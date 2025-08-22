Bus crash injures 24 in Afghanistan’s Baghlan

At least 24 people were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Baghlan–Kabul highway on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the Sang Salakh area of Doshi district, according to a statement from Baghlan police.

Authorities said the crash occurred when the bus traveling from Pul-e-Khumri to Kabul collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The injured — including men, women, and children — were transported to the Baghlan Provincial Hospital by local ambulances and private vehicles. Several victims are reported to be in critical condition.

Police say the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, but a formal investigation is underway.

This incident comes just two days after a deadly crash in Herat province, in which 79 people were killed when a passenger bus carrying returnees from Iran collided with a truck.