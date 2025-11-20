Iran eyes investment in Afghan mining sector; promises technical and industrial cooperation

Alireza Bikdeli, Iran’s Ambassador to Kabul, met with Hedayatullah Badri, Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum this week, to discuss Tehran’s interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mining sector.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the Iranian Trade Chamber delegation emphasized its willingness to invest in copper, gold, and iron projects.

The head of Iran’s Chamber of Trade said the country is ready to cooperate in mineral exploration, establishing iron smelting plants, setting up advanced laboratories, and enhancing the technical capacity of Afghan engineers.

Badri highlighted that favorable conditions have been created to attract both domestic and international investors, and welcomed participation from global stakeholders.

He added that all mining extraction and processing activities must comply with the policies of the Islamic Emirate and domestic regulations.

The meeting is seen as a significant step toward developing Afghanistan’s mining sector and strengthening economic ties between Kabul and Tehran.