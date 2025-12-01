Latest News
Ex-British officer tells inquiry UK forces may have committed war crimes in Afghanistan
A former senior British military officer has told a public inquiry that members of the United Kingdom’s special forces appeared to carry out unlawful killings during operations in Afghanistan—and that concerns were widely known within the chain of command but went unaddressed.
The inquiry, ordered by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), was launched after a BBC investigation alleged that soldiers from the Special Air Service (SAS) killed 54 people during night raids more than a decade ago under suspicious circumstances.
The probe is examining special forces operations between mid-2010 and mid-2013, when British troops were part of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Military police previously conducted several investigations into misconduct allegations involving UK forces, including the SAS, but the MoD has said no inquiry produced enough evidence for criminal charges.
The current inquiry is tasked with determining whether credible information existed about extra-judicial killings, whether earlier military police investigations were properly conducted, and whether any wrongdoing was concealed.
The inquiry’s chair, senior judge Charles Haddon-Cave, has said it is essential that individuals who broke the law be held accountable, while those who acted lawfully should have their reputations cleared.
Officer Says Pattern of Killings Raised Red Flags
Among the latest testimony is evidence from an officer identified as N1466, who in 2011 served as Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations at UK Special Forces Headquarters. Speaking in private testimony made public on December 1, he said he had grown alarmed by the number of detainees reported killed during operations by a sub-unit known as UKSF1.
After analysing operational reports, he noticed that the number of people classified as “enemies killed in action” often exceeded the number of weapons recovered. He said repeated claims that detainees tried to grab guns or grenades after being detained appeared implausible.
“I will be clear: we are talking about war crimes,” he told Oliver Glasgow, the inquiry’s lead counsel. “We are talking about taking detainees back on target and executing them under the pretence that they posed a threat.”
N1466 said he raised the issue with the Director of Special Forces, identified as 1802, but instead of pursuing potential criminal action, the response was limited to a review of operational tactics. He acknowledged regretting that he did not alert military police at the time, though he eventually reported his concerns in 2015.
“I was deeply troubled by what I strongly suspected was the unlawful killing of innocent people, including children,” he said, adding that he believed the problem was not limited to one sub-unit but “potentially more widespread” and known among many in the special forces community.
Other Concerns Highlighted Inside UK Forces
The inquiry has also heard from former officers and a Ministry of Defence official who described frustration among soldiers that detainees captured during intelligence-led missions were often released within days because Afghanistan’s judicial system was overwhelmed.
Testimony also pointed to intense rivalry between special forces sub-units, including UKSF1 and UKSF3—where N1466 served—which some witnesses suggested contributed to internal tensions.
Anticipating criticism from within the special forces community, N1466 told the inquiry he acted out of principle, not resentment. “We didn’t join UKSF for this sort of behaviour—toddlers being shot in their beds or random killing,” he said. “It’s not special, it’s not elite, it’s not what we stand for.”
Trump says asylum suspension could remain in place ‘for a long time’
"I think a long time," he said. When pressed for a clearer timeframe, he added: "We have enough problems. We don't want those people."
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration’s newly announced halt on asylum processing could remain in effect “for a long time,” linking the decision to last week’s fatal shooting near the White House involving an Afghan national.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington, DC, from his Thanksgiving holiday in Florida, Trump said the pause would not be lifted soon.
“I think a long time,” he said. When pressed for a clearer timeframe, he added: “We have enough problems. We don’t want those people.”
Asked whether the suspension could last one or two years, Trump replied: “No time limit, but it could be a long time.”
He said the policy would primarily affect migrants from what he described as “very crime-ridden” and “not friendly” countries, asserting that some nations were “out of control.”
The asylum pause was announced after the November 26 shooting in Washington that left 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom dead and a security guard critically injured. Authorities have identified the suspect as an Afghan national, Lakanwal, who arrived in the United States in 2021 during the evacuation from Afghanistan.
According to US media reports, Lakanwal previously worked with several US government agencies, including the CIA. He was granted asylum in April 2025 under the Trump administration.
