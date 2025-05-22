China interested in financing Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan FM

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, announced on Thursday that China has expressed interest in financing the Trans-Afghan Railway project, which aims to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan through Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference, Dar said that during his recent visit to Beijing, he held discussions with Chinese and Afghan officials regarding the railway project. He emphasized that the time has come to move forward with its implementation.

He also stated that during a trilateral meeting in Beijing, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China agreed that none of the three countries would allow their territory to be used against one another.

According to Dar, both Afghanistan and China jointly committed to preventing terrorist groups from operating within their borders.

Addressing regional security concerns, Dar noted that terrorism is not an issue that can be resolved with the push of a button, but one that requires time and continued cooperation.