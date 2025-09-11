Business
Global partners strengthen Afghan Islamic finance sector
Since 2024, more than 120 officials from Da Afghanistan Bank, commercial banks, and microfinance institutions have received certifications in areas such as Shari’ah compliance, Islamic accounting, and financial reporting.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) are scaling up efforts to strengthen Afghanistan’s financial sector through Islamic finance training and the adoption of international standards.
The partnership, part of the Global Islamic Finance and Impact Investing Platform (GIFIIP) launched by UNDP and IsDB in 2016, seeks to build resilience in Afghanistan’s fragile economy by positioning Islamic finance as a driver for sustainable development.
Training has included AAOIFI’s flagship programs—Certified Shari’ah Advisor & Auditor (CSAA), Certified Islamic Professional Accountant (CIPA), and others—alongside workshops on ethics, governance, and technical standards.
“These certifications are equipping Afghanistan’s financial sector with qualified professionals in Shari’ah compliance and financial reporting, ensuring alignment with global best practices,” the partners said in a joint statement.
By broadening institutional capacity and strengthening cross-border cooperation, the initiative aims to create a more inclusive financial system capable of supporting long-term growth.
Afghanistan’s banking sector has been under severe strain since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in 2021, with international sanctions cutting off most external financing and foreign reserves.
Restrictions on the central bank have left commercial banks struggling with liquidity shortages, limited access to correspondent banking, and reduced public trust.
Within this constrained environment, Islamic finance is seen as a potential pathway to keep the sector functional, attract regional investment, and provide alternative tools for economic recovery.
Business
Melon and watermelon harvests rise 15% in Baghlan, farmers see fruitful season
Farmers have urged the government to expand support by helping facilitate exports, lowering the cost of fertilizers, and ensuring access to high-quality agricultural inputs.
The Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in northern Baghlan province has announced a 15 percent increase in melon and watermelon yields this year, marking a successful season for local farmers.
Officials credited the growth to the use of improved seed varieties, modern cultivation methods, and technical guidance provided by agriculture experts in the province. Fertile lands and favorable conditions further contributed to the increase in production.
Farmers welcomed the higher yields but voiced concerns over limited access to markets, which hampers their ability to sell surplus produce at fair prices. The melon harvest season in Baghlan, which began in early June, will continue until late August.
According to officials, 2,210 hectares of land were cultivated this year, producing an estimated 33,150 metric tons of melons and watermelons. This reflects a 15 percent increase from last year, when 2,433 hectares produced around 29,196 metric tons.
This growth in Baghlan’s horticultural output comes as part of broader efforts by the Islamic Emirate to promote legal agriculture. Authorities have introduced programs to support farmers transitioning from poppy cultivation to alternative crops such as melons, watermelons, wheat, and saffron—aimed at boosting food security, improving rural livelihoods, and reducing reliance on illicit crops.
Business
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Local officials described the project as a step forward in strengthening public services and boosting industrial growth in the province.
A major power distribution project at the Pul-e-Khumri dam in Baghlan province has been completed at a cost of 43 million Afghanis (about $600,000) and was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by local officials.
The project involved building an 8-kilometer electricity distribution network and installing seven standard transmission towers. With its completion, hundreds of families in Pul-e-Khumri now have access to a more reliable electricity supply, marking a significant improvement for the city’s residents.
Speaking at the inauguration, Baghlan Governor Abdul Rahman Haqqani stressed that access to electricity is essential for people’s daily lives and future development. “The completion of this project will provide a large number of residents in Pul-e-Khumri with power,” he said, calling on citizens to help preserve and protect the infrastructure.
Assadullah Mustafa Hashemi, Head of Information and Culture for Baghlan, underscored the province’s economic importance. He noted that Baghlan plays a critical role in both agriculture and industry and said that “under the current administration, special attention has been given to developing Baghlan’s infrastructure.”
The Pul-e-Khumri Nasaji dam, built in the 1950s with support from the former Soviet Union, is one of Afghanistan’s oldest hydroelectric projects. With a generating capacity of about 4.5 megawatts, it has long been a vital source of electricity for Baghlan and neighboring provinces.
Despite its limited size, it remains an important piece of infrastructure in a country where access to consistent electricity is still a challenge for many communities.
Business
Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees
Islamic Emirate established a special court to review and validate pension-related documents, urging retirees to submit all necessary paperwork for proper verification.
The Ministry of Finance has announced that, under the directive of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, pension payments for civilian and military retirees across Afghanistan have officially resumed.
Mohammad Rahmani, Director General of the Pension Fund at the Ministry of Finance, told a press conference in Kabul that the payments will follow a well-organized plan and fixed schedule to ensure timely distribution. He added that only retirees whose documents have been fully processed and verified by the special court will be eligible to receive their pensions.
Pension payments in Afghanistan had effectively been suspended after the collapse of the previous government in August 2021, leaving thousands of retirees without their regular income for nearly four years.
Officials say the resumption of payments is expected to alleviate financial stress for Afghanistan’s retired civilian and military personnel, providing reassurance that pensions will now be delivered reliably. Observers note that this move could also strengthen confidence in the country’s public financial administration and signal a step toward stabilizing essential social support systems.
