Afghanistan national buzkashi team defeats Hungary 14–0

Cricket fans across the region are gearing up for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), which is set to begin in less than two weeks on 28 March 2026.

The tournament will run until 31 May, featuring 10 franchises competing in a packed schedule of T20 matches across India.

The upcoming season will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the competition as defending champions after winning their first-ever IPL title in 2025, ending an 18-year wait for the trophy. Virat Kohli and his RCB teammates secured the championship with a dramatic six-run victory over the Punjab Kings in the final.

Alongside RCB, the league features other major franchises including the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

Afghan players in IPL 2026

Several Afghan cricketers are once again set to feature prominently in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan will represent the Gujarat Titans, where he remains one of the team’s key bowlers and one of the most successful T20 spinners in the world.

Young left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad will play for the Chennai Super Kings, bringing his mystery spin to the five-time champions as they look to return to title-contending form.

Emerging spin talent Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is part of the Mumbai Indians squad, while all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will represent the Punjab Kings.

Their participation highlights Afghanistan’s growing influence on the global cricket stage, with Afghan players increasingly sought after in major franchise leagues around the world.

IPL broadcast in Afghanistan

For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has once again secured exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL live across the country.

Matches will air on Ariana Television, bringing every game of the tournament to Afghan audiences. Fans can also follow updates, highlights and match coverage through Ariana News and ATN’s social media platforms.

With star players, fierce rivalries and Afghan talent in the spotlight, IPL 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet — and cricket fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow every moment live.