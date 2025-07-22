Afghan envoy highlights trade potential in talks with ex-Pakistani minister

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, underscored the importance of expanding economic ties between the two countries during a meeting on Monday with former federal minister Mohammad Ali Durrani.

Shakeeb described Afghanistan as a significant and growing market for Pakistani goods and reiterated Kabul’s commitment to strengthening commercial and economic relations with Islamabad. “Afghanistan welcomes all initiatives aimed at promoting bilateral trade and economic cooperation,” he stated.

The meeting focused on strategies to enhance economic engagement between the two neighboring countries, including greater collaboration between business communities, chambers of commerce, and trade institutions.

Durrani conveyed warm greetings from the people of Pakistan to the leadership and citizens of Afghanistan and commended the ambassador’s role in improving diplomatic and economic relations.

“Friendly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are essential not only for the prosperity of both nations but also for broader regional stability,” Durrani said.

He emphasized that stronger trade and increased people-to-people contact would help resolve misunderstandings and contribute to peacebuilding. “Trade contributes to peace,” he added.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and fostering brotherly ties through economic diplomacy and mutual respect. Ambassador Shakeeb expressed appreciation for Durrani’s constructive proposals and reiterated Afghanistan’s readiness to serve as a valuable market for Pakistani exports.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to reset and strengthen cross-border economic ties amid evolving regional dynamics.