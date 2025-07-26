Pakistan FM urges IEA to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorism

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that terrorism threat from Afghan soil is real and the biggest threat to Pakistan’s security.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, Dar said: “We continue to urge the interim Afghan government to fulfill their anti-terror commitments. We have no ask. We want to fully cooperate.”

He emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing ties with Afghanistan, citing shared history and culture, and stressed that Afghan territory must not be used against any country.

Dar said: “A stable Afghanistan is in our vital interest. We want an Afghanistan that is peaceful, inclusive, and sovereign.”

His remarks come amid ongoing regional concerns over cross-border militancy and the presence of extremist groups in Afghanistan.

Th Islamic Emirate denies the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan.

On Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate, Dar said that it is a sovereign decision, but Pakistan does not deem appropriate at this time to follow suit.