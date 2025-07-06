Climate Change
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Communities across Central Texas now face a long road to recovery as the state responds to one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent history.
A powerful flash flooding event ripped through central Texas over the Independence Day weekend, claiming at least 51 lives, including 15 children, and leaving scores of people missing, authorities confirmed.
More than 300 mm of rain fell in just a few hours late on July 4, fueled by remnants of Tropical Storm Barry and a stalled weather system over the Hill Country. The Guadalupe River surged approximately 7.6 to 8.8 meters, submerging cabins and sweeping away vehicles, trees, and mobile homes in communities such as Kerrville and Comfort.
Camp Mystic, a historic girls’ camp along the river, was particularly hard hit. Up to 27 campers remain missing, with at least 15 children among the confirmed fatalities.
More than 850 people were rescued—many clinging to trees or rooftops—by ground crews, air support, and the Texas National Guard. Response teams conducted over 160 air rescues, working in dangerous conditions as floodwaters surged through residential areas and rural terrain.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency overnight Thursday, triggering mobile alerts. However, the intensity and timing of the floods—striking in the early hours—left many residents with little time to react. State officials are reviewing whether forecast gaps or emergency response staffing issues hindered more timely warnings.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster for affected counties and deployed more than 1,300 personnel and 900 operational assets, including federal support coordinated with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “We will find every single person who’s been a victim,” Abbott said.
With more than 50 counties under emergency declaration, officials warn of continued danger as further rain is forecast through the weekend.
Recovery operations continue across the region, with rescuers searching for the missing and efforts underway to restore communications, shelter the displaced, and assess infrastructure damage.
Emergency crews, volunteers, and federal teams remain on high alert amid rising concerns over public safety, resource strain, and long-term rebuilding.
Climate Change
Asia’s rapid warming drives record heat waves, floods and glacier loss
Central Asia endured its worst floods in seven decades, displacing more than 118,000 people, while severe monsoon downpours triggered deadly landslides in India’s Kerala state.
Asia is heating up almost twice as fast as the global average, fueling unprecedented heatwaves, marine heat events, glacial retreat and extreme flooding, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned in its State of the Climate in Asia 2024 report released on Monday.
According to the WMO, 2024 ranked as either the warmest or second-warmest year on record across Asia, with average temperatures soaring about 1.04 °C above the 1991–2020 baseline. Heatwaves swept across East, Southeast and Central Asia from spring through autumn, shattering monthly temperature records in Japan, South Korea and China, while Myanmar recorded a historic high of 48.2 °C.
The continent’s surrounding seas also experienced unprecedented warming.
Sea surface temperatures in the northern Arabian Sea and the Northwest Pacific climbed at nearly double the global rate—0.24 °C per decade—driving marine heatwaves that affected some 15 million km² of ocean in August and September alone.
Coastal regions face mounting sea-level rise, with the waters bordering the Indian and Pacific Oceans rising faster than the global mean.
High-Mountain Asia—the “Third Pole” comprising glaciers in the Himalayas and Tian Shan—suffered dramatic ice losses.
Of 24 monitored glaciers, 23 recorded net mass loss in 2023–24, exacerbated by reduced winter snowfall and blistering summer heat.
Urumqi Glacier No. 1 in eastern Tian Shan, in Central Asia, marked its lowest mass balance since measurements began in 1959, heightening risks of glacial lake outburst floods and regional water insecurity.
Late-season storms in Nepal claimed at least 246 lives and caused nearly $94 million in damages, though strengthened early-warning systems and anticipatory action helped protect over 130,000 residents. Conversely, drought in China left 4.8 million people without water for irrigation and inflicted over $400 million in agricultural losses.
“The State of the Climate in Asia report highlights shifts in key indicators—surface temperature, glacier mass and sea level—that will have profound repercussions for societies, economies and ecosystems,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.
She emphasized the critical role of national meteorological agencies and their partners in delivering early warnings and safeguarding vulnerable communities.
