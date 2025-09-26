TİKA begins work on green space at Herat Grand Mosque

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Herat announced on Friday the launch of a project to build a green space at the Herat Grand Mosque, which is expected to be completed within three months.

The eastern section of the historic Herat Grand Mosque was demolished around five years ago with the aim of reconstructing it in a modern and standard manner. However, the area remained in ruins. Now, TİKA has pledged to rebuild this space with a contemporary design.

The park area of the historic Grand Mosque spans over 9,000 square meters.

At the project’s inauguration ceremony, the Turkish Ambassador Cenk Ünal to Kabul stated that TİKA’s reconstruction programs and projects continue across various provinces of Afghanistan, but their impact is especially visible in Herat.

He added: “TİKA serves as a bridge between the Turkish government and people with Afghanistan. It has always stood by the Afghan people. For us, it is a historical responsibility to bring the spirit of Turkish friendship and support to our Afghan brothers, and to stand with them through both good times and difficult ones.”

Arafat Deniz, TİKA’s Coordinator in Herat, said: “Just like we completed the mosque’s ablution facility last year, this year the mosque park project was on our list. The project is scheduled to begin today.”

For years, the mosque grounds have been used as a parking area for vehicles. However, TİKA assures that by the end of this year, the space will be transformed, and the historic Grand Mosque Park will be restored.

In addition to the green space, essential work is also planned on lighting, construction of a sewage system, stone paving, and tiling, so that the renovated area aligns with the current state of the Herat Grand Mosque.