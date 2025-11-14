Latest News
EU–Central Asia hold 7th Afghanistan dialogue in Brussels
The seventh meeting of special representatives of the European Union and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
In this meeting, the Central Asian countries described stability in Afghanistan as important for the states of the region and emphasized continued dialogue, regional connectivity, and humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan.
According to a statement from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Central Asian countries said at the meeting that sustainable development in Afghanistan is a key prerequisite for regional stability, and that the best way to achieve this goal is through economic integration, expansion of humanitarian cooperation, and implementation of infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.
The statement from Turkmenistan’s foreign ministry added: “Participants discussed current issues related to sustainable development, regional connectivity, humanitarian support, and practical frameworks for engaging with Afghanistan in pursuit of stability and prosperity for the people of the region. On the humanitarian front, Turkmenistan continues to provide assistance to the people of Afghanistan.”
At the meeting, Turkmenistan also pledged to continue its assistance to Afghanistan—from supplying electricity and essential goods to expanding educational opportunities.
However, some experts view the expansion of regional engagement with Afghanistan as important.
The joint EU–Central Asia meetings on Afghanistan began in recent years with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation, and seven rounds have been held so far.
IEA FM Muttaqi holds phone call with UN Deputy Secretary-General
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, held a telephone conversation with Rosemary DiCarlo, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion covered assistance to victims of the recent earthquake in the country and returning migrants, the situation in Afghanistan and the region, humanitarian cooperation, the economic situation, counter-narcotics efforts, and working groups related to the private sector.
Muttaqi thanked DiCarlo for her sympathy and assistance to the earthquake victims, and noted that although more than two million migrants returned to Afghanistan over the past year, the Islamic Emirate managed their return in an appropriate manner.
Referring to the issue of refugees, Muttaqi said that humanitarian matters should not be tied to politics, but unfortunately this is often the case in practice.
He assured that Afghanistan is moving in a positive direction in the political, security, administrative, and economic sectors, and that with the exception of one country—Afghanistan’s relations with regional and neighboring countries have expanded and continue to improve.
Regarding the work of UN agencies and the two working groups on “supporting the private sector” and “counter-narcotics,” the Foreign Minister said that IEA has provided suitable conditions for international organizations to operate and has enabled their access to all parts of the country; however, he added that UN agencies still need to carry out more practical work in this area.
Rosemary DiCarlo thanked him for the opportunity for the telephone conversation and for the information provided, and emphasized that proper and humane conditions must be ensured for returning migrants.
She added that they are actively engaging with various parties to provide assistance to earthquake victims and returning migrants, and praised IEA for its effective management of the returnees and its successful counter-narcotics efforts.
She assured that the Office of the UN Secretary-General has not halted its efforts to increase political engagement with Afghanistan through member states and relevant partners.
In the conversation, DiCarlo also called for greater cooperation by IEA with the staff of UN agencies in Afghanistan.
ARCS distributes cash assistance to 300 earthquake-affected families in Samangan
Shahabuddin Delawar, Director General of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said during a visit to Samangan while distributing cash assistance of 10,500 AFN to 300 earthquake-affected families in the Feroz Nakhchir district of the province: “We share in your sorrow and hardship.”
Delawar added that 10,500 AFN will also be distributed to 200 families in the Hazrat Sultan district of the province.
He stated that 50,000 AFN will be distributed by the Red Crescent to the families of the martyrs as well.
Iran stresses consultations for regional stability amid Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi held a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
During the conversation, Araqchi highlighted ongoing efforts to reduce tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stressing the need for expanded consultations to help safeguard regional peace and stability. He also reiterated Tehran’s readiness to assist in facilitating dialogue.
Fidan, emphasizing that regional peace and stability are closely interconnected, called for collective efforts by all countries to protect stability across the region.
Ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained strained in recent years. Around one month ago, clashes between the two neighbours left dozens dead, further heightening concerns over regional security.
