British couple released after eight months of detention in Afghanistan
A British couple who had been imprisoned by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for nearly eight months have been released.
Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, who have lived in Afghanistan for almost two decades, were arrested on February 1 this year in Bamiyan province.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the couple had been detained for violating Afghan laws and were freed following judicial proceedings.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate does not view cases involving foreign nationals through political lense, and called for consular services to be provided without political considerations.
The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Qatar for its mediation efforts and confirmed that, upon release, the couple were handed over to Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Envoy.
China stresses Afghan sovereignty as Trump seeks to regain Bagram air base
Beijing has reaffirmed its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks that he is seeking to regain access to former U.S. air base Bagram from the Islamic Emirate.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has emphasized that China respects Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
“China respects Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of the Afghan people. We emphasize that hyping up tensions do not win support. We hope relevant sides could play constructive role for regional stability.”
His remarks came in response to speculation surrounding U.S. president’s interest in the strategically important Bagram base, once the largest American military facility in Afghanistan before the U.S. withdrawal in 2021.
China has consistently urged external powers to avoid fueling instability in Afghanistan, while maintaining its own engagement with the IEA-led government, particularly on economic and regional security cooperation.
UNHCR deploys international female staff in Kabul amid restrictions on Afghan women workers
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has deployed international female staff to its encashment centre in Kabul after Afghan women staff were barred from working under instructions from the Islamic Emirate.
UNHCR said it had suspended activities on September 9 at all encashment centres across Afghanistan, stressing that it is not possible to interview and register returnees without female staff. More than half of returnees are women, and over 30 percent are female heads of households, making their participation in the process essential.
The agency noted that the deployment of international female staff was an exceptional and temporary measure to ease the humanitarian crisis, with many women and children waiting days for assistance. It underlined that this arrangement is not sustainable and that discussions are ongoing with the authorities to allow Afghan female staff to return.
UNHCR emphasized that the long-term solution must enable women returnees to be supported by national female staff, in line with cultural and religious norms.
IEA official responds to Trump’s Bagram remarks, rules out foreign troop presence
Zakir Jalaly, Director of the Third Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, has dismissed the prospect of a renewed U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, emphasizing instead the possibility of political and economic engagement based on mutual respect and shared interests.
Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Bagram airbase, Jalali said on X that Trump — known as a businessman and dealmaker — had raised the matter in the context of negotiation. He underlined that Afghans have never accepted foreign military presence, a stance reaffirmed during the Doha talks and subsequent agreement.
Jalaly stated that the doors remain open for political and economic relations between Kabul and Washington based on shared interests and mutual respect.
Trump, speaking to reporters on Thursday during a trip to London, said “we want that base back” and cited what he called its strategic location near China.
“It’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons,” Trump said.
The sprawling airfield was the main base for American forces in Afghanistan during the two decades of war that followed the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington.
