Pakistan FM urges IEA to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorism
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that terrorism threat from Afghan soil is real and the biggest threat to Pakistan’s security.
Speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, Dar said: “We continue to urge the interim Afghan government to fulfill their anti-terror commitments. We have no ask. We want to fully cooperate.”
He emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing ties with Afghanistan, citing shared history and culture, and stressed that Afghan territory must not be used against any country.
Dar said: “A stable Afghanistan is in our vital interest. We want an Afghanistan that is peaceful, inclusive, and sovereign.”
His remarks come amid ongoing regional concerns over cross-border militancy and the presence of extremist groups in Afghanistan.
Th Islamic Emirate denies the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan.
On Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate, Dar said that it is a sovereign decision, but Pakistan does not deem appropriate at this time to follow suit.
CSTO adjusts arms support for Tajik troops to bolster Afghan border security
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has reviewed and updated its plans to supply weapons and military equipment to Tajikistan’s border troops in a move aimed at reinforcing the country’s border with Afghanistan.
According to a statement from the CSTO press service, a meeting was held on Friday at the CSTO Secretariat involving representatives of member states participating in the Targeted Interstate Program to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border. Acting CSTO Secretary General Valery Semerikov attended the session.
During the meeting, the Tajik side, acting as the program’s coordinator, presented a progress report on the implementation of the program’s first phase.
The participants reviewed and adjusted the list of weapons, military equipment, and technical border protection tools to be produced and delivered to Tajikistan’s border troops.
The move comes amid concerns among regional countries regarding the possible infiltration of militants from Afghanistan.
Tajikistan, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Afghanistan, has been especially vocal, warning of the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions just across the border.
In response to regional unease, officials from the Islamic Emirate have consistently downplayed these concerns, insisting that Afghanistan poses no threat to its neighbors.
Germany won’t recognize IEA in foreseeable future, says envoy to Russia
Germany has no plans to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the near future, according to German Ambassador to Russia, Graf Lambsdorff.
In an interview with RTVI, Lambsdorff said Berlin’s position remains firm due to the IEA’s internal governance, particularly its treatment of women and girls.
“Our position differs significantly from Russia’s in this regard,” he said. “Russia is the only country so far to have done so, thus departing from the framework of international consensus.”
He also noted that technical-level contacts with the IEA continue through established channels, and Germany does not require Russian assistance in that regard.
Recently, Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt expressed openness to allowing Islamic Emirate-appointed Afghan representatives to operate in Germany, even without formally recognizing the government.
Dorbindt said that he is prepared “to find the appropriate agreement with those responsible in Afghanistan to enable” repatriation of convicted criminals of Afghan nationality.
OIC plays key role in engagement with Islamic Emirate, says UN
The United Nations says the religious standing of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) can serve as an effective tool for engaging with the Islamic Emirate and supporting human rights in Afghanistan.
Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, emphasized during a Security Council session that the moral and religious standing of the OIC can play a meaningful role in engaging with the Islamic Emirate and advancing human rights, particularly women’s rights.
Khiari added that the OIC, drawing on its religious credibility, has maintained ongoing contact with officials of the IEA and can, through dialogue, work to safeguard the fundamental rights of women in Afghanistan.
According to Khiari, partnership with the OIC is essential for establishing sustainable peace, promoting inclusive governance, and ensuring respect for human rights in Afghanistan.
He emphasized that OIC is one of the key actors in the political dialogue process concerning Afghanistan’s future. These are the same talks the UN is pursuing through the Doha Process framework, where diplomatic pressure—facilitated through the OIC’s engagement—is expected to yield effective results.
The OIC has repeatedly defended Afghan women’s right to education, work, and social participation in international forums, and has called for respect for their fundamental rights in accordance with Islamic principles.
The organization also sought to serve as a diplomatic bridge between the IEA and the wider Islamic world, aiming to foster gradual policy changes related to women through dialogue and mutual understanding.
Previously, the head of the Muslim World League (MWL), during a visit to Kabul, held separate meetings with senior officials of IEA, including the Prime Minister. In those meetings, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa stressed that Afghanistan must move forward in unity and cooperation with the international community, and that the country should play an active role in major Islamic summits.
