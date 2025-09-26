Connect with us

Latest News

Daesh elements ‘completely’ curbed in Afghanistan: Qane

Published

8 hours ago

on

Abdul Matin Qane, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, says the subversive elements of Daesh in Afghanistan have been “completely” curbed, and there is no cause for concern in this regard.

Qane made these remarks in response to concerns raised by some countries and organizations regarding the potential infiltration of Daesh members into Afghanistan under the guise of migrants.

Qane added: “It is well known that the command and control of Daesh have always been external and orchestrated from outside. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has minor concerns that Daesh members might enter the country from neighboring countries as migrants, but our intelligence and security forces are directly monitoring the borders and will not allow this.”

In a report, Hans-Jakob Schindler, a former coordinator of the UN committee monitoring militant groups, told AFP: “The risk that Islamic State Khorasan sees these newly arrived Afghans as a potential recruitment pool is high.”

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

TİKA begins work on green space at Herat Grand Mosque

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 26, 2025

By

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Herat announced on Friday the launch of a project to build a green space at the Herat Grand Mosque, which is expected to be completed within three months.

The eastern section of the historic Herat Grand Mosque was demolished around five years ago with the aim of reconstructing it in a modern and standard manner. However, the area remained in ruins. Now, TİKA has pledged to rebuild this space with a contemporary design.

The park area of the historic Grand Mosque spans over 9,000 square meters.

At the project’s inauguration ceremony, the Turkish Ambassador Cenk Ünal to Kabul stated that TİKA’s reconstruction programs and projects continue across various provinces of Afghanistan, but their impact is especially visible in Herat.

He added: “TİKA serves as a bridge between the Turkish government and people with Afghanistan. It has always stood by the Afghan people. For us, it is a historical responsibility to bring the spirit of Turkish friendship and support to our Afghan brothers, and to stand with them through both good times and difficult ones.”

Arafat Deniz, TİKA’s Coordinator in Herat, said: “Just like we completed the mosque’s ablution facility last year, this year the mosque park project was on our list. The project is scheduled to begin today.”

For years, the mosque grounds have been used as a parking area for vehicles. However, TİKA assures that by the end of this year, the space will be transformed, and the historic Grand Mosque Park will be restored.

In addition to the green space, essential work is also planned on lighting, construction of a sewage system, stone paving, and tiling, so that the renovated area aligns with the current state of the Herat Grand Mosque.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Pakistan orders closure of five Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 26, 2025

By

Pakistan’s government has ordered the closure of five Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as part of its wider repatriation policy for Afghan nationals, according to an official notification issued Friday.

Three of the shuttered camps were in Haripur, one in Chitral, and one in Upper Dir. The government has directed that the land be handed over to the provincial authorities and relevant deputy commissioners.

Among them is Haripur’s Panyan camp, one of Pakistan’s largest and oldest Afghan settlements, which sheltered more than 100,000 refugees for nearly four decades.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has repeatedly noted that most Afghan refugees in Pakistan live in KP, meaning the closures could directly affect thousands of long-term residents.

The move has drawn political opposition, with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur warning against forced repatriation. He stressed that policy decisions must take humanitarian concerns and the province’s deep historical ties with Afghan communities into account.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Imran Khan urges Pakistan’s army chief to hold talks with Afghanistan

Published

10 hours ago

on

September 26, 2025

By

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief over the deaths of civilians in the recent bombardment of Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that such operations only fuel further terrorism.

Speaking with family members and lawyers at Adiala Jail on Wednesday, Khan criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for “falling into the establishment’s trap” by allowing military operations in civilian areas.

Khan said his government’s efforts to improve ties with Kabul had brought stability to Pakistan’s tribal belt. In contrast, he accused Army Chief Asim Munir of undermining relations with Afghanistan by issuing threats, expelling long-term Afghan refugees, and authorizing drone strikes.

According to Khan, the objectives behind Munir’s actions are to weaken the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to court favor with Western anti-Islamic Emirate lobbies.

He urged Munir to prioritize direct dialogue with Afghanistan instead of international tours, emphasizing that lasting peace requires talks among four stakeholders: the Afghan government, the Pakistani government, and both Afghan and tribal communities.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!