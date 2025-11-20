Latest News
Iran eyes investment in Afghan mining sector; promises technical and industrial cooperation
Badri highlighted that favorable conditions have been created to attract both domestic and international investors, and welcomed participation from global stakeholders.
Alireza Bikdeli, Iran’s Ambassador to Kabul, met with Hedayatullah Badri, Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum this week, to discuss Tehran’s interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mining sector.
According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the Iranian Trade Chamber delegation emphasized its willingness to invest in copper, gold, and iron projects.
The head of Iran’s Chamber of Trade said the country is ready to cooperate in mineral exploration, establishing iron smelting plants, setting up advanced laboratories, and enhancing the technical capacity of Afghan engineers.
He added that all mining extraction and processing activities must comply with the policies of the Islamic Emirate and domestic regulations.
The meeting is seen as a significant step toward developing Afghanistan’s mining sector and strengthening economic ties between Kabul and Tehran.
Few Afghans accept German pay-outs to drop visa applications
Germany’s Interior Ministry has said fewer than 100 Afghans waiting in Pakistan to resettle in Germany have accepted the government’s offer of financial compensation in exchange for withdrawing their visa applications.
As of Wednesday, only 62 people — around 10% of those contacted — have agreed to take the payout, a ministry spokeswoman confirmed. She added that others are still considering the proposal.
The individuals contacted are part of Germany’s federal resettlement programme for Afghans deemed particularly vulnerable following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. Around 1,900 Afghans currently remain stranded in Pakistan, many for several years, awaiting permission to enter Germany.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government suspended the special resettlement scheme for at-risk Afghans shortly after taking office in May.
Despite the tougher policy, several Afghans have recently won court cases in Germany compelling authorities to issue their visas. According to the ministry, five groups of Afghans have arrived in Germany since May under various admission programmes.
Afghan forces thwart arms smuggling attempt from Pakistan in Paktia
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior says security forces have intercepted an attempt to smuggle illegal weapons from Pakistan into the country in Paktia’s Dand Patan district.
Authorities report that the seized cache included 34 pistols, four M4 rifles, four Kalashnikovs, one Krinkov, as well as several other types of firearms.
According to the statement, the smugglers managed to flee the scene before the arrival of security personnel. However, officials say operations are underway to identify and arrest those involved.
Afghan man sentenced to 15 years in U.S. prison for plotting Election Day attack
Abdullah Haji Zada, a 19-year-old Afghan national living in the United States, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for plotting a Daesh-inspired attack planned for Election Day in November 2024, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
According to federal prosecutors, Haji Zada and his co-conspirator, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 28, received two AK-47-style rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition, fully aware the weapons would be used in an attack on behalf of Daesh. The pair was arrested in October 2024 following an undercover investigation.
Haji “Zada was welcomed into the United States … yet he chose to embrace terrorism and plot an ISIS-inspired attack on Election Day,” said John A. Eisenberg, Assistant Attorney General for National Security. He added that the sentence, along with Haji Zada’s pending deportation to Afghanistan, underscores the seriousness of the crime.
Haji Zada, who was 17 when arrested, pleaded guilty as an adult on April 17, 2025. Under the plea agreement, he accepted a judicial order for his removal from the United States following his prison term and waived the right to seek asylum or appeal his deportation. U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk imposed the maximum 15-year sentence during the hearing.
His co-conspirator, Tawhedi, pleaded guilty on June 13, 2025, to providing material support to Daesh and conspiring to obtain firearms for an attack. He faces up to 20 years for the material-support charge and up to 15 years for the firearms charge. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
Both men will be permanently removed from the United States after completing their sentences.
