Germany won’t recognize IEA in foreseeable future, says envoy to Russia
Germany has no plans to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in the near future, according to German Ambassador to Russia, Graf Lambsdorff.
In an interview with RTVI, Lambsdorff said Berlin’s position remains firm due to the IEA’s internal governance, particularly its treatment of women and girls.
“Our position differs significantly from Russia’s in this regard,” he said. “Russia is the only country so far to have done so, thus departing from the framework of international consensus.”
He also noted that technical-level contacts with the IEA continue through established channels, and Germany does not require Russian assistance in that regard.
Recently, Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt expressed openness to allowing Islamic Emirate-appointed Afghan representatives to operate in Germany, even without formally recognizing the government.
Dorbindt said that he is prepared “to find the appropriate agreement with those responsible in Afghanistan to enable” repatriation of convicted criminals of Afghan nationality.
OIC plays key role in engagement with Islamic Emirate, says UN
The United Nations says the religious standing of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) can serve as an effective tool for engaging with the Islamic Emirate and supporting human rights in Afghanistan.
Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, emphasized during a Security Council session that the moral and religious standing of the OIC can play a meaningful role in engaging with the Islamic Emirate and advancing human rights, particularly women’s rights.
Khiari added that the OIC, drawing on its religious credibility, has maintained ongoing contact with officials of the IEA and can, through dialogue, work to safeguard the fundamental rights of women in Afghanistan.
According to Khiari, partnership with the OIC is essential for establishing sustainable peace, promoting inclusive governance, and ensuring respect for human rights in Afghanistan.
He emphasized that OIC is one of the key actors in the political dialogue process concerning Afghanistan’s future. These are the same talks the UN is pursuing through the Doha Process framework, where diplomatic pressure—facilitated through the OIC’s engagement—is expected to yield effective results.
The OIC has repeatedly defended Afghan women’s right to education, work, and social participation in international forums, and has called for respect for their fundamental rights in accordance with Islamic principles.
The organization also sought to serve as a diplomatic bridge between the IEA and the wider Islamic world, aiming to foster gradual policy changes related to women through dialogue and mutual understanding.
Previously, the head of the Muslim World League (MWL), during a visit to Kabul, held separate meetings with senior officials of IEA, including the Prime Minister. In those meetings, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa stressed that Afghanistan must move forward in unity and cooperation with the international community, and that the country should play an active role in major Islamic summits.
Germany halts humanitarian visa programs amid migration crackdown
Germany has suspended its voluntary humanitarian visa programs, according to an announcement by the country’s interior ministry on Thursday.
The move follows recent controversy surrounding Germany’s special admissions program for Afghans deemed facing threat following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021.
Since the IEA takeover in 2021, over 45,000 Afghans—including former support staff for the German military—have been relocated to Germany.
However, the program has faced criticism over alleged lapses in security screening, with questions raised about the identities of some arrivals.
In line with tougher immigration policies, the new conservative-led government has frozen previous humanitarian visa pledges. As a result, around 2,300 Afghans currently in Pakistan remain in limbo after preparing to travel to Germany.
Despite the suspension, legal obstacles remain. Earlier this month, a Berlin administrative court ruled that Germany must provide safe passage to individuals if a prior legal promise was made—citing the case of an Afghan family.
According to data from the German foreign office, the majority of humanitarian visas over the past four years were granted to Afghans, followed by Syrians and Russians. Total admissions have dropped significantly, from 23,000 in 2022 to 10,500 in 2024.
A week ago, Germany deported 81 Afghan men to Afghanistan.
There must be a solution to Durand Line, says Khalilzad
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has called for a solution to the Durand Line issue, describing it as an unresolved challenge that demands leadership, vision, and political will from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Speaking in an interview with a Pakistani journalist, Khalilzad stressed, “There must be — there simply must be [a solution],” referring to the long-standing border dispute between the two neighboring countries. He emphasized that resolving such a critical matter requires not just acknowledgment of the problem but also the wisdom and intellectual ability to address it decisively.
Khalilzad noted that strong leadership backed by public support is crucial to achieving this. “I think Imran Khan would be such a leader in Pakistan,” he said. “In Afghanistan, we are still in search of a leader who can do that.”
The Durand Line is the 1893 British-mandated border between the two countries. It is recognised by Pakistan, but not by Afghanistan.
