The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has reported a sharp increase in the number of foreign nationals entering Afghanistan in August, reflecting a new interest in the country as a destination.

According to official data, 2,337 foreign citizens were recorded crossing Afghanistan’s borders during the month.

Of these, 1,305 individuals, including 67 women, arrived in the country, while 1,032 foreign nationals, among them 30 women, departed. The data further shows that land routes accounted for the overwhelming majority of entries, with 1,283 arrivals, compared to just 22 people who traveled by air.

Officials attribute the rise in foreign arrivals to strengthened nationwide security under the Islamic Emirate, which has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to making Afghanistan a viable destination for tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.

The Ministry of Information and Culture has also highlighted Afghanistan’s historic sites, natural landscapes, and cultural heritage as part of ongoing efforts to attract international visitors.

Authorities say the government’s broader support for the tourism industry includes promoting sustainable travel, encouraging infrastructure improvements, and cooperating with local communities to host foreign visitors.

By prioritizing safety and stability, the Islamic Emirate aims to rebuild Afghanistan’s reputation as a country of rich history and natural beauty, while generating economic opportunities for its people.