Departure of Afghan workers disrupts Iran’s construction industry

The mass departure of Afghan workers from Iran has created serious challenges for the country’s construction sector, which has long relied on Afghan labor for critical roles. According to Iraj Rahbar, head of the Tehran Construction Association, more than 50% of construction workers in Tehran were Afghan nationals.

In an interview with ILNA News Agency, Rahbar explained that Afghan workers had become essential in a range of roles — including unskilled labor, rebar work, stone masonry, building, and cement work — as many Iranian workers were unwilling to take on such physically demanding jobs for lower wages. Afghan workers, he noted, were not only more affordable but also commonly employed without social insurance, making them more attractive to employers.

Rahbar said that after the government’s decision to expel Afghan nationals, many construction projects have stalled. He added that replacing Afghan labor with Iranian workers will take time and significantly increase project costs.

Iran has stepped up deportation of Afghan refugees.

On Friday, Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, warned of the humanitarian consequences of mass returns. He stated that over 1.5 million Afghans have been forced to return from Iran to Afghanistan, with many lacking shelter, income, or basic necessities.

Egeland called for an immediate end to forced deportations and urged the international community to step up humanitarian support for both Afghanistan and neighboring host countries.

“With over 22 million people already in need of assistance in Afghanistan, these arrivals would further exacerbate the need for aid,” he said.