Afghanistan reopens major industrial manufacturing complex to boost domestic production
Baradar described the reactivation of the complex as a vital step toward revitalizing Afghanistan’s domestic production capacity and reducing reliance on foreign goods.
The Industrial Manufacturing Complex under the National Development Company in Kabul was officially reopened on Monday by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
During the inauguration ceremony, Baradar described the reactivation of the complex as a vital step toward revitalizing Afghanistan’s domestic production capacity and reducing reliance on foreign goods. He emphasized that the move would play a key role in the expansion of the country’s industrial base and the promotion of national economic self-sufficiency.
“This complex will not only create job opportunities for our people but will also offer competitively priced products in the local market,” said Baradar.
Officials from the National Development Company noted that the complex has resumed operations after nearly 60 years of inactivity. The facility is now producing 105 different types of products across several sectors, including agricultural machinery, small- and medium-scale industrial equipment, vehicle parts, metal components, electrical tools, and various fittings and parts for canal gates and hydraulic dams.
During the launch event, a selection of the complex’s newly produced goods was exhibited, showcasing the facility’s potential contribution to Afghanistan’s industrial future.
The government has prioritized the revitalization of local industries as part of its broader economic development strategy, aiming to stimulate employment and reduce dependency on imports.
Chabahar port offers most economic, secure sea access for Afghanistan: Iranian official
Situated on Iran’s southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar Port holds growing strategic significance for both countries.
Chabahar Port remains the most economical and secure maritime access point for Afghanistan, according to Mohammad Saeed Arbabi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization.
In an interview with ISNA, Arbabi underscored the port’s strategic importance, emphasizing its cost-effectiveness and proximity to Afghanistan compared to other Iranian and regional ports.
He described Chabahar as the optimal gateway for Afghanistan and neighboring landlocked nations to connect with international markets via the Indian Ocean.
“Chabahar Free Zone, in cooperation with Afghanistan—often called the ‘Heart of Asia’—is the most viable route to reach landlocked countries north of Afghanistan,” Arbabi stated. “It enables direct maritime links with Oman, East Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.”
He noted that both Iran and Afghanistan occupy pivotal geopolitical and geographical positions in regional transit corridors, functioning as critical East-West and North-South routes. This makes enhanced regional connectivity not only beneficial but strategically imperative.
“From a long-term strategic standpoint, Iran and Afghanistan are well positioned to become geopolitical complements,” Arbabi added. “Afghanistan can serve as a transit hub for Iran’s trade with China and Central Asia, while Iran’s port infrastructure can provide Afghanistan with stable sea access.”
Highlighting deep-rooted cultural and historical ties, Arbabi recalled that Iran was the third country to recognize Afghanistan’s independence in 1919 and that the two nations formalized their diplomatic relationship with a treaty in 1921. He also pointed to the presence of millions of Afghan nationals in Iran as a reflection of enduring social and economic bonds.
For decades, Afghanistan has relied primarily on Pakistan’s Karachi Port for international trade. Chabahar offers an alternative that is less susceptible to political instability and cross-border disruptions.
Beyond Afghanistan, the port provides expanded trade routes into India, Central Asia, and beyond, supporting broader regional efforts to improve connectivity and economic integration. Analysts suggest that increased use of Chabahar could significantly contribute to Afghanistan’s trade diversification, economic resilience, and regional integration.
As Tehran and Kabul continue to strengthen their commercial ties, Chabahar Port stands out as a cornerstone of future cooperation—positioning itself as a critical asset in advancing shared economic and geopolitical objectives.
Afghan envoy highlights trade potential in talks with ex-Pakistani minister
The meeting focused on strategies to enhance economic engagement between the two neighboring countries, including greater collaboration between business communities and trade institutions.
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, underscored the importance of expanding economic ties between the two countries during a meeting on Monday with former federal minister Mohammad Ali Durrani.
Shakeeb described Afghanistan as a significant and growing market for Pakistani goods and reiterated Kabul’s commitment to strengthening commercial and economic relations with Islamabad. “Afghanistan welcomes all initiatives aimed at promoting bilateral trade and economic cooperation,” he stated.
The meeting focused on strategies to enhance economic engagement between the two neighboring countries, including greater collaboration between business communities, chambers of commerce, and trade institutions.
Durrani conveyed warm greetings from the people of Pakistan to the leadership and citizens of Afghanistan and commended the ambassador’s role in improving diplomatic and economic relations.
“Friendly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are essential not only for the prosperity of both nations but also for broader regional stability,” Durrani said.
He emphasized that stronger trade and increased people-to-people contact would help resolve misunderstandings and contribute to peacebuilding. “Trade contributes to peace,” he added.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and fostering brotherly ties through economic diplomacy and mutual respect. Ambassador Shakeeb expressed appreciation for Durrani’s constructive proposals and reiterated Afghanistan’s readiness to serve as a valuable market for Pakistani exports.
The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to reset and strengthen cross-border economic ties amid evolving regional dynamics.
Afghanistan, Iran advance ties with new economic, trade agreements
Senior officials from Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province and Afghanistan’s Herat Province met for talks on trade and economic issues, resulting in agreements across a broad range of sectors.
In a key move to bolster regional cooperation, senior officials from Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province and Afghanistan’s Herat Province convened for an economic and trade summit, resulting in preliminary agreements across a broad range of sectors.
The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in industry and mining, customs and trade, transit and transportation, agriculture, education, engineering services, and medical tourism.
Both delegations underscored the importance of expanding bilateral economic ties as a path toward regional prosperity.
Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, Governor of Khorasan Razavi, highlighted the significance of the summit, noting that the joint economic working group and the sixth session of the Joint Economic Committee yielded constructive outcomes.
He praised the active involvement of private sector representatives from both provinces, adding that their engagement enriched the dialogue and paved the way for a forthcoming memorandum of understanding to formalize the cooperation.
Noor Ahmad Islamjar, Governor of Herat, expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations. “This visit has great potential to bring prosperity to both our peoples,” he said, acknowledging Mozaffari’s leadership in advancing economic collaboration.
The meeting concluded with a symbolic exchange of gifts, reinforcing the goodwill and mutual respect between the two provinces and signaling a shared commitment to sustained cross-border engagement.
Cross-border trade between Iran and Afghanistan remains critical, particularly through border provinces like Herat and Khorasan Razavi. Iran is one of Afghanistan’s largest trading partners, supplying energy, construction materials, food, and pharmaceuticals.
Afghanistan exports agricultural products, precious stones, and handicrafts to Iran.
This summit marks a meaningful step forward in Iran-Afghanistan relations, reflecting a joint vision for regional economic development, diplomatic engagement, and deeper ties between neighboring communities.
