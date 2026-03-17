Sport
Afghanistan national buzkashi team defeats Hungary 14–0
Afghanistan national buzkashi team secured a 14–0 victory over Hungary in its opening match of the 2026 International Kokpar Tournament in Kazakhstan.
The city of Turkestan in Kazakhstan is hosting the international Kokpar competition.
The tournament began on March 15 and will continue until March 21, 2026.
Teams from Afghanistan, China, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkey are participating in the competition.
Sport
IPL 2026 kicks off in under two weeks; Afghan players set to shine
Several Afghan cricketers are once again set to feature prominently in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.
Cricket fans across the region are gearing up for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), which is set to begin in less than two weeks on 28 March 2026.
The tournament will run until 31 May, featuring 10 franchises competing in a packed schedule of T20 matches across India.
The upcoming season will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the competition as defending champions after winning their first-ever IPL title in 2025, ending an 18-year wait for the trophy. Virat Kohli and his RCB teammates secured the championship with a dramatic six-run victory over the Punjab Kings in the final.
Alongside RCB, the league features other major franchises including the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
Afghan players in IPL 2026
Several Afghan cricketers are once again set to feature prominently in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.
Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan will represent the Gujarat Titans, where he remains one of the team’s key bowlers and one of the most successful T20 spinners in the world.
Young left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad will play for the Chennai Super Kings, bringing his mystery spin to the five-time champions as they look to return to title-contending form.
Emerging spin talent Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is part of the Mumbai Indians squad, while all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will represent the Punjab Kings.
Their participation highlights Afghanistan’s growing influence on the global cricket stage, with Afghan players increasingly sought after in major franchise leagues around the world.
IPL broadcast in Afghanistan
For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has once again secured exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL live across the country.
Matches will air on Ariana Television, bringing every game of the tournament to Afghan audiences. Fans can also follow updates, highlights and match coverage through Ariana News and ATN’s social media platforms.
With star players, fierce rivalries and Afghan talent in the spotlight, IPL 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet — and cricket fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow every moment live.
Sport
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team travels to Kazakhstan for international tournament
Buzkashi, often considered Afghanistan’s national sport, is a centuries-old Central Asian tradition in which riders compete on horseback to carry a goat or calf carcass to a designated goal.
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team has departed for Kazakhstan to compete in an international buzkashi tournament, marking another appearance for the country in the traditional sport on the global stage.
The General Directorate of the National Olympic Committee, Physical Education and Sports said a 15-member delegation was sent to the competition. The team was introduced by the National Buzkashi, Javelin and Traditional Games Federation and includes 12 chapandaz—the skilled riders who compete in buzkashi—along with three officials.
According to the statement, the tournament will take place from March 15 to March 21 in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan. Teams from nine countries, including Afghanistan, are expected to participate in the event.
Buzkashi, often considered Afghanistan’s national sport, is a centuries-old Central Asian tradition in which riders compete on horseback to carry a goat or calf carcass to a designated goal.
The sport remains deeply rooted in Afghan culture and is widely played across the country, particularly during festivals and major celebrations.
Afghanistan has historically been one of the strongest nations in buzkashi, and participation in international tournaments provides an opportunity for Afghan riders to showcase the country’s traditional sport while strengthening cultural ties with other Central Asian nations where the game is also popular.
Sport
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team set to compete in Kazakhstan
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team is set to participate in an international Kokpar tournament scheduled to take place in the city of Turkistan, in Kazakhstan this month.
According to the Afghanistan National Buzkashi Federation, the event will be held from March 15 to March 21, 2026, marking the revival of the tournament after a nine-year break.
The tournament will bring together teams from several countries where the traditional horse-mounted sport is widely played.
Participating nations are expected to include Afghanistan, China, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Türkiye.
Buzkashi — known as Kokpar in Central Asia — is one of Afghanistan’s most iconic traditional sports. Played on horseback, riders compete to carry a goat carcass across the field and score points in a goal area.
The sport has deep cultural roots in Afghanistan and across the broader Central Asian region.
Afghanistan has historically been one of the strongest competitors in the sport, with skilled riders known for their endurance and horsemanship. The Afghan team previously participated in the same international tournament in Kazakhstan in 2017.
Officials say the upcoming competition provides an opportunity to showcase Afghanistan’s traditional sport on an international stage while strengthening sporting ties between countries that share a long history of equestrian culture.
Saar: Pakistani military’s airstrike on Kabul hospital discussed
Afghanistan condemns deadly Kabul airstrike, warns of continued self-defence
WHO Chief urges Kabul and Islamabad to prioritize peace
Afghanistan national buzkashi team defeats Hungary 14–0
UNAMA: Civilians paying price of ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Saar: Pakistani military’s airstrike on Kabul hospital discussed
Tahawol: China’s efforts for Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Saar: UNSC’s upcoming vote on UNAMA mandate
Tahawol: Afghan, Chinese FMs’ phone talks discussed
Saar: UN meeting on UNAMA mission in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
14 Pakistani soldiers killed after military post falls along Durand line: MoD
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan airstrikes target Pakistani military sites in retaliation for air attacks
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes in several Afghan provinces
-
Latest News1 day ago
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system
-
Latest News2 days ago
Regional criticism grows amid Pakistan strikes inside Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
White House AI czar says US should ‘declare victory and get out’ of Iran war
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA: Four civilians killed, 14 injured in Pakistani airstrike in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
Seven police personnel killed in IED blast in northwest Pakistan