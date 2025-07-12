Connect with us

German interior minister open to IEA representation in Berlin

3 hours ago

Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has expressed openness to allowing an Islamic Emirate-appointed Afghan representative to operate in Berlin, even without formally recognizing the government.

Dorbindt has told Welt TV that he is prepared “to find the appropriate agreement with those responsible in Afghanistan to enable” repatriation of convicted criminals of Afghan nationality.

“If the Taliban (IEA) send Afghan representatives here who may then serve in Berlin, then that can work even without diplomatic recognition. And I would have no problem if we had a contact person here on site for problems we want to solve,” he said.

In August, Germany resumed flying convicted criminals of Afghan nationality to their home country, after pausing deportations following the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, with the support of what Berlin said were “key regional partners”.

The United Nations, however, has criticised the German interior minister’s plan to deport criminals to Afghanistan, citing human rights issues.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has also stated that there would be no relations with the IEA beyond the current contacts.

Afghan and Pakistani diplomats in Ashgabat discuss boosting bilateral ties

2 hours ago

July 12, 2025

Fazal Mohammad Saber, Chargé d’affaires at the Afghan Embassy in Ashgabat, and Faryal Leghari, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, met on Saturday to discuss strengthening bilateral trade relations, addressing issues faced by Afghan refugees, and facilitating the visa issuance process for Afghans in Pakistan.

The Afghan Embassy in Ashgabat said in a post on X that both sides emphasized the need to expand relations between the two countries to address ongoing issues.

During the meeting, Leghari described the “good” relations between Kabul and Islamabad as important and pledged to convey the contents of the meeting to officials in her country.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate’s Ambassador in Islamabad and the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan also discussed bilateral relations between Kabul and Tehran, regional developments, Afghan refugees, and related topics.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held an online meeting to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Sadiq said that the meeting was constructive, and both sides expressed their concerns about terrorism as a shared challenge and reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and regional engagement with Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan to accept IEA ambassador to Astana, upgrade diplomatic ties

2 hours ago

July 12, 2025

Kazakhstan has decided to accept an ambassador from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to Astana in the near future and to upgrade its diplomatic mission in Kabul to ambassadorial level, an Afghan official said on Saturday.

The decision was conveyed by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister to his Afghan counterpart and is being viewed as a significant signal of renewed political engagement between the two countries, Zia Ahmad, Director of Public Communication of Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, said.

Russia is the only country that has formally recognised the IEA government that seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

China, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Pakistan have all designated ambassadors to Kabul, in a step towards recognition.

Ishaq Dar: Pakistan’s security is tied to Afghanistan’s stability

6 hours ago

July 12, 2025

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Friday that Afghanistan’s stability is essential for Pakistan’s security, and called on Kabul to take action against militant groups operating from its territory.

Addressing an event organized by the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur, Dar said, “Afghanistan’s development will benefit us. We support it. Its security is essential for our security.”

He acknowledged the diplomatic gap between Islamabad and Kabul, noting that there had been no senior-level meetings or formal diplomatic ties with the Islamic Emirate. 

Despite these limitations, Dar stated that he had taken a bold initiative to engage, even while being aware of serious security concerns. “I took a very big step despite knowing that TTP [Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan] has fled there in great numbers,” he remarked.

Calling on the Afghan authorities to take action, Dar added, “We urge them to handle them and get rid of them.”

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized from Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the claim, saying insecurity is an internal matter of Pakistan.

