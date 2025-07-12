Ishaq Dar: Pakistan’s security is tied to Afghanistan’s stability

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Friday that Afghanistan’s stability is essential for Pakistan’s security, and called on Kabul to take action against militant groups operating from its territory.

Addressing an event organized by the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur, Dar said, “Afghanistan’s development will benefit us. We support it. Its security is essential for our security.”

He acknowledged the diplomatic gap between Islamabad and Kabul, noting that there had been no senior-level meetings or formal diplomatic ties with the Islamic Emirate.

Despite these limitations, Dar stated that he had taken a bold initiative to engage, even while being aware of serious security concerns. “I took a very big step despite knowing that TTP [Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan] has fled there in great numbers,” he remarked.

Calling on the Afghan authorities to take action, Dar added, “We urge them to handle them and get rid of them.”

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized from Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the claim, saying insecurity is an internal matter of Pakistan.