Fit-again Rahul in India’s World Cup squad, Ashwin misses out
India have recalled a fit-again KL Rahul for their home World Cup later this year but off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not in the 15-man squad, which did not contain any real surprises.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul has not played competitively since May after suffering a thigh injury but is due to join the team in Sri Lanka for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.
Ishan Kishan, who has smashed a fifty in his last four one-day internationals, leads the race for the wicketkeeper’s spot partly because of the left-handed variety he brings, Reuters reported.
“It’s a good headache to have, isn’t it?” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
“Ishan played a lovely innings (in the Asia Cup), can open the innings … KL’s one-day record is fantastic.
“So when he comes, there will be conversations but you at least have two options now.”
Kuldeep Yadav is the lone frontline wrist-spinner in the Rohit Sharma-led squad, which contains spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.
Ashwin, who remains India’s preferred spinner in test cricket, was not accommodated though.
“Both give us depth in batting,” Agarkar said of Jadeja and Patel. “In 50 overs cricket, perhaps you would ideally want an off-spinner but this gives us the best balance.”
Rohit was happy with the depth in his squad but demanded more contribution from India’s tailenders.
“We found this lacking in our team for the last few years, so we wanted to make sure that we get that batting depth somehow.”
“It’s not just to come out and bowl out the opposition but it’s also to contribute with the bat, and it can make a huge difference.”
Twice champions India, who lost in the semi-finals in 2019, begin their World Cup campaign with an Oct. 8 contest against Australia in Chennai.
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
The week in Asian football
Al-Hilal moved top of the Saudi Pro League after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s hat-trick helped them rally to a 4-3 win over reigning champions Al-Ittihad in Jeddah on Friday.
The former Fulham forward cancelled out Romarinho’s 16th minute opener but goals from Karim Benzema and Abderrazak Hamedallah gave Al-Ittihad a two-goal lead at halftime.
Mitrovic then struck twice in five minutes to level the scores at 3-3, completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, before Salem Al Dawsari hit the winner with 19 minutes remaining.
Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli had been the only teams left with perfect records going into the weekend’s games but a 5-1 loss to Al-Fateh saw Al-Ahli’s winning start also ended.
Al-Hilal top the table with 13 points, level with Al-Taawon, who beat Al-Wehda 4-1.
Vissel Kobe vs Kyoto Sanga
Vissel Kobe defeated Kyoto Sanga 2-1 on Sunday to return to top spot in Japan after Yokohama F Marinos lost 2-0 to Kashiwa Reysol, second-half goals from Yuto Yamada and Matheus Savio condemning the defending champions to a second straight defeat.
Taichi Hara gave visitors Kyoto the lead in the sixth minute but Shuhei Kawasaki pounced on a defensive error 12 minutes later to level and Jean Patric hit the winner for Kobe seven minutes into the second half.
Kobe, who announced the signing of former Spain midfielder Juan Mata on Sunday, lead Marinos by two points with eight games remaining.
Ulsan Hyundai vs Gwangju FC
Ulsan Hyundai saw their lead cut to eight points on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat by Gwangju FC, allowing Pohang Steelers to narrow the gap after two second-half penalties from Zeca and Wanderson gave them a 2-0 win over Incheon United.
Defending champions Ulsan have won only once in their last five league matches as goals from Lee Kun-hee and Beka Mikeltadze earned third-placed Gwangju the victory.
Chinese Super League
Senior Chinese soccer official and chairman of the Chinese Super League, Liu Jun, was placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China’s anti-graft watchdog said.
Liu was previously chairman of now-defunct Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning and was appointed chief executive of Italian Serie A side Inter Milan in 2016, soon after the club was purchased by the Suning Holdings Group.
The move came six months after Chinese Football Association chairman Chen Xuyuan was placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law.
IOC to announce decision on new sports for LA Olympics 2028
A decision on which new sports will be added to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is to be revealed next week, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced this week that it will hold an Executive Board meeting on Sept. 8 when, according to the source, it will take a decision on the LA28 program.
The IOC Session would need to ratify that decision when it meets Oct. 15-17 in Mumbai.
The Executive Board consists of IOC President Thomas Bach, four vice-presidents and 10 other members whereas the Session is a general meeting of IOC members.
When reached for comment, the IOC said the opportunity to propose additional sports is at the full discretion of the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games.
It is then discussed by the Olympic Program Commission and forwarded to the Executive Board, which would put the proposal to a vote at the IOC Session in Mumbai.
The LA28 organizing committee did not immediately respond to Reuters when asked to comment.
The nine sports seeking inclusion for LA28 consists of flag football, karate, kickboxing, baseball-softball, lacrosse, breakdancing, squash, motorsport and cricket.
Of those nine sports, karate and baseball-softball are the only ones that were included in the Tokyo 2020 Games.
While their inclusion would only be assured for one edition of the Games, these sports are banking on the boost provided by their inclusion to spur growth and remain an attractive Olympic product going into the next four-year cycle.
In February 2022, the IOC confirmed 28 “youth-focused” sports for inclusion at LA28, a list that includes skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing.
Next year’s Paris 2024 Olympics organizers have included four additional sports for their Games – breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing – the last three of which also featured as additional events at the Tokyo Games.
Mancini aims to win the Asian Cup with the Saudi Arabia team
New Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini said his main goal is for the men’s national team to win the Asian Cup after 27 years, at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) presentation event in Riyadh on Monday.
The former Italian coach outlined his aspirations to raise the team’s level in Asia, and detailed his long and short-term plans, adding he will evaluate the players to complete the objective to win the continental tournament, Reuters reported.
“Our target is to win the Asian Cup after 27 years. Our target before that is that we have four friendlies, we have two World Cup qualifiers and after that we have a 20-day training camp to prepare for the Asian Cup,” Mancini said in a statement.
“I am not a magician, we have exceptional talents and we can achieve our goals through continuous work. We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we have to translate our words into realities on the field.”
Former coach Herve Renard led the Saudi team at the Qatar World Cup, where they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history by defeating eventual champions Argentina in their opening match before being eliminated in the group stage.
Mancini also spoke about the state of Saudi soccer, drawing parallels with what happened in his home country: “Many great foreign players came to Italy and we improved a lot. It’s good for Saudi players.”
The country is heavily investing in its top-flight football league, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announcing the Sports Club Investment and Privatization Project, involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.
“Saudi Arabia has become an attractive country for all global names” President of SAFF Yasser Al Misehal said.
Numerous top players have been lured to the country following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last year. More recently Karim Benzema and Neymar are among those who have joined Saudi clubs along with English coach Steven Gerrard.
