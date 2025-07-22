Chabahar port offers most economic, secure sea access for Afghanistan: Iranian official

Chabahar Port remains the most economical and secure maritime access point for Afghanistan, according to Mohammad Saeed Arbabi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization.

In an interview with ISNA, Arbabi underscored the port’s strategic importance, emphasizing its cost-effectiveness and proximity to Afghanistan compared to other Iranian and regional ports.

He described Chabahar as the optimal gateway for Afghanistan and neighboring landlocked nations to connect with international markets via the Indian Ocean.

“Chabahar Free Zone, in cooperation with Afghanistan—often called the ‘Heart of Asia’—is the most viable route to reach landlocked countries north of Afghanistan,” Arbabi stated. “It enables direct maritime links with Oman, East Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.”

He noted that both Iran and Afghanistan occupy pivotal geopolitical and geographical positions in regional transit corridors, functioning as critical East-West and North-South routes. This makes enhanced regional connectivity not only beneficial but strategically imperative.

“From a long-term strategic standpoint, Iran and Afghanistan are well positioned to become geopolitical complements,” Arbabi added. “Afghanistan can serve as a transit hub for Iran’s trade with China and Central Asia, while Iran’s port infrastructure can provide Afghanistan with stable sea access.”

Highlighting deep-rooted cultural and historical ties, Arbabi recalled that Iran was the third country to recognize Afghanistan’s independence in 1919 and that the two nations formalized their diplomatic relationship with a treaty in 1921. He also pointed to the presence of millions of Afghan nationals in Iran as a reflection of enduring social and economic bonds.

Situated on Iran’s southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar Port holds growing strategic significance for both countries.

For decades, Afghanistan has relied primarily on Pakistan’s Karachi Port for international trade. Chabahar offers an alternative that is less susceptible to political instability and cross-border disruptions.

Beyond Afghanistan, the port provides expanded trade routes into India, Central Asia, and beyond, supporting broader regional efforts to improve connectivity and economic integration. Analysts suggest that increased use of Chabahar could significantly contribute to Afghanistan’s trade diversification, economic resilience, and regional integration.

As Tehran and Kabul continue to strengthen their commercial ties, Chabahar Port stands out as a cornerstone of future cooperation—positioning itself as a critical asset in advancing shared economic and geopolitical objectives.