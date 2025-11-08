Kabul says talks collapsed due to Pakistan’s ‘irresponsible conduct’

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, announced that the two-day talks between Afghan and Pakistani delegations in Istanbul ended without any tangible outcome, citing the “irresponsible attitude and lack of cooperation” from the Pakistani side.

In a statement, Mujahid said that the Afghan delegation, acting under the leadership’s instructions and in good faith, participated in the Istanbul meetings on November 6 and 7 in hopes of finding a constructive solution to existing issues between the two countries.

According to him, during the discussions, the Pakistani delegation attempted to shift all security-related responsibilities onto the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to assume any responsibility for the security of its own territory or for cooperation on regional stability.

Mujahid reaffirmed that the Islamic Emirate remains firm in its principled stance and will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country. Likewise, he said, no country will be permitted to use its territory to undermine Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, or national security.

He added that the Muslim people of Pakistan are “brothers of Afghans,” and the Islamic Emirate harbors goodwill and hopes for peace for them. However, Mujahid stressed that defending Afghanistan’s land and people is both a “religious and national duty,” and that the Islamic Emirate will resolutely defend the country against any form of aggression.