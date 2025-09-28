Latest News
Germany plans direct talks with Islamic Emirate in Kabul on deportations
Officials from the Federal Ministry of the Interior are expected to travel to Kabul in October to hold talks with Islamic Emirate representatives.
Germany is preparing to open direct negotiations with the Islamic Emirate government in Kabul next month to secure regular deportations of Afghan nationals, including convicted criminals and individuals deemed security threats, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt confirmed on Sunday.
“Deportations to Afghanistan must be able to take place regularly,” the CSU politician told Bild am Sonntag. “That’s why we are now negotiating directly in Kabul so that criminals and potential threats can be deported consistently in the future.”
Officials from the Federal Ministry of the Interior are expected to travel to Kabul in October to hold talks with Islamic Emirate representatives, a ministry spokesperson confirmed. The move marks a shift from earlier plans for lower-level “technical discussions” without specifying a location.
The decision is politically sensitive, as Germany does not officially recognize the Islamic Emirate, which remains internationally isolated for its human rights record, particularly its sweeping restrictions on women and girls. Critics argue that direct engagement risks legitimizing the Islamist government.
Since the Islamic Emirate took power in August 2021, deportations from Germany have been rare and conducted with Qatari assistance.
In August 2024, 28 convicted criminals were flown to Kabul and a second flight in July 2025 returned 81 men, including violent and sexual offenders, after months of secret negotiations.
The current German government faces mounting domestic pressure to deliver on campaign pledges for tougher deportation policies, not only to Afghanistan but also to Syria. Dobrindt has promised a “tough course,” making progress on the Afghanistan file a key political test.
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
India successfully defended their Asia Cup title with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, but the triumph was overshadowed by a dramatic awards ceremony after the team refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Naqvi, who also serves as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, was due to present the trophy at Dubai International Stadium. The presentation was delayed by more than an hour before being abruptly cut short. Broadcaster Simon Doull announced that the Indian team had declined to collect the award.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later confirmed the decision, telling ANI news agency: “We have decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan.” He added that the board would lodge a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
While Indian players Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav collected their individual awards, they did so without acknowledging Naqvi, who was the only official on stage not to applaud them.
The snub capped a politically charged tournament. India and Pakistan clashed three times in the eight-team event, with India winning on each occasion. Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours remain fraught after a brief military confrontation in May that nearly escalated into full-scale war. Indian players also refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the competition.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated an earlier victory over Pakistan to India’s armed forces, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked “#OperationSindoor” in his congratulatory message to the team.
On the field, Pakistan squandered a strong start in the final. After openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) put on 84 runs, the side collapsed to 146 all out, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs. India’s left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4-30.
India wobbled at 20-3 in reply but recovered through Varma’s unbeaten 69, supported by Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33), to seal victory. The result extended India’s unbeaten run through the tournament and handed Pakistan a third straight defeat to their rivals.
“It’s pretty amazing to finish unbeaten,” said India vice-captain Shubman Gill. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha admitted his side’s batting had faltered: “We could not rotate the strike properly and we lost too many wickets.”
The Asia Cup is the flagship tournament of the Asian Cricket Council, but Sunday’s trophy controversy may intensify already strained sporting ties between the two neighbours, whose bilateral cricketing relationship has been suspended for years.
US welcomes home American freed from detention in Afghanistan
His release is seen as a significant step forward that could help ease strained relations between the two sides.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced early Monday morning the safe return of Amir Amiry, an American citizen who was detained in Afghanistan.
Rubio expressed gratitude to Qatar for its key role in helping secure Amiry’s release, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in resolving sensitive diplomatic issues.
“Today, we welcome home Amir Amiry,” Rubio said in a statement on X. “President Trump has made it clear we will not stop until every American unjustly detained abroad is safely back home.”
Amiry’s detention had been a major point of tension between the U.S. and the IEA-led government in Kabul, which has not been officially recognized by Washington. His release is seen as a significant step forward that could help ease strained relations between the two sides.
This development comes just days after former U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad confirmed that the IEA freed Amiry, calling it a “positive step” and expressing hope for a complete resolution regarding other U.S. citizens still in custody.
TİKA begins work on green space at Herat Grand Mosque
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Herat announced on Friday the launch of a project to build a green space at the Herat Grand Mosque, which is expected to be completed within three months.
The eastern section of the historic Herat Grand Mosque was demolished around five years ago with the aim of reconstructing it in a modern and standard manner. However, the area remained in ruins. Now, TİKA has pledged to rebuild this space with a contemporary design.
The park area of the historic Grand Mosque spans over 9,000 square meters.
At the project’s inauguration ceremony, the Turkish Ambassador Cenk Ünal to Kabul stated that TİKA’s reconstruction programs and projects continue across various provinces of Afghanistan, but their impact is especially visible in Herat.
He added: “TİKA serves as a bridge between the Turkish government and people with Afghanistan. It has always stood by the Afghan people. For us, it is a historical responsibility to bring the spirit of Turkish friendship and support to our Afghan brothers, and to stand with them through both good times and difficult ones.”
Arafat Deniz, TİKA’s Coordinator in Herat, said: “Just like we completed the mosque’s ablution facility last year, this year the mosque park project was on our list. The project is scheduled to begin today.”
For years, the mosque grounds have been used as a parking area for vehicles. However, TİKA assures that by the end of this year, the space will be transformed, and the historic Grand Mosque Park will be restored.
In addition to the green space, essential work is also planned on lighting, construction of a sewage system, stone paving, and tiling, so that the renovated area aligns with the current state of the Herat Grand Mosque.
