Departure of Afghan workers disrupts Iran’s construction industry
The mass departure of Afghan workers from Iran has created serious challenges for the country’s construction sector, which has long relied on Afghan labor for critical roles. According to Iraj Rahbar, head of the Tehran Construction Association, more than 50% of construction workers in Tehran were Afghan nationals.
In an interview with ILNA News Agency, Rahbar explained that Afghan workers had become essential in a range of roles — including unskilled labor, rebar work, stone masonry, building, and cement work — as many Iranian workers were unwilling to take on such physically demanding jobs for lower wages. Afghan workers, he noted, were not only more affordable but also commonly employed without social insurance, making them more attractive to employers.
Rahbar said that after the government’s decision to expel Afghan nationals, many construction projects have stalled. He added that replacing Afghan labor with Iranian workers will take time and significantly increase project costs.
Iran has stepped up deportation of Afghan refugees.
On Friday, Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, warned of the humanitarian consequences of mass returns. He stated that over 1.5 million Afghans have been forced to return from Iran to Afghanistan, with many lacking shelter, income, or basic necessities.
Egeland called for an immediate end to forced deportations and urged the international community to step up humanitarian support for both Afghanistan and neighboring host countries.
“With over 22 million people already in need of assistance in Afghanistan, these arrivals would further exacerbate the need for aid,” he said.
Iranian president to visit Afghanistan to ‘open a new chapter’ in relations
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday announced his readiness to visit Afghanistan, stating that the trip would aim to “open a new chapter” in the relations between the two neighboring countries.
During a meeting with Foreign Ministry officials, Pezeshkian emphasized that strengthening ties with regional neighbors — including Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Gulf states — will be a cornerstone of his administration’s foreign policy.
If the visit takes place, it would be the highest-level Iranian delegation to travel to Kabul under the Islamic Emirate-led government and may signal a shift toward greater diplomatic engagement.
Pakistan FM urges IEA to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorism
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that terrorism threat from Afghan soil is real and the biggest threat to Pakistan’s security.
Speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, Dar said: “We continue to urge the interim Afghan government to fulfill their anti-terror commitments. We have no ask. We want to fully cooperate.”
He emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing ties with Afghanistan, citing shared history and culture, and stressed that Afghan territory must not be used against any country.
Dar said: “A stable Afghanistan is in our vital interest. We want an Afghanistan that is peaceful, inclusive, and sovereign.”
His remarks come amid ongoing regional concerns over cross-border militancy and the presence of extremist groups in Afghanistan.
Th Islamic Emirate denies the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan.
On Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate, Dar said that it is a sovereign decision, but Pakistan does not deem appropriate at this time to follow suit.
CSTO adjusts arms support for Tajik troops to bolster Afghan border security
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has reviewed and updated its plans to supply weapons and military equipment to Tajikistan’s border troops in a move aimed at reinforcing the country’s border with Afghanistan.
According to a statement from the CSTO press service, a meeting was held on Friday at the CSTO Secretariat involving representatives of member states participating in the Targeted Interstate Program to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border. Acting CSTO Secretary General Valery Semerikov attended the session.
During the meeting, the Tajik side, acting as the program’s coordinator, presented a progress report on the implementation of the program’s first phase.
The participants reviewed and adjusted the list of weapons, military equipment, and technical border protection tools to be produced and delivered to Tajikistan’s border troops.
The move comes amid concerns among regional countries regarding the possible infiltration of militants from Afghanistan.
Tajikistan, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Afghanistan, has been especially vocal, warning of the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions just across the border.
In response to regional unease, officials from the Islamic Emirate have consistently downplayed these concerns, insisting that Afghanistan poses no threat to its neighbors.
