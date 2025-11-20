Few Afghans accept German pay-outs to drop visa applications

Germany’s Interior Ministry has said fewer than 100 Afghans waiting in Pakistan to resettle in Germany have accepted the government’s offer of financial compensation in exchange for withdrawing their visa applications.

As of Wednesday, only 62 people — around 10% of those contacted — have agreed to take the payout, a ministry spokeswoman confirmed. She added that others are still considering the proposal.

The individuals contacted are part of Germany’s federal resettlement programme for Afghans deemed particularly vulnerable following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. Around 1,900 Afghans currently remain stranded in Pakistan, many for several years, awaiting permission to enter Germany.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government suspended the special resettlement scheme for at-risk Afghans shortly after taking office in May.

Despite the tougher policy, several Afghans have recently won court cases in Germany compelling authorities to issue their visas. According to the ministry, five groups of Afghans have arrived in Germany since May under various admission programmes.