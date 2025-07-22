Afghanistan reopens major industrial manufacturing complex to boost domestic production

The Industrial Manufacturing Complex under the National Development Company in Kabul was officially reopened on Monday by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

During the inauguration ceremony, Baradar described the reactivation of the complex as a vital step toward revitalizing Afghanistan’s domestic production capacity and reducing reliance on foreign goods. He emphasized that the move would play a key role in the expansion of the country’s industrial base and the promotion of national economic self-sufficiency.

“This complex will not only create job opportunities for our people but will also offer competitively priced products in the local market,” said Baradar.

Officials from the National Development Company noted that the complex has resumed operations after nearly 60 years of inactivity. The facility is now producing 105 different types of products across several sectors, including agricultural machinery, small- and medium-scale industrial equipment, vehicle parts, metal components, electrical tools, and various fittings and parts for canal gates and hydraulic dams.

During the launch event, a selection of the complex’s newly produced goods was exhibited, showcasing the facility’s potential contribution to Afghanistan’s industrial future.

The government has prioritized the revitalization of local industries as part of its broader economic development strategy, aiming to stimulate employment and reduce dependency on imports.