The Court operates under the Rome Statute and its jurisdiction applies only to countries that have accepted this statute.
Latest News
India to establish agricultural research center in Afghanistan
India plans to set up a research center in Afghanistan under the name “Afghan–Hindu,” aimed at advancing agricultural research and building local capacity.
The matter was revealed as India’s charge d’affaires in Kabul, Karan Yadav, met with Ataullah Omari, Afghan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, according to a statement released by the ministry.
Speaking at the meeting, Omari noted that Afghanistan, in addition to enduring more than four decades of conflict, is severely affected by climate change. Droughts and crop pests have significantly reduced both the quantity and quality of the country’s agricultural output. He stressed the urgent need for scientific research to develop climate-resilient crop varieties.
In response, the Indian diplomat pledged that his country would work on establishing the “Afghan–Hindu” research center, and would support new projects in the sector. He also promised to organize both in-person and online training programs to strengthen the skills of Ministry of Agriculture specialists.
The Afghan Minister of Agriculture called for India’s assistance in equipping laboratories, constructing check dams, and enhancing livestock quality control and animal health laboratories. He also requested support in facilitating visas for Afghan traders exporting agricultural and livestock products to India.
Karan Yadav assured that all the issues raised would be followed through diplomatic channels and implemented in the near future.
Bayat Foundation donates hundreds of tents to earthquake victims in Samangan
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency and transit problems discussed
Afghanistan to host West Indies for three-match T20I series in January 2026
Pakistan urges Islamic Emirate to relocate TTP to Afghanistan, sources say
IEA ambassador in Moscow discusses role of ICC with Russian representative
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
Women drive industrial growth in Herat’s expanding economic hub
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency and transit problems discussed
Tahawol: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Saar: Russia’s positive remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghan delegation’s trip to Turkey for Pakistan talks discussed
Saar: Reason for UN activities suspension in Herat discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
-
Sport2 days ago
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team thrashes Tajikistan 9–5 in ISG opener
-
Sport4 days ago
Trott and Afghanistan to part ways after 2026 T20 World Cup
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan set to deploy first Chinese-built submarine in 2026 under $5 billion deal
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan foreign ministry rejects Pakistan’s claim of multiple calls from Muttaqi
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to face Iran in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal clash
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan Health Ministry confirms 20 dead and over 500 injured in 6.3 earthquake