Sport
IPL 2026 kicks off in under two weeks; Afghan players set to shine
Several Afghan cricketers are once again set to feature prominently in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.
Cricket fans across the region are gearing up for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), which is set to begin in less than two weeks on 28 March 2026.
The tournament will run until 31 May, featuring 10 franchises competing in a packed schedule of T20 matches across India.
The upcoming season will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the competition as defending champions after winning their first-ever IPL title in 2025, ending an 18-year wait for the trophy. Virat Kohli and his RCB teammates secured the championship with a dramatic six-run victory over the Punjab Kings in the final.
Alongside RCB, the league features other major franchises including the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
Afghan players in IPL 2026
Several Afghan cricketers are once again set to feature prominently in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.
Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan will represent the Gujarat Titans, where he remains one of the team’s key bowlers and one of the most successful T20 spinners in the world.
Young left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad will play for the Chennai Super Kings, bringing his mystery spin to the five-time champions as they look to return to title-contending form.
Emerging spin talent Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is part of the Mumbai Indians squad, while all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will represent the Punjab Kings.
Their participation highlights Afghanistan’s growing influence on the global cricket stage, with Afghan players increasingly sought after in major franchise leagues around the world.
IPL broadcast in Afghanistan
For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has once again secured exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL live across the country.
Matches will air on Ariana Television, bringing every game of the tournament to Afghan audiences. Fans can also follow updates, highlights and match coverage through Ariana News and ATN’s social media platforms.
With star players, fierce rivalries and Afghan talent in the spotlight, IPL 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet — and cricket fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow every moment live.
Sport
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team travels to Kazakhstan for international tournament
Buzkashi, often considered Afghanistan’s national sport, is a centuries-old Central Asian tradition in which riders compete on horseback to carry a goat or calf carcass to a designated goal.
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team has departed for Kazakhstan to compete in an international buzkashi tournament, marking another appearance for the country in the traditional sport on the global stage.
The General Directorate of the National Olympic Committee, Physical Education and Sports said a 15-member delegation was sent to the competition. The team was introduced by the National Buzkashi, Javelin and Traditional Games Federation and includes 12 chapandaz—the skilled riders who compete in buzkashi—along with three officials.
According to the statement, the tournament will take place from March 15 to March 21 in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan. Teams from nine countries, including Afghanistan, are expected to participate in the event.
Buzkashi, often considered Afghanistan’s national sport, is a centuries-old Central Asian tradition in which riders compete on horseback to carry a goat or calf carcass to a designated goal.
The sport remains deeply rooted in Afghan culture and is widely played across the country, particularly during festivals and major celebrations.
Afghanistan has historically been one of the strongest nations in buzkashi, and participation in international tournaments provides an opportunity for Afghan riders to showcase the country’s traditional sport while strengthening cultural ties with other Central Asian nations where the game is also popular.
Sport
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team set to compete in Kazakhstan
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team is set to participate in an international Kokpar tournament scheduled to take place in the city of Turkistan, in Kazakhstan this month.
According to the Afghanistan National Buzkashi Federation, the event will be held from March 15 to March 21, 2026, marking the revival of the tournament after a nine-year break.
The tournament will bring together teams from several countries where the traditional horse-mounted sport is widely played.
Participating nations are expected to include Afghanistan, China, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Türkiye.
Buzkashi — known as Kokpar in Central Asia — is one of Afghanistan’s most iconic traditional sports. Played on horseback, riders compete to carry a goat carcass across the field and score points in a goal area.
The sport has deep cultural roots in Afghanistan and across the broader Central Asian region.
Afghanistan has historically been one of the strongest competitors in the sport, with skilled riders known for their endurance and horsemanship. The Afghan team previously participated in the same international tournament in Kazakhstan in 2017.
Officials say the upcoming competition provides an opportunity to showcase Afghanistan’s traditional sport on an international stage while strengthening sporting ties between countries that share a long history of equestrian culture.
Sport
Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka postponed
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series, originally set to start on 13 March 2026 in the UAE, has been postponed to the last quarter of 2026 due to logistical challenges, including flight restrictions arising from the Middle East conflict.
The series, Afghanistan’s first hosting of Sri Lanka, was scheduled for three T20Is at Sharjah Cricket Stadium (13, 15, 17 March) and three ODIs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium (20, 22, 25 March).
Despite preparations and coordination with the Emirates Cricket Board, unforeseen developments made travel and operational planning unfeasible, ACB reported adding Sri Lanka Cricket Board was fully informed, and the postponement was made with their consent.
The UAE remains the preferred venue, and new dates will be announced later.
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