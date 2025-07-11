Connect with us

Pakistan, Iran explore ways to enhance regional engagement with Afghanistan

Published

7 minutes ago

on

Pakistani and Iranian diplomats have held a virtual meeting to discuss regional cooperation and developments in Afghanistan.

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Muhammad Raza Bahrami, Director of South Asia Department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, explored ways to strengthen regional engagement and coordination on Afghanistan.

Sadiq described the meeting as “productive” in a post on X, noting that both sides shared concerns over terrorism as a mutual challenge and discussed avenues for enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

 

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister visits Kabul, vows to expand ties

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 11, 2025

By

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtileu met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, pledging to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry’s press release, during the meeting, both sides discussed the development of bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional opportunities, transit projects, and strengthening political understanding.

Muttaqi appreciated Kazakhstan’s positive stance towards Afghanistan and expressed hope that the existing opportunities would be effectively utilized to expand political and economic interactions. He stated that Kazakhstan has been one of the countries with a constructive approach towards Afghanistan from the beginning, and now is the time to transform this engagement into sustainable and long-term cooperation.

Murat Nurtileu, on his first visit to Afghanistan, expressed satisfaction with the security situation and said his country is eager to expand political, economic, and scientific relations with Afghanistan. He emphasized that Kazakhstan wants to play a positive role in Afghanistan’s stability, food security, transit, and comprehensive development.

At the conclusion, both sides welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding the Turghundi-Herat railway project and emphasized the continuation of cooperation between technical teams.

Kazakhmys explores Afghanistan’s untapped mineral potential

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 11, 2025

By

Kazakhstan’s mining company Kazakhmys Barlau is turning its attention to Afghanistan, viewing the country as a geologically rich and promising region for exploration, according to CEO Galym Nurzhanov.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Nurzhanov, who also serves as deputy chairman for geology and strategy at Kazakhmys Corporation, shared insights from his visits to Afghanistan as part of a Kazakh delegation.

“For our geologists and miners, it’s like stepping into the 19th century,” Nurzhanov said, referring to the abundance of surface-level metal deposits. He cited examples of lead-zinc sites with ore grades nearing 39%, and concentrates as high as 41%. “That’s ready ore—you can crush it and send it straight to the plant,” he explained.

He also highlighted the positive reception Kazakhs receive in Afghanistan.

“They know and like us. We walked through the bazaars and saw that the flour, the bread it’s all from Kazakhstan. They respect Kazakhs and immediately invite us for tea,” he said.

Kazakhmys Barlau is in the early stages of evaluating Afghanistan’s mineral resources. Nurzhanov noted the lack of existing data and geological archives in the country. “We’re doing reconnaissance, studying the surface, and comparing it with what we know,” he said, emphasizing the need for careful planning and detailed assessments.

Afghanistan is known to hold significant deposits of critical minerals and rare earth elements—resources essential to the green economy. Many of these deposits are accessible and hold promise for further scientific exploration.

“Geologists have no borders. An ore body can run through three countries and to study it, you have to see the whole thing.”,” said Nurzhanov. “For us, it’s about what lies beneath the Earth’s surface. Geology is beyond politics. And if there’s a chance to discover something new, our specialists are ready. Because being closer to science means opening new paths for the country and for its people.”

 

 

EU reaffirms support for Afghan people on World Population Day

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 11, 2025

By

On World Population Day, the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to the Afghan people, highlighting continued support in health, education, livelihoods, and climate resilience.

In messages shared on social media, the EU in Afghanistan said it stands in solidarity with Afghans and is focused on addressing basic needs and promoting a more sustainable future.

The EU said it is supporting health services such as maternal care, mental health, nutrition, clean water, rehabilitation, and disease control. It also emphasized the importance of inclusive education and, in partnership with UNICEF and WFP, is rehabilitating schools, providing daily snacks, and supporting learning opportunities for all.

Support for displaced populations remains a key priority, with the EU working alongside IOM, UNHCR, and UNICEF to assist refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons in education, protection, and job creation.

The EU is also investing in livelihoods and economic resilience in partnership with UNDP, WFP, and the Aga Khan Foundation. To help Afghan farmers face growing climate challenges, it is promoting climate-smart agriculture and sustainable rural development.

The EU reiterated its long-term commitment to standing with the Afghan people during a time of great need.

Continue Reading
