Three million Afghans could return this year: UN

Published

3 hours ago

on

Three million Afghans could return to their country this year, a UN refugee official said Friday, warning that the repatriation flow is placing intense pressure on an already major humanitarian crisis.

Iran and Pakistan have introduced new policies affecting displaced Afghans, with Tehran already having given four million “illegal” Afghans until July 6 to leave Iranian territory.

“What we are seeing is the undignified, disorganized and massive exodus of Afghans from both countries, which is generating enormous pressures on the homeland that is willing to receive them and yet utterly unprepared to do so,” the UNHCR representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, said during a video press conference from Kabul, AFP reported.

“Of concern to us is this scale, the intensity and the manner in which returns are occurring.”

Over 1.6 million Afghans have already returned from Pakistan and Iran this year, the large majority from Iran, Jamal added. The figure already exceeds the UNHCR’s initial forecasts of 1.4 million for 2025.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees now estimates three million coming into Afghanistan this year, Jamal said.

The UN agency said over 30,000 people per day have streamed across the Islam Qala border into Afghanistan, with 50,000 crossing on July 4 alone.

“Many of these returnees are arriving having been abruptly uprooted and having undergone an arduous, exhausting and degrading journey. They arrive tired, disoriented, brutalized and often in despair,” Jamal said.

The United Nations has taken emergency measures to reinforce water and sanitation systems intended to serve 7,000 to 10,000 people per day, as well as vaccinations and nutrition services.

Many who have crossed the border have reported pressure from Iranian authorities, including arrests and expulsions.

Ishaq Dar: Pakistan’s security is tied to Afghanistan’s stability

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 12, 2025

By

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Friday that Afghanistan’s stability is essential for Pakistan’s security, and called on Kabul to take action against militant groups operating from its territory.

Addressing an event organized by the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur, Dar said, “Afghanistan’s development will benefit us. We support it. Its security is essential for our security.”

He acknowledged the diplomatic gap between Islamabad and Kabul, noting that there had been no senior-level meetings or formal diplomatic ties with the Islamic Emirate. 

Despite these limitations, Dar stated that he had taken a bold initiative to engage, even while being aware of serious security concerns. “I took a very big step despite knowing that TTP [Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan] has fled there in great numbers,” he remarked.

Calling on the Afghan authorities to take action, Dar added, “We urge them to handle them and get rid of them.”

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized from Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the claim, saying insecurity is an internal matter of Pakistan.

Berlin in ‘technical contact only’ with IEA, says German FM

Published

20 hours ago

on

July 11, 2025

By

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday that Berlin was only in technical contact with the Islamic Emirate and does not intend to recognize the current ruling regime in Afghanistan.

During a meeting in Vienna, Wadephul added that Germany will continue to monitor the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

“There are serious concerns about the humanitarian situation there, the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and particularly the situation of women and girls, and we, as the federal government, will continue to make these clear to the Taliban’s de facto regime,” said Wadephul.

Currently, the Afghan consulate in Munich, Germany, operates in coordination with the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate.

However, Kabul has repeatedly emphasized the need for diplomatic and meaningful relations and has stated that concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan are unfounded.

Germany’s interior minister had said earlier this month that he wants to negotiate a direct agreement with the Islamic Emirate on receiving Afghan migrants deported from Germany.

Since the summer of 2021, only one deportation flight of Afghan migrants has taken place from Germany to Afghanistan.

In August of last year, 28 Afghan asylum seekers who had committed crimes were returned to Kabul from Germany with the assistance of Qatar.

Uzbekistan committed to supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan: FM Saidov

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 11, 2025

By

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan during a meeting between Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, and Abdul Ghafar Terawi, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, on Friday.

According to Saidov’s post on X, the two diplomats discussed pressing bilateral and regional issues, emphasizing the importance of integrating Afghanistan into regional and global supply chains.

Saidov highlighted that expanding economic cooperation, enhancing connectivity, and fostering dynamic partnerships are key to promoting lasting stability and prosperity across the region.

The meeting underscores Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Afghanistan and contribute to peace and development in Central Asia.

 

