FIFA sanctions Israeli Football Association over discrimination violations

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Israel Football Association (IFA) for multiple breaches of its obligations as a FIFA member, following allegations of discrimination raised by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).

The decision comes after the PFA submitted a proposal at FIFA’s 74th Congress, prompting the FIFA Council to mandate a formal investigation. The Committee found that the IFA violated Articles 13 and 15 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code, covering offensive behaviour, breaches of fair play, and racist abuse.

As part of the sanctions, the IFA has been fined CHF 150,000, issued a formal warning, and ordered to implement a comprehensive prevention plan. The plan includes displaying a highly visible banner reading “Football Unites the World – No to Discrimination” at its next three home matches in A-level FIFA competitions. FIFA must approve the banner’s layout and placement before each game.

Additionally, one-third of the fine must be invested in anti-discrimination initiatives within 60 days, including reforms, protocols, monitoring, and educational campaigns across stadiums and official channels for a full season. The remainder of the fine must be paid within 30 days.

FIFA emphasized that football carries a responsibility to promote dignity, equality, and mutual respect, particularly during periods of conflict and division.

The IFA has been formally notified, and the decision has been published on FIFA’s legal portal. The ruling remains subject to appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.