Crossing closures put $200 million in Pakistan’s medicine exports at risk

Frequent closures of the Pakistan–Afghanistan crossings have brought pharmaceutical exports to a standstill, putting nearly $200 million worth of medicines at risk, industry officials warned on Friday.

Hundreds of trucks carrying antibiotics, insulin, vaccines, cardiovascular medicines, and other essential drugs are stuck at the Torkham and Chaman crossings, as well as at dry ports and warehouses across the country. One pharmaceutical company reported that Rs850 million worth of products were stranded, while more than 50 firms are facing similar setbacks.

Tauqeer ul Haq of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) described the shutdowns as a “structural threat” to the sector. He noted that Afghanistan remains Pakistan’s largest overland trading partner and a critical transit corridor for exports to Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

Industry representatives say the disruptions are hampering regional connectivity initiatives such as the Pakistan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan railway, damaging temperature-sensitive shipments, and prompting investors to consider shifting to alternative trade routes.

With exports to Afghanistan largely halted, manufacturers warn they are facing mounting financial losses—many of which may soon become irreversible.