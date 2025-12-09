Latest News
Crossing closures put $200 million in Pakistan’s medicine exports at risk
With exports to Afghanistan largely halted, manufacturers warn they are facing mounting financial losses—many of which may soon become irreversible.
Frequent closures of the Pakistan–Afghanistan crossings have brought pharmaceutical exports to a standstill, putting nearly $200 million worth of medicines at risk, industry officials warned on Friday.
Hundreds of trucks carrying antibiotics, insulin, vaccines, cardiovascular medicines, and other essential drugs are stuck at the Torkham and Chaman crossings, as well as at dry ports and warehouses across the country. One pharmaceutical company reported that Rs850 million worth of products were stranded, while more than 50 firms are facing similar setbacks.
Tauqeer ul Haq of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) described the shutdowns as a “structural threat” to the sector. He noted that Afghanistan remains Pakistan’s largest overland trading partner and a critical transit corridor for exports to Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.
Industry representatives say the disruptions are hampering regional connectivity initiatives such as the Pakistan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan railway, damaging temperature-sensitive shipments, and prompting investors to consider shifting to alternative trade routes.
Kazakhstan reaffirms support for major economic projects in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan has reiterated its backing for major economic and connectivity projects in Afghanistan during a high-level meeting between Yerkin Tukumov, the Kazakh President’s Special Envoy, and Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Islamic Emirate’s Minister of Interior, in Kabul.
According to the Ministry of Interior, Tukumov conveyed Astana’s commitment to boosting bilateral trade, deepening cooperation, and advancing key infrastructure initiatives — particularly the planned Afghanistan–Kazakhstan railway.
He also confirmed that joint work on border security, counter-narcotics efforts, and completing the railway corridor through Turkmenistan will remain a priority.
Haqqani praised Kazakhstan’s position, describing relations as “positive and forward-moving.” He said Afghanistan is actively pursuing peace, economic growth, and regional integration, and encouraged Kazakhstan to continue its constructive engagement and support for strategic development projects.
The Ministry noted that the meeting represents a significant step toward strengthening Kabul–Astana ties and enhancing regional cooperation at a critical moment for Afghanistan’s connectivity and economic recovery.
IEA claims major decline in corruption across government institutions
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says administrative corruption has been significantly reduced over the past four years, placing anti-corruption efforts at the top of its governance agenda.
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the IEA, stated that the government has taken “serious and effective measures” to combat corruption, embezzlement, and illegal land grabbing. According to him, the level of corruption in state institutions has been brought “to a minimum.”
Fitrat acknowledged that some challenges may still exist at lower administrative levels, but said a large number of individuals accused of corruption and land seizure have been arrested and referred to judicial authorities.
He warned that no official or individual will be permitted to engage in bribery, land usurpation, or administrative misconduct, adding that violators will face legal action without exception.
The deputy spokesperson further reiterated the IEA’s pledge to cleanse government structures of corruption and ensure transparent, reliable public services for citizens—describing the effort as a key priority for strengthening governance in the country.
Pakistan’s top general calls on IEA to pick between ties with Islamabad or TTP
Pakistan’s newly appointed armed forces chief called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday to choose between maintaining ties with Islamabad or supporting the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Munir made his remarks at his headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where he received a guard of honor from all three branches of the military, marking the launch of Pakistan’s new joint military command.
Munir said that the new Defence Forces Headquarters marks a historic step, creating a unified tri-services command to boost coordination across land, air, sea, cybersecurity and information domains amid rising security threats, according to a military statement.
Munir told officers that a “clear message” had been conveyed to the Islamic Emirate in Kabul that it must choose between Pakistan and the TTP.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet responded to Munir’s remarks.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been deteriorating since October, when several days of fighting left dozens dead and hundreds injured.
Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that attacks in the country are being organized by militants based in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected this claim and said that Afghanistan cannot be held responsible for Pakistan’s security.
