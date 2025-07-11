Connect with us

Berlin in ‘technical contact only’ with IEA, says German FM

Published

1 hour ago

on

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday that Berlin was only in technical contact with the Islamic Emirate and does not intend to recognize the current ruling regime in Afghanistan.

During a meeting in Vienna, Wadephul added that Germany will continue to monitor the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

“There are serious concerns about the humanitarian situation there, the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and particularly the situation of women and girls, and we, as the federal government, will continue to make these clear to the Taliban’s de facto regime,” said Wadephul.

Currently, the Afghan consulate in Munich, Germany, operates in coordination with the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate.

However, Kabul has repeatedly emphasized the need for diplomatic and meaningful relations and has stated that concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan are unfounded.

Germany’s interior minister had said earlier this month that he wants to negotiate a direct agreement with the Islamic Emirate on receiving Afghan migrants deported from Germany.

Since the summer of 2021, only one deportation flight of Afghan migrants has taken place from Germany to Afghanistan.

In August of last year, 28 Afghan asylum seekers who had committed crimes were returned to Kabul from Germany with the assistance of Qatar.

Uzbekistan committed to supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan: FM Saidov

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 11, 2025

By

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan during a meeting between Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, and Abdul Ghafar Terawi, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, on Friday.

According to Saidov’s post on X, the two diplomats discussed pressing bilateral and regional issues, emphasizing the importance of integrating Afghanistan into regional and global supply chains.

Saidov highlighted that expanding economic cooperation, enhancing connectivity, and fostering dynamic partnerships are key to promoting lasting stability and prosperity across the region.

The meeting underscores Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Afghanistan and contribute to peace and development in Central Asia.

 

Pakistan, Iran explore ways to enhance regional engagement with Afghanistan

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 11, 2025

By

Pakistani and Iranian diplomats have held a virtual meeting to discuss regional cooperation and developments in Afghanistan.

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Muhammad Raza Bahrami, Director of South Asia Department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, explored ways to strengthen regional engagement and coordination on Afghanistan.

Sadiq described the meeting as “productive” in a post on X, noting that both sides shared concerns over terrorism as a mutual challenge and discussed avenues for enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

 

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister visits Kabul, vows to expand ties

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 11, 2025

By

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtileu met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, pledging to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry’s press release, during the meeting, both sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional opportunities, transit projects, and strengthening political understanding.

Muttaqi appreciated Kazakhstan’s positive stance towards Afghanistan and expressed hope that the existing opportunities would be effectively utilized to expand political and economic interactions. He stated that Kazakhstan has been one of the countries with a constructive approach towards Afghanistan from the beginning, and now is the time to transform this engagement into sustainable and long-term cooperation.

Murat Nurtileu, on his first visit to Afghanistan, expressed satisfaction with the security situation and said his country is eager to expand political, economic, and scientific relations with Afghanistan. He emphasized that Kazakhstan wants to play a positive role in Afghanistan’s stability, food security, transit, and comprehensive development.

At the conclusion, both sides welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding the Turghundi-Herat railway project and emphasized the continuation of cooperation between technical teams.