The report underscores the urgency for regional cooperation on climate adaptation and mitigation.
As Asia faces intensifying climatic extremes, strengthening resilience through improved forecasting, infrastructure investment and sustainable resource management will be paramount to protecting lives and livelihoods across the world’s fastest-warming continent.
Climate Change
China warns of more floods as extreme storms hit world’s No.2 economy
Central and southern China were on high alert for more flash floods on Friday as the annual East Asia monsoon gathered pace and extreme rainfall threatened disruption in the world’s second-largest economy.
Red alerts, the first for this year, were issued late on Thursday covering the provinces of Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, and Guangxi region, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the water resources ministry and national weather forecaster, Reuters reported.
Extreme rainfall and severe flooding, which meteorologists link to climate change, increasingly pose major challenges for policymakers as they threaten to overwhelm ageing flood defences, displace millions, and wreak havoc on China’s $2.8 trillion agricultural sector.
China’s rainy season, which arrived earlier than usual this year in early June, is usually followed by intense heat that scorches any crops that survive waterlogged soil, depletes reservoirs, and warps roads and other infrastructure.
Economic losses from natural disasters exceeded $10 billion last July, when the rainfall typically peaks.
Damage was triple that amount in 2020 when China endured one of its longest rainy seasons in decades, lashed by rain for more than 60 days, or about three weeks longer than usual.
On Thursday, heavy rain in southern Hunan triggered the largest floods since 1998 in the upper and lower reaches of the Lishui River after its water levels breached the safety mark by more than two metres.
Videos uploaded to Douyin, as TikTok is known in China, show the river spilling onto main roads and carrying debris downstream.
In the hilly metropolis of southwestern Chongqing, apartment blocks were submerged in muddy waters and some vehicles were swept away as floods gushed down streets, according to state media on Thursday. In some cases, the waters almost reached the top of power lines.
Nearly 300 people were evacuated from towns and villages in a mountainous county in Chongqing, where cumulative daily rainfall had reached 304 mm (12 inches), with at least one local river swelling by 19 metres due to converging precipitation from the mountains, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
On Wednesday, power supply was disrupted in the city of Zhaoqing in southern Guangdong province as flood waters rose more than five metres above warning levels, breaking historical records, local media reported.
Climate Change
IEA calls for foreign assistance as Afghanistan grapples with impact of climate change
Officials from the Islamic Emirate have acknowledged the escalating challenges and are urging the international community to depoliticize climate assistance.
As climate change continues to fuel environmental crises across the globe, experts are warning of another growing consequence: its deepening toll on human mental health.
Afghanistan, which is ranked among the six most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, remains ill-equipped to combat the escalating impacts of environmental degradation.
Environmental specialists say that the rising frequency of floods, droughts, and erratic weather patterns is not only damaging livelihoods and infrastructure but also placing immense emotional and psychological stress on communities.
The effects are particularly severe in rural and impoverished regions, where people are already struggling with economic uncertainty and social instability.
“Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue—it’s a human health crisis, especially for countries like Afghanistan that are on the frontlines,” said one environmental health expert.
“The constant exposure to climate-related disasters, coupled with displacement and poverty, is leading to increased cases of anxiety, depression, and trauma.”
Afghanistan’s limited healthcare system—already under strain due to years of conflict and underinvestment—lacks the capacity to address the growing mental health needs brought on by environmental distress. Youth and marginalized populations, in particular, are bearing the brunt of this silent crisis.
They argue that Afghanistan needs renewed global support to resume stalled climate adaptation and development projects that were suspended after the 2021 political transition.
“Afghanistan did not create this crisis, yet we face its harshest consequences,” said a government spokesperson.
“The world must separate climate action from politics and help us build resilience—both environmentally and psychologically.”
Despite ongoing efforts to revive global climate initiatives in Afghanistan, political hurdles remain a major barrier.
Experts warn that unless urgent steps are taken, the mental health fallout of climate change could deepen the country’s humanitarian crisis, pushing already vulnerable communities further into distress.
