Engagement and diplomacy key to solving Afghanistan’s challenges, says Ratwatte

(Last Updated On: )

Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, says the solution to Afghanistan’s problems is engagement and diplomatic dialogue.

In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Ratwatte emphasized that the United Nations has never stated that the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating.

“I believe engagement is the solution. In any situation where parties may have differing views, sitting at the table, putting the issues on the table, discussing them, and reaching a middle ground is key—a path that addresses the needs and expectations of all sides through a principled process of engagement,” said Ratwatte.

However, he added that Afghanistan still ranks second globally in terms of humanitarian needs, even though there is no active conflict in the country.

He shared data indicating that currently, 23 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance. In his view, the global humanitarian landscape poses challenges to delivering aid to Afghanistan.

“When you look at the global humanitarian landscape and the major crises around the world, Afghanistan still ranks second in terms of humanitarian needs. First is Sudan, which clearly has an ongoing active conflict. Here in Afghanistan, there is no conflict, but the humanitarian needs remain widespread. For example, it appears that around 23 million people need some form of humanitarian aid,” he added.

Ratwatte also told Ariana News that the recent restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate on women attending health institutes pose a serious challenge, particularly given Afghanistan’s high maternal and infant mortality rates.

He added that UN officials have shared their concerns with the IEA about the future of Afghanistan without trained nurses and midwives.

“Afghanistan has one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates. So, educating and supporting female healthcare workers is vital. This, I believe, is a major challenge. As we discussed with the authorities, the recent restriction on women attending health institutions was troubling,” Ratwatte stressed.

Meanwhile, he also stated that the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is a major concern for the United Nations.

According to him, since December 2023, more than 800,000 people have returned from Pakistan, and hundreds more have come back from Iran.