Afghanistan, Iran advance ties with new economic, trade agreements
Senior officials from Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province and Afghanistan’s Herat Province met for talks on trade and economic issues, resulting in agreements across a broad range of sectors.
The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in industry and mining, customs and trade, transit and transportation, agriculture, education, engineering services, and medical tourism.
Both delegations underscored the importance of expanding bilateral economic ties as a path toward regional prosperity.
Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, Governor of Khorasan Razavi, highlighted the significance of the summit, noting that the joint economic working group and the sixth session of the Joint Economic Committee yielded constructive outcomes.
He praised the active involvement of private sector representatives from both provinces, adding that their engagement enriched the dialogue and paved the way for a forthcoming memorandum of understanding to formalize the cooperation.
Noor Ahmad Islamjar, Governor of Herat, expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations. “This visit has great potential to bring prosperity to both our peoples,” he said, acknowledging Mozaffari’s leadership in advancing economic collaboration.
The meeting concluded with a symbolic exchange of gifts, reinforcing the goodwill and mutual respect between the two provinces and signaling a shared commitment to sustained cross-border engagement.
Cross-border trade between Iran and Afghanistan remains critical, particularly through border provinces like Herat and Khorasan Razavi. Iran is one of Afghanistan’s largest trading partners, supplying energy, construction materials, food, and pharmaceuticals.
Afghanistan exports agricultural products, precious stones, and handicrafts to Iran.
This summit marks a meaningful step forward in Iran-Afghanistan relations, reflecting a joint vision for regional economic development, diplomatic engagement, and deeper ties between neighboring communities.
Afghanistan establishes revenue collection center for certificates of origin and invoice registration
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) of Afghanistan has officially inaugurated a new revenue collection center in Kabul, dedicated to handling the issuance of Certificates of Origin and the registration of invoices for trade related purposes.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi emphasized that the center was not established to undermine the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), but rather to strengthen cooperation between the government and the private sector.
“Any entrepreneur with capital is welcome to invest in Afghanistan, build factories, process raw materials, and export products. The doors are open. Of course, there are challenges — but no nation is built without hard work,” Azizi said.
He also issued a strong warning to those involved in fraudulent import practices, particularly in the oil and gas sector.
“Brother, do not mix oil with water or water with oil — for God’s sake, don’t do it. You are a Muslim. The Islamic Emirate has made its decision: a commission has been formed, and anyone caught committing this kind of fraud will be held accountable and removed from the market.”
Several private sector representatives welcomed the move and expressed their willingness to collaborate more closely with the government.
Shirbaz Kaminzada, President of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, stated: “Thankfully, our traders are increasingly turning toward domestic production. When we produce locally, there’s less need for imports.”
Khairuddin Mayel, Deputy of the ACCI, called on the government to ensure the Chamber remains actively involved in economic decision-making processes.
“We ask that the Chamber’s role be preserved in all economic mechanisms, and that its leadership be informed and involved from the outset,” he said.
Participants at the event also stressed that since revenue is collected through considerable effort, it must be spent responsibly and transparently — a critical step toward lifting Afghanistan out of its current economic challenges.
Afghanistan–Tajikistan trade grows by 31 percent
New data from Tajikistan’s Statistics Agency shows a significant rise in trade volume between Afghanistan and Tajikistan in the first five months of 2025.
According to the report, bilateral trade reached nearly $40 million, marking a 31.1% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. During this time, Tajikistan exported approximately $32 million worth of goods to Afghanistan, while importing $8 million from its southern neighbor.
Tajikistan’s main exports to Afghanistan include electricity, construction materials, cement, coal, mineral fertilizers, and food products. Meanwhile, Afghanistan exports agricultural products such as figs, raisins, and cotton to Tajikistan, along with carpets and precious or semi-precious stones.
Despite strained political relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the government of Tajikistan, economic cooperation between the two countries has continued. Tajikistan remains the only neighboring country that has not accepted IEA diplomats at the Afghan embassy in Dushanbe.
Nevertheless, officials from the Islamic Emirate have stated that dialogues are underway to improve political relations between Kabul and Dushanbe.
Ghulam Khan border crossing in Khost temporarily reopened after two-week closure
The crossing had been closed by Pakistani authorities nearly two weeks ago without any formal explanation.
The Ghulam Khan border crossing in Afghanistan’s southeastern Khost province has been officially reopened for a period of 15 days, following a two-week closure that disrupted trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to Border Police spokesperson Abidullah Uqab Farooqi.
Farooqi stated on Tuesday, July 16, that the temporary reopening would allow for the resumption of cargo transportation and trade activities between traders and freight companies. He emphasized that the move will help prevent further spoilage of perishable goods that had been stuck at the border.
Ghulam Khan is considered one of the most critical trade gateways between Afghanistan and Pakistan. It plays a vital role in the transportation of essential goods and raw materials between the two neighboring countries.
The crossing had been closed by Pakistani authorities nearly two weeks ago without any formal explanation. The abrupt shutdown caused significant disruptions for Afghan traders and truck drivers, with many reporting financial losses due to delayed shipments and rotting goods.
While the border has now reopened temporarily, Pakistani officials have yet to issue any formal statement regarding either the initial closure or the rationale behind its reopening.
