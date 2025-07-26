Germany won’t recognize IEA in foreseeable future, says envoy to Russia

Germany has no plans to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the near future, according to German Ambassador to Russia, Graf Lambsdorff.

In an interview with RTVI, Lambsdorff said Berlin’s position remains firm due to the IEA’s internal governance, particularly its treatment of women and girls.

“Our position differs significantly from Russia’s in this regard,” he said. “Russia is the only country so far to have done so, thus departing from the framework of international consensus.”

He also noted that technical-level contacts with the IEA continue through established channels, and Germany does not require Russian assistance in that regard.

Recently, Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt expressed openness to allowing Islamic Emirate-appointed Afghan representatives to operate in Germany, even without formally recognizing the government.

Dorbindt said that he is prepared “to find the appropriate agreement with those responsible in Afghanistan to enable” repatriation of convicted criminals of Afghan nationality.