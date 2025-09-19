British couple released after eight months of detention in Afghanistan

A British couple who had been imprisoned by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for nearly eight months have been released.

Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, who have lived in Afghanistan for almost two decades, were arrested on February 1 this year in Bamiyan province.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the couple had been detained for violating Afghan laws and were freed following judicial proceedings.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate does not view cases involving foreign nationals through political lense, and called for consular services to be provided without political considerations.

The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Qatar for its mediation efforts and confirmed that, upon release, the couple were handed over to Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Envoy.