Engagement and diplomacy key to solving Afghanistan’s challenges, says Ratwatte
Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, says the solution to Afghanistan’s problems is engagement and diplomatic dialogue.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Ratwatte emphasized that the United Nations has never stated that the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating.
“I believe engagement is the solution. In any situation where parties may have differing views, sitting at the table, putting the issues on the table, discussing them, and reaching a middle ground is key—a path that addresses the needs and expectations of all sides through a principled process of engagement,” said Ratwatte.
However, he added that Afghanistan still ranks second globally in terms of humanitarian needs, even though there is no active conflict in the country.
He shared data indicating that currently, 23 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance. In his view, the global humanitarian landscape poses challenges to delivering aid to Afghanistan.
“When you look at the global humanitarian landscape and the major crises around the world, Afghanistan still ranks second in terms of humanitarian needs. First is Sudan, which clearly has an ongoing active conflict. Here in Afghanistan, there is no conflict, but the humanitarian needs remain widespread. For example, it appears that around 23 million people need some form of humanitarian aid,” he added.
Ratwatte also told Ariana News that the recent restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate on women attending health institutes pose a serious challenge, particularly given Afghanistan’s high maternal and infant mortality rates.
He added that UN officials have shared their concerns with the IEA about the future of Afghanistan without trained nurses and midwives.
“Afghanistan has one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates. So, educating and supporting female healthcare workers is vital. This, I believe, is a major challenge. As we discussed with the authorities, the recent restriction on women attending health institutions was troubling,” Ratwatte stressed.
Meanwhile, he also stated that the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is a major concern for the United Nations.
According to him, since December 2023, more than 800,000 people have returned from Pakistan, and hundreds more have come back from Iran.
Iran hands over nearly 200 Afghan inmates to IEA
The Director General of the Office of Prisons Administration, Mohammad Yusuf Mestri, says nearly 200 Afghan prisoners, who had been arrested in Iran for various crimes, were handed over on Friday to the Islamic Emirate through the Silk Bridge border crossing.
Mestri added that as part of the prisoner handover process, a total of 484 Afghan prisoners detained in Iran for different offenses will be transferred to the Islamic Emirate following negotiations.
He stated that the transfer process officially began on Friday with the handover of 199 Afghan inmates, each of whom will be sent to their respective provinces to serve the remainder of their sentences.
Meanwhile, two Iranian prisoners were also handed over to Iranian authorities last night as a gesture of “goodwill and positive engagement.”
Azizi and Ishaq Dar discuss bilateral issues in Islamabad
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi and his accompanying delegation met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad to discuss bilateral issues.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, both sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, the dignified return of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, the growth of trade, and the facilitation of the transit process.
During the meeting, the Afghan delegation emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries to improve the economic situation and called for further facilitation in exports and imports.
“The (Afghan) side raised with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister the issues of halting forced deportations of refugees until a suitable time is provided, arbitrary detentions, the expulsion of refugee students from schools in Pakistan, the provision of necessary facilities for the transfer of Afghan refugees’ belongings and assets, and unobstructed access to health and medical services,” said Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
Akhundzada added: “This meeting was held within the framework of joint efforts to address the challenges faced by Afghan refugees and to improve trade and transit relations between the two countries.”
Azizi also met with Pakistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry officials to encourage investment.
He emphasized expanding economic cooperation between the two countries and urged Pakistani traders and industrialists to invest in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, members of Afghanistan’s private sector also consider the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to expand economic relations with Pakistan as important.
This visit by the IEA delegation to Pakistan comes shortly after Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, also visited Kabul two days earlier.
Pakistan’s deputy prime minister to visit Kabul Saturday
Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, will lead a high-level delegation to Kabul tomorrow (Saturday), Islamabad said.
The visit will take place at the invitation of the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
During the day-long visit, Dar will call on Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, meet Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and hold delegation-level talks with Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
“The talks will cover entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties,” the statement said.
“Dar’s visit is a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to enhance sustained engagement with the brotherly country of Afghanistan,” the statement added.
