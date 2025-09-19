Latest News
UNHCR deploys international female staff in Kabul amid restrictions on Afghan women workers
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has deployed international female staff to its encashment centre in Kabul after Afghan women staff were barred from working under instructions from the Islamic Emirate.
UNHCR said it had suspended activities on September 9 at all encashment centres across Afghanistan, stressing that it is not possible to interview and register returnees without female staff. More than half of returnees are women, and over 30 percent are female heads of households, making their participation in the process essential.
The agency noted that the deployment of international female staff was an exceptional and temporary measure to ease the humanitarian crisis, with many women and children waiting days for assistance. It underlined that this arrangement is not sustainable and that discussions are ongoing with the authorities to allow Afghan female staff to return.
UNHCR emphasized that the long-term solution must enable women returnees to be supported by national female staff, in line with cultural and religious norms.
IEA official responds to Trump’s Bagram remarks, rules out foreign troop presence
Zakir Jalaly, Director of the Third Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, has dismissed the prospect of a renewed U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, emphasizing instead the possibility of political and economic engagement based on mutual respect and shared interests.
Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Bagram airbase, Jalali said on X that Trump — known as a businessman and dealmaker — had raised the matter in the context of negotiation. He underlined that Afghans have never accepted foreign military presence, a stance reaffirmed during the Doha talks and subsequent agreement.
Jalaly stated that the doors remain open for political and economic relations between Kabul and Washington based on shared interests and mutual respect.
Trump, speaking to reporters on Thursday during a trip to London, said “we want that base back” and cited what he called its strategic location near China.
“It’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons,” Trump said.
The sprawling airfield was the main base for American forces in Afghanistan during the two decades of war that followed the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington.
Trump’s dream of retaking Bagram might end up looking like an Afghan re-invasion – Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump’s goal of re-occupying Bagram air base in Afghanistan might end up looking like a re-invasion of the country, requiring more than 10,000 troops as well as deployment of advanced air defenses, Reuters reported citing current and former U.S. officials.
Trump, who has previously said he wants the United States to acquire territories and sites ranging from the Panama Canal to Greenland, has appeared focused on Bagram for years.
He hinted on Thursday that the U.S. could acquire the base with some kind of the Islamic Emirate consent but it was unclear what form such an agreement might take. The Islamic Emirate has previously said that it will not allow the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan.
The base once counted fast-food restaurants like Burger King and Pizza Hut catering to U.S. troops as well as shops selling everything from electronics to Afghan rugs. It also hosted a massive prison complex.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was no active planning to militarily take over Bagram air base, which the U.S. abandoned along with the rest of the country when it withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.
The official said any effort to reclaim the base would be a significant undertaking.
The official said it would require tens of thousands of troops to take and hold Bagram air base, an expensive effort to repair the base, and a logistical headache to resupply the base — which would be an isolated U.S. enclave in a landlocked country.
A former senior U.S. defense official played down the benefits of retaking the base, including the base’s proximity to China that was touted by Trump.
“I don’t think there’s a particular military advantage to being up there,” the former official said. “The risks sort of outweigh the advantages.”
In February, Trump complained that Biden had given up the base and said there had been a plan to keep a small U.S. force there, even though his February 2020 accord with the IEA required a pullout of all U.S.-led international forces.
Trump’s comments came as the Pentagon is carrying out a review into the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which many policy leaders in his administration viewed as a distraction from bigger challenges facing the United States — like competition from China.
Over the weekend, U.S. officials held talks with the authorities in Kabul over Americans held in Afghanistan.
Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s special hostage envoy, and Zalmay Khalilzad, a former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, met the IEA’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Trump says US seeking return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
U.S. President Donald Trump has said the United States is trying to regain control of Bagram Air Base from the Islamic Emirate, though details of the effort remain unclear.
Speaking at a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, Trump said his administration is pressing to reclaim the former hub of American military operations, which has been under Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) control since the 2021 withdrawal.
“We gave it to them for nothing,” Trump said. “We’re trying to get it back because they need things from us. We want that base back. But one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”
Trump did not elaborate on how the U.S. is trying to get Bagram back nor did he explain what the Islamic Emirate “need” from Washington.
As of Thursday night, the Islamic Emirate had not yet issued any public response to Trump’s remarks.
Over the past few months Bagram has however come under scrutiny by the media.
In May, Trump claimed that China had taken control of the air base, a statement Afghan officials strongly denied.
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at the time that “there are no foreign troops at Bagram” and that Afghanistan “will never accept the military presence of foreign forces.”
