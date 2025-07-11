Latest News
Uzbekistan committed to supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan: FM Saidov
Uzbekistan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan during a meeting between Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, and Abdul Ghafar Terawi, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, on Friday.
According to Saidov’s post on X, the two diplomats discussed pressing bilateral and regional issues, emphasizing the importance of integrating Afghanistan into regional and global supply chains.
Saidov highlighted that expanding economic cooperation, enhancing connectivity, and fostering dynamic partnerships are key to promoting lasting stability and prosperity across the region.
The meeting underscores Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Afghanistan and contribute to peace and development in Central Asia.
Latest News
Berlin in ‘technical contact only’ with IEA, says German FM
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday that Berlin was only in technical contact with the Islamic Emirate and does not intend to recognize the current ruling regime in Afghanistan.
During a meeting in Vienna, Wadephul added that Germany will continue to monitor the human rights situation in Afghanistan.
“There are serious concerns about the humanitarian situation there, the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and particularly the situation of women and girls, and we, as the federal government, will continue to make these clear to the Taliban’s de facto regime,” said Wadephul.
Currently, the Afghan consulate in Munich, Germany, operates in coordination with the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate.
However, Kabul has repeatedly emphasized the need for diplomatic and meaningful relations and has stated that concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan are unfounded.
Germany’s interior minister had said earlier this month that he wants to negotiate a direct agreement with the Islamic Emirate on receiving Afghan migrants deported from Germany.
Since the summer of 2021, only one deportation flight of Afghan migrants has taken place from Germany to Afghanistan.
In August of last year, 28 Afghan asylum seekers who had committed crimes were returned to Kabul from Germany with the assistance of Qatar.
Latest News
Pakistan, Iran explore ways to enhance regional engagement with Afghanistan
Pakistani and Iranian diplomats have held a virtual meeting to discuss regional cooperation and developments in Afghanistan.
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Muhammad Raza Bahrami, Director of South Asia Department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, explored ways to strengthen regional engagement and coordination on Afghanistan.
Sadiq described the meeting as “productive” in a post on X, noting that both sides shared concerns over terrorism as a mutual challenge and discussed avenues for enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Latest News
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister visits Kabul, vows to expand ties
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtileu met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, pledging to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between the two countries.
According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry’s press release, during the meeting, both sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional opportunities, transit projects, and strengthening political understanding.
Muttaqi appreciated Kazakhstan’s positive stance towards Afghanistan and expressed hope that the existing opportunities would be effectively utilized to expand political and economic interactions. He stated that Kazakhstan has been one of the countries with a constructive approach towards Afghanistan from the beginning, and now is the time to transform this engagement into sustainable and long-term cooperation.
Murat Nurtileu, on his first visit to Afghanistan, expressed satisfaction with the security situation and said his country is eager to expand political, economic, and scientific relations with Afghanistan. He emphasized that Kazakhstan wants to play a positive role in Afghanistan’s stability, food security, transit, and comprehensive development.
At the conclusion, both sides welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding the Turghundi-Herat railway project and emphasized the continuation of cooperation between technical teams.
Berlin in ‘technical contact only’ with IEA, says German FM
Uzbekistan committed to supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan: FM Saidov
Pakistan, Iran explore ways to enhance regional engagement with Afghanistan
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister visits Kabul, vows to expand ties
Kazakhmys explores Afghanistan’s untapped mineral potential
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
Tahawol: Russia’s defense of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Iran’s ongoing mistreatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s likely deportation of 1 million Afghans discussed
Saar: Discussion on Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks in Qatar
Tahawol: First Afghanistan–Pakistan political consultation meeting discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
-
World4 days ago
BRICS leaders condemn Gaza and Iran attacks, urge global reforms
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan uncovers fake visa network in Islamabad involving Afghan nationals
-
International Sports4 days ago
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
-
Latest News5 days ago
10th of Muharram observed peacefully in Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 78; Trump plans visit
-
Latest News5 days ago
35 development projects inaugurated in remote districts of Kunar
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN-led Doha meetings call for greater support for Afghan economy and counternarcotics efforts