Blast at Kandahar police HQ leaves several injured

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday in favor of a bill to prevent American aid falling into the hands of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

This issue has been a key focus for House Republicans since last Congress when lawmakers were made aware that weekly cash shipments of $40 million were being sent to Afghanistan’s IEA-controlled central bank.

Additionally, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction reported in May 2024 that more than $10 million had been paid to the IEA in the form of taxes since they regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

“The United States has sent over $5 billion in cash to Kabul,” said Rep. Tim Burchett who sponsored the bill. “This money has been taxed and stolen by the Taliban (IEA), yet we continue to send it oddly enough. That definitely needs to end. The State Department needs to ensure that that any aid, whether financial or material, does not go to terrorists in Afghanistan. We need to have a clear understanding of the influence the Taliban has on, not just international aid, but the Afghan banking system as well.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said: “This bill requires the Department of State to develop and implement a strategy to discourage foreign countries and non-government organizations, NGOs, from providing financial and material support to the Taliban (IEA). That’s important for the United States of America. We don’t have an embassy there. We don’t have diplomatic relations with the Taliban (IEA) – they are a terrorist organization.”

He added: “This includes by using U.S.-provided foreign assistance to discourage countries and organizations from providing support to the Taliban (IEA). We don’t want American tax dollars, in any way, shape or form, going to the Taliban (IEA).”

The bill, which has 23 co-sponsors, advanced to the House floor.

The Islamic Emirate has previously rejected claims of interference in international assistance to Afghanistan.