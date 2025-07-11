Pakistan, Iran explore ways to enhance regional engagement with Afghanistan

Kazakhstan’s mining company Kazakhmys Barlau is turning its attention to Afghanistan, viewing the country as a geologically rich and promising region for exploration, according to CEO Galym Nurzhanov.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Nurzhanov, who also serves as deputy chairman for geology and strategy at Kazakhmys Corporation, shared insights from his visits to Afghanistan as part of a Kazakh delegation.

“For our geologists and miners, it’s like stepping into the 19th century,” Nurzhanov said, referring to the abundance of surface-level metal deposits. He cited examples of lead-zinc sites with ore grades nearing 39%, and concentrates as high as 41%. “That’s ready ore—you can crush it and send it straight to the plant,” he explained.

He also highlighted the positive reception Kazakhs receive in Afghanistan.

“They know and like us. We walked through the bazaars and saw that the flour, the bread it’s all from Kazakhstan. They respect Kazakhs and immediately invite us for tea,” he said.

Kazakhmys Barlau is in the early stages of evaluating Afghanistan’s mineral resources. Nurzhanov noted the lack of existing data and geological archives in the country. “We’re doing reconnaissance, studying the surface, and comparing it with what we know,” he said, emphasizing the need for careful planning and detailed assessments.

Afghanistan is known to hold significant deposits of critical minerals and rare earth elements—resources essential to the green economy. Many of these deposits are accessible and hold promise for further scientific exploration.

“Geologists have no borders. An ore body can run through three countries and to study it, you have to see the whole thing.”,” said Nurzhanov. “For us, it’s about what lies beneath the Earth’s surface. Geology is beyond politics. And if there’s a chance to discover something new, our specialists are ready. Because being closer to science means opening new paths for the country and for its people.”