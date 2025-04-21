Latest News
China invites various Afghan delegations to attend Shanghai forums
The 25th SCO Summit is scheduled to be held in China in the second half of this year.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Zhao Xing, China’s ambassador to Kabul, has extended invitations to Afghan delegations to attend Shanghai forums this year.
In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry noted China’s interest in “expanding bilateral cooperation.”
The statement quoted Zhao as saying that China, as Afghanistan’s close neighbor, places “great importance on strengthening its relationship” with Afghanistan and is ready to take further steps toward developing ties between the two countries.
The Islamic Emirate was not invited to the SCO summit held in Islamabad on October 15–16, 2024.
Reports indicate that Afghanistan’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has been inactive since September 2021. Afghanistan became an observer member of the SCO on June 7, 2012, but has not actively participated in the organization’s activities since joining.
The summit will offer a platform for discussions on key issues including food security, energy, the environment, and the fight against terrorism.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which represents 25% of global GDP and 40% of the world’s population, plays a key role in fostering economic, trade, and security cooperation among its member states.
In addition to the leaders’ summit, more than 40 related meetings of SCO mechanisms are expected to take place in China throughout the year.
Afghan ministries and UN agencies meet to tackle refugee-related issues
The deputy head of UNAMA, Indrika Ratwatte, said in turn that since 2023, over 800,000 Afghan refugees have returned from Pakistan.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations, in collaboration with the United Nations in Afghanistan (UNAMA) met Monday to discuss challenges relating to refugees and internally displaced Afghans.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, international organizations and other relevant ministries attended the meeting, while the Minister of Refugees and Repatriations Maulawi Abdul Kabir was also present.
Addressing the meeting he emphasized the critical need for assistance to both refugees and displaced families.
Kabir also highlighted the profound impact of decades of conflict in the country which resulted in millions of Afghans being either displaced or leaving the country.
He also condemned the expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and said such actions and the treatment of these individuals has impacted relations between the two countries.
Kabir called on the international community to increase assistance by providing necessary resources for the refugees including the building of shelters for affected individuals.
Representatives from UNAMA and other UN agencies shared their insights with participants and noted their continued commitment to supporting refugee-related issues.
He said, since then, the UN and other agencies have spent a combined $183 million on humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. He also said the UN was committed to continue assisting Afghans.
Representatives from various ministries, including Public Health, Economy, Agriculture, Education, Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Urban Development and Housing, Labor and Social Affairs Ministries and the Afghan Red Crescent, National Disaster Management and National Statistics and Information Authorities, also presented their collaborative plans to enhance service delivery for Afghan refugees.
Dealing with hundreds of thousands of return refugees from Pakistan has become a priority for both the Islamic Emirate government and foreign aid agencies.
Tens of thousands of Afghans have been crossing back into Afghanistan since Pakistan ramped up its campaign on April 1 to deport them.
Many of these refugees have lived in Pakistan for decades – some for more than 40 years. Many have no where to go once in the country and have had to leave everything behind – including homes, businesses, livestock and possessions.
Ariana Afghan Airlines increases flights to China
Ariana Afghan Airlines officials have announced that the company will operate two flights to the Chinese city of Urumqi every week from now.
“Ariana Afghan Airlines serves the people of Afghanistan in the sector in which it operates. Its responsibility is to control prices, and make as much profit as possible so that the company does not face problems,” Abdul Wali Seddiqi, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said at a ceremony to mark the occasion.
Ahmad Jan Bilal, head of state-owned companies, also noted that the increase in flights to China will help bilateral trade and people’s movement.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Naeem, deputy foreign minister for financial administrative affairs, emphasized that expanding economic, commercial and social relations between countries will have a positive impact on political relations.
“The more economic and trade relations expand, the stronger the relations between the two countries will be, and with that, political and other related issues will also be resolved,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xing, emphasized that his country is seeking to further enhance the level of relations with Afghanistan in various fields.
Direct flights between Kabul and Urumqi resumed in May 2023 after three years.
Kazakhstan plans to invest $500 million in construction of Torghundi-Herat railway
Visiting Kabul, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin said on Monday that Astana is ready to invest $500 million in the construction of the Torghandi-Herat railway line in adding that a logistics and transport company would be established in Herat province to advance the project.
According to a press release from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, the only thing Kazakh delegation also announced readiness to launch an internet cable project that would provide Afghanistan with affordable internet access.
Zhumangarin said that Kazakh investors are ready to invest in various sectors, especially in Afghanistan’s mines, oil and gas, and their technical teams are visiting Kabul in this regard.
During the meeting, the Kazakh side expressed its readiness to issue visas to Afghan businessmen, start flights between the two countries, cooperate on banking, enhance bilateral trade, and cooperate in the health and education sectors.
Meanwhile, Mullah Baradar stressed that Afghanistan has a firm will to strengthen economic and trade relations with Kazakhstan and other countries in the region and for this purpose, it has recently signed a draft roadmap to increase the volume of trade between Kabul and Astana to $3 billion.
According to the Deputy Economic Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, with the implementation of this roadmap, there will be significant positive changes in various economic sectors such as trade, agriculture, mining, transport, transit, railway and industry and investments in these areas will increase.
Mullah Baradar said that the Islamic Emirate is ready to share investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s mines with Kazakhstan and sign agreements in the field of preservation and quarantine of agricultural and livestock products. The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed the need to expand banking relations between the two countries and joint cooperation in the development and exploration of Afghanistan’s oil fields.
