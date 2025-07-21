Afghanistan, Iran advance ties with new economic, trade agreements

In a key move to bolster regional cooperation, senior officials from Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province and Afghanistan’s Herat Province convened for an economic and trade summit, resulting in preliminary agreements across a broad range of sectors.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in industry and mining, customs and trade, transit and transportation, agriculture, education, engineering services, and medical tourism.

Both delegations underscored the importance of expanding bilateral economic ties as a path toward regional prosperity.

Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, Governor of Khorasan Razavi, highlighted the significance of the summit, noting that the joint economic working group and the sixth session of the Joint Economic Committee yielded constructive outcomes.

He praised the active involvement of private sector representatives from both provinces, adding that their engagement enriched the dialogue and paved the way for a forthcoming memorandum of understanding to formalize the cooperation.

Noor Ahmad Islamjar, Governor of Herat, expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations. “This visit has great potential to bring prosperity to both our peoples,” he said, acknowledging Mozaffari’s leadership in advancing economic collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a symbolic exchange of gifts, reinforcing the goodwill and mutual respect between the two provinces and signaling a shared commitment to sustained cross-border engagement.

Cross-border trade between Iran and Afghanistan remains critical, particularly through border provinces like Herat and Khorasan Razavi. Iran is one of Afghanistan’s largest trading partners, supplying energy, construction materials, food, and pharmaceuticals.

Afghanistan exports agricultural products, precious stones, and handicrafts to Iran.

This summit marks a meaningful step forward in Iran-Afghanistan relations, reflecting a joint vision for regional economic development, diplomatic engagement, and deeper ties between neighboring communities.