Latest News
AWCC distributes free SIM cards to returning refugees from Pakistan
Following the intensification of the deportation process of refugees from Pakistan, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has started distributing free mobile phone SIM cards to returnees, in addition to providing telecommunications and internet services.
AWCC officials said they are also offering free voice calls and internet packages for the migrants.
“We are distributing SIM cards to the migrants being deported from Pakistan,” said Ibrarullah Zahir, the Sales Manager of AWCC in the eastern zone.
The company’s officials emphasized that they are offering these free telecommunications and internet services to returnees as part of the company’s social responsibility initiatives.
Meanwhile, local authorities in Nangarhar called on all telecom networks to provide 24-hour services to returnees.
Zabihullah Zaki, the head of the Telecommunications and Information Technology Department in Nangarhar, said they are monitoring the situation of the migrants and added that telecommunications companies are cooperating in this regard.
Attaullah Sahil, head of AWCC in the eastern zone, said the company’s teams are available 24/7 to provide services to returning migrants in the area.
Meanwhile, returnees have welcomed AWCC’s initiative of distributing SIM cards to them and for other free services.
Pakistan has this month ramped up its campaign to deport hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, many of whom have lived in that country for decades.
Return refugees have, however, reported that Afghans in Pakistan are facing increasing harassment and the confiscation of their belongings by Pakistani authorities.
Latest News
Trump slams Biden over America’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night slammed the Joe Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it “the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country”.
Trump said had he been president in 2021, “the disaster would have never happened”.
Addressing the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner on Tuesday, April 8, Trump said he would have still pulled out troops as he had planned but he would have held on to Bagram Air Base.
As one of the biggest air bases in the world, he said he would have kept it “not for Afghanistan but because it’s one hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”
He stated, “China now occupies it”.
He slammed Biden for being “stupid” and criticized him for evacuating through Kabul International Airport in August 2021, instead of through Bagram.
Trump said: “They left from a local little airport, which was crowded like crazy.
“The bomb went off and decimated hundreds of people. Killed hundreds. We lost 13 soldiers. But we also had 42 or 48 horribly injured — arms, legs, faces. Horribly injured,” he said, referring to the Abby Gate suicide bombing that took place on August 26 outside the crowded airport.
More than 170 Afghans were killed in the explosion and 13 American soldiers also died.
Trump said this happened “all because we had a stupid leader,” adding that the incident should never have happened.
Latest News
Iran’s Vice President advocates stronger ties with neighbors, especially Afghanistan
Mohammad Reza Aref stated that neighboring countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan provide great opportunities for Iran’s border provinces, including Khorasan Razavi.
Iran’s Vice President has called on his government to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, especially Afghanistan.
Mohammad Reza Aref stated that neighboring countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan provide great opportunities for Iran’s border provinces, including Khorasan Razavi.
He said governors of border provinces played an important role in strengthening ties with neighbors and in light of this, Tehran will look at enhancing the status of these provinces and promote them in trade dealings with neighbors.
Iran has been stepping up contact with Afghanistan’s rulers as part of a concerted bid to strengthen ties. While Tehran has not yet officially recognized the Islamic Emirate government, commentators have noted that this could soon change.
Regular meetings between Afghan and Iranian officials have been taking place – especially around boosting bilateral trade.
In the latest initiative, Mohammadreza Nazeri, Iran’s Director-General of the Office of Economic Coordination, met with Shafiullah Azam, Director General of Economic Cooperation of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Kabul and discussed economic relations between the two countries.
Iran is one of Afghanistan’s most important economic partners, and trade volume between the two countries has increased to $4 billion; $55 million in exports from Afghanistan and $3.311 billion in imports.
International Sports
IPL 2025: Arya slays CSK for Punjab Kings
Arya set the tone for the match in emphatic fashion when he slammed a six off the very first ball
Priyansh Arya became only the second batter to score a hundred in IPL 2025 when he notched up a 42-ball 103 in Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) home match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.
This was his maiden IPL century and it came off just 39 balls and it was the joint-fourth fastest hundred in the IPL.
Punjab Kings won by 18 runs.
Arya however set the tone for Tuesday’s match in emphatic fashion from the very first ball when he hit a six. This is only the fourth time an IPL match has begun with a maximum.
He then went on to hammer nine sixes and seven fours in a breathtaking 103 off just 42 balls. In doing so, he became only the eighth uncapped player in IPL history to register a century.
Arya’s rise to prominence through his explosive performances in the Delhi Premier League is well-documented. He was the tournament’s leading run-scorer in 2024, amassing over 600 runs in 10 matches, including two centuries and four half-centuries.
His standout performances caught the attention of IPL scouts, leading to his acquisition by the Punjab Kings for INR 3.8 crore (about $500,000) – a substantial investment in the flamboyant 24-year-old batter.
Arya, who was Player of the Match, said after Tuesday’s match that his century was an “out of the world feeling. I feel very happy but I feel I should contribute more to the team. Shreyas told me to bat with intent, you go for it even with your first ball after I got out last match. When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we will look for singles and doubles, but he told me you play the way with whatever first comes to your mind. All bowlers are good, any bowler could have troubled me.”
Wednesday’s match
Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals today, Wednesday April 9. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and a high-scoring contest could be on the cards.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch the match, live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 5:30 pm.
Tahawol: Concerns over US aid cut to Afghanistan
AWCC distributes free SIM cards to returning refugees from Pakistan
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Trump slams Biden over America’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan
Zelenskiy in Saudi Arabia as US voices hope for Ukraine peace talks
MoRRD signs deal for Wakhan road construction
Iran’s President to Trump: I will not negotiate, ‘do whatever the hell you want’
Trump says he still has good relations with leader of ‘nuclear power’ North Korea
Afghanistan records trade volume of $292 million via air corridors in 1403 solar year
Tahawol: Concerns over US aid cut to Afghanistan
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Upholding Afghanistan’s regional importance discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s ill-treatment towards Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran trade ties discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN rights experts call on Pakistan to stop removal process of Afghan refugees
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA rejects reports of US military planes landing at Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base
-
Latest News5 days ago
US has no plans for reopening of its embassy in Kabul
-
Regional5 days ago
Israeli troops expand ‘security zone’ in northern Gaza
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan urges global community to block arms flow to militant groups in Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Nepal by 1 run in second ODI, win series
-
World4 days ago
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities