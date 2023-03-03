Latest News
DAB to auction $16 million on Saturday
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) says it will auction $16 million on Saturday, aimed at keeping the value of the country’s currency stable in the market against foreign currencies.
Da Afghanistan Bank also known as the Central Bank of Afghanistan auctioned $17 million on February 27, and $15 million on February 23, as part of the continuous efforts to keep the value of Afghani stable against foreign currencies.
The bank has asked qualified private banks and exchange companies to participate in the auction, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 4.
According to DAB, the winners of the auction are obliged to liquidate their accounts by the end of the day. As per the announcement, partial settlement of transactions is not allowed and the winners of the auction are obliged to transfer the payable amount to the central bank in cash within a certain time. The exchange rate of one USD is announced to 89 Afghanis as of yesterday, March 2, 2023.
Since the Islamic Emirate took control of the country in August 2021, the value of Afghani has remained relatively stable, which is considered a positive sign for the war-torn country with an economy mostly dependent on foreign aid.
A number of economic experts meanwhile believe that one of the main reasons behind Afghani’s stable value is the inflow of dollars to Afghanistan in the form of international humanitarian aid, which satisfies the demand of the market to some extent.
48 dam projects to be designed next fiscal year: ministry
A total of 48 small and large dam projects will be designed in the next fiscal year, the Ministry of Water and Energy said.
According the ministry officials, the practical work of 13 dam projects is currently underway.
“The Ministry of Water and Energy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has considered 61 projects for the fiscal year 1402, of which 13 projects are in progress and 48 more projects will be designed,” said Gholam Jilani Haqparast, a spokesman of the Ministry of Water and Energy.
Members of the private sector emphasize that in order to solve the economic crisis in the country, the government should expand its efforts to develop investment in energy production and water management.
According to them, development of investment in large projects will also help create jobs.
“Electricity is important for industries, living, manufacturing, trade and agriculture. Without energy, the country will not prosper,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Experts in the economic field also believe that attracting private investment in the energy and water sectors will be effective in improving the country’s economy.
“Energy is one of the essentials that can make us progress in every sector, such as factories, agriculture, manufacturing and trade. Currently, majority of Afghanistan’s electricity is imported. The revenue that the government gets from the people goes abroad,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economic expert.
Afghanistan currently purchases 75% of its electricity from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.
House Foreign Affairs sets first hearing to review Afghanistan withdrawal
The House Foreign Affairs Committee will convene its first hearing in its review of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on March 8 and is set to invite the leaders of two groups that organized charter flights that evacuated thousands of people from the country in August 2021.
The March 8 hearing will feature testimony from the leaders of Allied Airlift 21 and Task Force Pineapple.
The hearing is the panel’s first on Afghanistan since the GOP took control of Congress, building on work under now-Chairman Michael McCaul that included a report criticizing President Joe Biden for the chaotic exit from the country.
The deal to exit the country was first brokered under former President Trump.
The committee has made clear it hopes to use its newfound power to secure more cooperation from the Biden administration to evaluate the exit, The Hill reported.
“The Biden administration’s, and specifically the State Department’s, refusal to provide Congress with the necessary information regarding America’s unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan has hampered the Minority Committee’s ability to complete a thorough investigation,” according to the report, which was released at the anniversary of the withdrawal last August.
Other agencies have similarly complained about resistance to their oversight efforts from the Biden administration.
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction has notified lawmakers on two occasions that it has faced trouble securing information from both the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development.
Survey finds 73% of US veterans view Bidens withdrawal ‘negatively’
Seventy-three percent of US veterans think the military withdrawal from Afghanistan tarnished America’s legacy in the war on terror.
According to a poll taken a year after U.S. forces withdrew from the country in August 2021, 73 percent of veterans said the withdrawal affected America’s image “negatively,” while 18 percent reported having no opinion.
According to the poll results, 83 percent of veterans said they were not “satisfied” with the degree to which senior officials have been held accountable for the withdrawal’s “execution.”
About 5,500 veterans responded to the poll from the veterans advocacy organization Mission Roll Call, Military Times reported.
The withdrawal, which saw 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing, is now the subject of investigations by the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees.
Military Times cited the executive director of Mission Roll Call, Cole Lyle, as saying the withdrawal was “a very raw subject for people who deployed to Afghanistan themselves.”
“We wanted to get a sense of how the community still felt about it, because we traveled across the country, through high veteran population areas … and we were still getting very visceral responses when we would start talking about Afghanistan,” Lyle said.
