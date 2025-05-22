Latest News
China interested in financing Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan FM
Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, announced on Thursday that China has expressed interest in financing the Trans-Afghan Railway project, which aims to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan through Afghanistan.
Speaking at a press conference, Dar said that during his recent visit to Beijing, he held discussions with Chinese and Afghan officials regarding the railway project. He emphasized that the time has come to move forward with its implementation.
He also stated that during a trilateral meeting in Beijing, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China agreed that none of the three countries would allow their territory to be used against one another.
According to Dar, both Afghanistan and China jointly committed to preventing terrorist groups from operating within their borders.
Addressing regional security concerns, Dar noted that terrorism is not an issue that can be resolved with the push of a button, but one that requires time and continued cooperation.
Latest News
IEA provides 200 million AFN to victims of last year’s Kandahar fire
The Islamic Emirate has provided 200 million AFN in cash assistance to traders in Kandahar whose goods were destroyed in a fire last year.
The fire occurred in the auto parts market of Spin Boldak district, Kandahar, burning down 250 shops and causing losses estimated at 550 million AFN to the traders.
Nooruddin Turabi, acting head of the National Disaster Management Authority, stated that the total damages amount to approximately 550 million AFN.
Meanwhile, the affected traders have expressed satisfaction upon receiving the assistance, calling it an important step toward reviving their businesses.
Meanwhile, officials from the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce are urging the Islamic Emirate to implement a comprehensive development plan in the district to prevent future fires.
Sediq Mohmand, head of the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce, said: “Our request to the government is to implement a master plan in Spin Boldak district so that commercial, residential, and market areas can be clearly and properly organized.”
According to Kandahar firefighting officials, there were 126 fire incidents in the province last year. They reported that their efforts in controlling the fires prevented damages worth 2.31 billion AFN.
Latest News
Deputy PM Baradar launches 10-megawatt solar power project in Laghman
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar launched the implementation of a 10-megawatt solar power project in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province on Thursday.
During the inauguration ceremony, Baradar called the project a significant step toward clearn energy production, which will not only help meet part of the country’s demand for sustainable energy but will also play an effective role in addressing climate change.
He said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to achieving self-sufficiency in the electricity sector through vital projects like this.
According to him, these initiatives are not only crucial for electricity generation but also for boosting the national economy, creating employment opportunities, attracting domestic and foreign investment, and improving public services.
The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that seven major electricity generation contracts with a combined capacity of over 228 megawatts have recently been signed nationwide, with the Laghman solar project forming a part of this broader effort.
Baradar reiterated that the Islamic Emirate’s economic strategy focuses on reducing dependence on foreign sources and maximizing domestic capacities.
He noted that Afghanistan currently relies heavily on imported electricity, which not only incurs high costs but also leads to significant currency outflow.
He emphasized that security is the most crucial factor for initiating and completing economic and investment projects and assured full support from the Islamic Emirate to both local and international investors.
Calling on investors to focus on sectors such as electricity, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that the Islamic Emirate has provided extensive facilities and is ready to offer full cooperation.
Latest News
IEA’s Supreme Leader: Afghan people deserve compassion and respectful treatment
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has emphasized the importance of treating the Afghan people with kindness and compassion, stating that they have suffered greatly from prolonged wars and are now deserving of mercy and care.
In remarks delivered during a seminar organized for municipal authorities, Akhundzada stressed that no coercion or pressure should be exerted on the people, and officials must engage with citizens in a respectful and humane manner.
He said that responsibility is not a privilege or an honor, but rather a trust given to serve the people.
Akhundzada noted that the funds managed by municipalities are, in fact, the public’s money, contributed to support public services.
He urged that this money be used in ways that bring satisfaction and benefit to the citizens.
He also called on municipalities to intensify efforts for city cleanliness, safeguard public interests and national assets, and avoid negligence in their duties.
Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani in a meeting with the governor of Paktika province, reiterated that the primary goal of the Islamic Emirate is to serve the people. He assured that efforts are ongoing to address provincial issues through engagement with local representatives.
IEA provides 200 million AFN to victims of last year’s Kandahar fire
China interested in financing Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan FM
Deputy PM Baradar launches 10-megawatt solar power project in Laghman
IEA’s Supreme Leader: Afghan people deserve compassion and respectful treatment
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians crush Delhi Capitals to secure playoffs berth
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s deputy PM discusses Trans-Afghan Railway Line project with Uzbek FM
Powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes Istanbul
Afghanistan’s growth prospects remain uncertain amid global uncertainty: World Bank report
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi: Afghanistan would provide water to Iran even without a treaty
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: GT, RCB and PBKS book their places in playoffs
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran’s Supreme Leader says Trump is lying when he speaks of peace
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran and Tajikistan’s foreign ministers discuss developments in Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
Public Health Ministry dispels UNFPA report of Afghanistan’s high maternal mortality rate
-
Latest News3 days ago
European Humanitarian Forum to address root causes of Afghanistan ‘crisis’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump says he will speak with Putin, Zelenskiy on Monday
-
Business2 days ago
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects