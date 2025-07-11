Uzbekistan committed to supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan: FM Saidov

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday that Berlin was only in technical contact with the Islamic Emirate and does not intend to recognize the current ruling regime in Afghanistan.

During a meeting in Vienna, Wadephul added that Germany will continue to monitor the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

“There are serious concerns about the humanitarian situation there, the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and particularly the situation of women and girls, and we, as the federal government, will continue to make these clear to the Taliban’s de facto regime,” said Wadephul.

Currently, the Afghan consulate in Munich, Germany, operates in coordination with the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate.

However, Kabul has repeatedly emphasized the need for diplomatic and meaningful relations and has stated that concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan are unfounded.

Germany’s interior minister had said earlier this month that he wants to negotiate a direct agreement with the Islamic Emirate on receiving Afghan migrants deported from Germany.

Since the summer of 2021, only one deportation flight of Afghan migrants has taken place from Germany to Afghanistan.

In August of last year, 28 Afghan asylum seekers who had committed crimes were returned to Kabul from Germany with the assistance of Qatar.