EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing’s relaxation of its “zero-COVID” policies, Reuters reported.
China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists at a regular briefing. He did not specify the amount of vaccines the EU was offering or their manufacturers.
“In view of the COVID situation in China, (Health) Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has reached out to her Chinese counterparts to offer EU solidarity and support,” he said.
“This includes public health expertise as well as variant-adapted EU vaccine donations.”
Asked whether Beijing would accept the EU offer, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning sidestepped a direct reply, telling Reuters that China’s vaccination rate and treatment capacity continued to rise and its supplies were “adequate”.
She said China was open to “strengthening solidarity and cooperation with the international community” to better meet its pandemic challenges, though it could “meet the demand of anyone who wants to be vaccinated”.
According to Reuters China has so far insisted on using only Chinese-made vaccines – which are of the inactivated virus type and not based on the Western mRNA technology – for its own population.
Last month, Germany shipped 11,500 BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID vaccines to German companies and embassy and consulate locations in China for use by German nationals there.
A source familiar with the situation said at the time that talks were underway with other European Union governments about getting them to citizens of other nationalities, read the report.
EU health experts were to meet on Tuesday to discuss the COVID situation in member states ahead of another gathering on Wednesday when EU government representatives will weigh a coordinated approach by the bloc to travellers from China.
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic, AP reported.
Australian health authorities said Sunday that from Jan 5. all air travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure.
Canadian authorities announced similar measures that will also come into effect Jan. 5 in a statement dated Saturday — a move experts say isn’t very effective.
Kerry Bowman, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine, said the requirement is “not based on science at this point.”
“This isn’t the early days of the pandemic,” he said. “It’s pretty clear that point-of-entry screening is not very effective at all. Often people can test positive days and weeks later.”
Australia and Canada join other countries including the U.S., U.K., India, Japan and several European nations in imposing tougher COVID-19 measures on Chinese travelers amid concerns over a lack of data on infections in China and fears of the possibility that new variants may spread.
Research has shown how the virus spreads through human mobility, which means that the next variant of the virus may not even emerge from China, and even if it did, it could land in Canada from other indirect routes, Bowman said, adding that a more effective measure would be testing wastewater from airplanes and airports to check for the viral load and mutations.
Vancouver International Airport said Saturday it would expand its wastewater testing pilot program.
China, which for most of the pandemic adopted a “zero-COVID” strategy that imposed harsh restrictions aimed at stamping out the virus, abruptly eased those measures in December. Chinese authorities previously said that from Jan. 8, overseas travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arriving in China, paving the way for Chinese residents to travel.
Hong Kong is also preparing for quarantine-free travel to China, with plans to resume operations of more border checkpoints as early as Jan. 8, according to a Facebook post by Hong Kong Chief Secretary Eric Chan.
However, a quota will remain in place limiting the number of travelers between the two places.
Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID policy
Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first comments addressed to the public on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing, Reuters reported.
In a televised speech to mark the New Year, Xi said China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID-19, and that its policies were “optimised” when the situation and time so required.
“Since the outbreak of the epidemic … the majority of cadres and masses, especially medical personnel, grassroots workers braved hardships and courageously persevered,” Xi said.
“At present, the epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead. Let’s work harder, persistence means victory, and unity means victory.”
According to Reuters Beijing earlier this month scrapped its signature zero-COVID approach based on mass testing, centralised quarantine and lockdowns – which it had maintained for almost three years.
The policy switch has led to a wave of infections across the country, a further drop in economic activity and international concern, with Britain and France becoming the latest countries to impose curbs on travellers from China.
China’s decision to abandon the zero-COVID policy aligned it with a world that has largely reopened to live with the virus, read the report.
The step followed unprecedented public protests over the policy championed by Xi, marking the strongest show of public defiance in his decade-old presidency and coinciding with grim growth figures for China’s $17 trillion economy.
WHO calls on Beijing to strengthen its COVID-19 response
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on China to share more real-time information on Covid in the country as infections surge.
Beijing has lifted most of the country’s strict restrictions over the last few weeks, but cases have soared and several countries are now screening travelers from China.
WHO said in a statement they want to see more data on hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths.
It also wants figures on vaccinations.
The United States, Spain, France, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed Covid tests for travelers from China, as they fear a renewed spread of the virus.
In the statement, issued after talks with Chinese officials, the UN health agency said: “WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation… and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60.”
The agency said it was willing to provide support in these areas, as well as help addressing the issue of vaccine hesitancy.
WHO also stressed “the importance of monitoring, and the timely publication of data, to help China and the global community to formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses”.
WHO’s technical advisory group on the evolution of Covid-19 is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday and the agency said it has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing.