Saudi-funded $1m project launched to support Afghan farmers and food security
ICRC Head of Delegation in Afghanistan, Katharina Ritz, said the program would have both immediate and long-term impact.
The Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have signed a US$1 million grant agreement to launch a new agricultural and food security initiative in Afghanistan, funded by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).
The agreement aims to support smallholder farmers, strengthen rural livelihoods, and help communities build resilience amid widespread food insecurity. The project will be implemented by the ICRC in partnership with the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS).
Managed by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the AHTF was established following a decision by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers in December 2021. The fund serves as a mechanism to channel humanitarian aid, address urgent needs, and promote sustainable development across Afghanistan.
According to AHTF, nearly 80% of Afghanistan’s population depends on agriculture. However, farmers continue to struggle with limited resources, climate-related shocks, and deteriorating rural infrastructure.
The new initiative will promote improved farming practices and provide income-generating opportunities through a range of interventions, including cash-for-work programs focused on rehabilitating irrigation systems, strengthening land protection measures, and improving water management. The project will also distribute support grants and offer capacity-building training for farmers.
ICRC Head of Delegation in Afghanistan, Katharina Ritz, said the program would have both immediate and long-term impact. “By empowering local farmers, we are not only improving immediate food supplies but also fostering long-term resilience and stability,” she said.
Dr. Walid Abdelwahab, Director of the IsDB Group Regional Hub in Türkiye, said the partnership reflects “the power of collaboration in tackling critical humanitarian challenges,” thanking the Saudi Fund for Development for enabling thousands of Afghan families to strengthen food security and economic resilience.
The project is expected to support over 10,000 people, including financial assistance for 761 farming households and specialized training on crop planting, pest control, and irrigation management for dozens of farmers across eastern, northern, and northeastern Afghanistan. More than 500 people will also benefit from temporary employment through cash-for-work activities.
The IsDB and ICRC have previously partnered on humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan. In 2022, the IsDB supported an ICRC health program that supplied medicines and medical equipment to more than 40 hospitals and health centers, benefitting an estimated 1.7 million people nationwide.
National Guard shooting suspect radicalized in US, homeland secretary says
Noem’s comments suggest Lakanwal, who was part of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan, may have embraced extremism after arriving in the United States.
U.S. authorities believe the Afghan immigrant accused of ambushing National Guard members in Washington, D.C., was not radicalized until after he came to the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday.
Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and ABC’s “This Week,” Noem said authorities think alleged shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal was already living in Washington state when he became radicalized. Investigators are seeking more information from family members and others, Noem said.
Authorities identified Lakanwal, 29, as the suspect in a Wednesday shooting that took place just blocks away from the White House and which killed one National Guard member and critically wounded another. After the shooting, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration pointed to a lack of vetting of Afghans and other foreign nationals during the term of former President Joe Biden, although Lakanwal was granted asylum under Trump, Reuters reported.
Trump told reporters on Sunday his administration could pause asylum admissions into the United States for an extended period. “No time limit, but it could be a long time,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “We have enough problems. We don’t want those people.”
Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021 as part of the Biden administration’s mass evacuation of Afghans who aided U.S. forces during the two-decade war in Afghanistan as the Islamic Emirate took power. He was granted asylum in April by Trump’s administration, a government file reviewed by Reuters showed.
Noem’s comments suggest Lakanwal, who was part of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan, may have embraced extremism after arriving in the United States.
“We believe he was radicalized since he’s been here in this country,” Noem told NBC News. “We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we’re going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him, who were his family members.”
Noem said U.S. officials have received “some participation” so far from people who knew Lakanwal and warned the U.S. would pursue anyone connected to the shooting.
“Anyone who has the information on this needs to know that we will be coming after you, and we will bring you to justice,” Noem said.
After Wednesday’s attack, the Trump administration took steps to clamp down on some legal immigration, including a freeze on processing of all asylum applications.
Noem said on Sunday immigration officials would consider deporting people with active asylum cases if it was warranted.
“We are going to go through every single person that has a pending asylum claim,” she said.
