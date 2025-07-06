Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed

A powerful flash flooding event ripped through central Texas over the Independence Day weekend, claiming at least 51 lives, including 15 children, and leaving scores of people missing, authorities confirmed.

More than 300 mm of rain fell in just a few hours late on July 4, fueled by remnants of Tropical Storm Barry and a stalled weather system over the Hill Country. The Guadalupe River surged approximately 7.6 to 8.8 meters, submerging cabins and sweeping away vehicles, trees, and mobile homes in communities such as Kerrville and Comfort.

Camp Mystic, a historic girls’ camp along the river, was particularly hard hit. Up to 27 campers remain missing, with at least 15 children among the confirmed fatalities.

More than 850 people were rescued—many clinging to trees or rooftops—by ground crews, air support, and the Texas National Guard. Response teams conducted over 160 air rescues, working in dangerous conditions as floodwaters surged through residential areas and rural terrain.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency overnight Thursday, triggering mobile alerts. However, the intensity and timing of the floods—striking in the early hours—left many residents with little time to react. State officials are reviewing whether forecast gaps or emergency response staffing issues hindered more timely warnings.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster for affected counties and deployed more than 1,300 personnel and 900 operational assets, including federal support coordinated with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “We will find every single person who’s been a victim,” Abbott said.

With more than 50 counties under emergency declaration, officials warn of continued danger as further rain is forecast through the weekend.

Recovery operations continue across the region, with rescuers searching for the missing and efforts underway to restore communications, shelter the displaced, and assess infrastructure damage.

Communities across Central Texas now face a long road to recovery as the state responds to one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent history.

Emergency crews, volunteers, and federal teams remain on high alert amid rising concerns over public safety, resource strain, and long-term rebuilding.