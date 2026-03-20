Sport
FIFA sanctions Israeli Football Association over discrimination violations
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Israel Football Association (IFA) for multiple breaches of its obligations as a FIFA member, following allegations of discrimination raised by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).
The decision comes after the PFA submitted a proposal at FIFA’s 74th Congress, prompting the FIFA Council to mandate a formal investigation. The Committee found that the IFA violated Articles 13 and 15 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code, covering offensive behaviour, breaches of fair play, and racist abuse.
As part of the sanctions, the IFA has been fined CHF 150,000, issued a formal warning, and ordered to implement a comprehensive prevention plan. The plan includes displaying a highly visible banner reading “Football Unites the World – No to Discrimination” at its next three home matches in A-level FIFA competitions. FIFA must approve the banner’s layout and placement before each game.
Additionally, one-third of the fine must be invested in anti-discrimination initiatives within 60 days, including reforms, protocols, monitoring, and educational campaigns across stadiums and official channels for a full season. The remainder of the fine must be paid within 30 days.
FIFA emphasized that football carries a responsibility to promote dignity, equality, and mutual respect, particularly during periods of conflict and division.
The IFA has been formally notified, and the decision has been published on FIFA’s legal portal. The ruling remains subject to appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.
Sport
Afghanistan national buzkashi team defeats Hungary 14–0
Afghanistan national buzkashi team secured a 14–0 victory over Hungary in its opening match of the 2026 International Kokpar Tournament in Kazakhstan.
The city of Turkestan in Kazakhstan is hosting the international Kokpar competition.
The tournament began on March 15 and will continue until March 21, 2026.
Teams from Afghanistan, China, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkey are participating in the competition.
Sport
IPL 2026 kicks off in under two weeks; Afghan players set to shine
Several Afghan cricketers are once again set to feature prominently in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.
Cricket fans across the region are gearing up for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), which is set to begin in less than two weeks on 28 March 2026.
The tournament will run until 31 May, featuring 10 franchises competing in a packed schedule of T20 matches across India.
The upcoming season will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the competition as defending champions after winning their first-ever IPL title in 2025, ending an 18-year wait for the trophy. Virat Kohli and his RCB teammates secured the championship with a dramatic six-run victory over the Punjab Kings in the final.
Alongside RCB, the league features other major franchises including the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
Afghan players in IPL 2026
Several Afghan cricketers are once again set to feature prominently in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.
Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan will represent the Gujarat Titans, where he remains one of the team’s key bowlers and one of the most successful T20 spinners in the world.
Young left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad will play for the Chennai Super Kings, bringing his mystery spin to the five-time champions as they look to return to title-contending form.
Emerging spin talent Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is part of the Mumbai Indians squad, while all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will represent the Punjab Kings.
Their participation highlights Afghanistan’s growing influence on the global cricket stage, with Afghan players increasingly sought after in major franchise leagues around the world.
IPL broadcast in Afghanistan
For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has once again secured exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL live across the country.
Matches will air on Ariana Television, bringing every game of the tournament to Afghan audiences. Fans can also follow updates, highlights and match coverage through Ariana News and ATN’s social media platforms.
With star players, fierce rivalries and Afghan talent in the spotlight, IPL 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet — and cricket fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow every moment live.
Sport
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team travels to Kazakhstan for international tournament
Buzkashi, often considered Afghanistan’s national sport, is a centuries-old Central Asian tradition in which riders compete on horseback to carry a goat or calf carcass to a designated goal.
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team has departed for Kazakhstan to compete in an international buzkashi tournament, marking another appearance for the country in the traditional sport on the global stage.
The General Directorate of the National Olympic Committee, Physical Education and Sports said a 15-member delegation was sent to the competition. The team was introduced by the National Buzkashi, Javelin and Traditional Games Federation and includes 12 chapandaz—the skilled riders who compete in buzkashi—along with three officials.
According to the statement, the tournament will take place from March 15 to March 21 in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan. Teams from nine countries, including Afghanistan, are expected to participate in the event.
Buzkashi, often considered Afghanistan’s national sport, is a centuries-old Central Asian tradition in which riders compete on horseback to carry a goat or calf carcass to a designated goal.
The sport remains deeply rooted in Afghan culture and is widely played across the country, particularly during festivals and major celebrations.
Afghanistan has historically been one of the strongest nations in buzkashi, and participation in international tournaments provides an opportunity for Afghan riders to showcase the country’s traditional sport while strengthening cultural ties with other Central Asian nations where the game is also popular.
FIFA Council highlights football’s role in peace, announces record investments
FIFA sanctions Israeli Football Association over discrimination violations
IEA defense ministry accuses Pakistan of ceasefire violations
Israel launches new wave of attacks on Iran as regional crisis deepens
Tahawol: Temporary ceasefire draws broad support
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Prominent Muslim scholar issues fatwa calling for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
Tahawol: Temporary ceasefire draws broad support
Saar: Emphasis on resolving conflicts through diplomacy
Tahawol: Global reactions to Pakistan’s recent attacks discussed
Saar: Consequences of Pakistani airstrikes on Afghans discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s new attacks on Kabul hospital discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system
-
Latest News5 days ago
Regional criticism grows amid Pakistan strikes inside Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan airstrike targets a military camp in South Waziristan
-
Business4 days ago
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss steps to speed up land acquisition for TAPI pipeline
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL 2026 kicks off in under two weeks; Afghan players set to shine
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan expands exports through Lapis Lazuli Corridor
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA announces temporary pause in defensive operations against Pakistan for Eid
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan national buzkashi team defeats Hungary 14–0