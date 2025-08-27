Melon and watermelon harvests rise 15% in Baghlan, farmers see fruitful season

The Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in northern Baghlan province has announced a 15 percent increase in melon and watermelon yields this year, marking a successful season for local farmers.

Officials credited the growth to the use of improved seed varieties, modern cultivation methods, and technical guidance provided by agriculture experts in the province. Fertile lands and favorable conditions further contributed to the increase in production.

Farmers welcomed the higher yields but voiced concerns over limited access to markets, which hampers their ability to sell surplus produce at fair prices. The melon harvest season in Baghlan, which began in early June, will continue until late August.

According to officials, 2,210 hectares of land were cultivated this year, producing an estimated 33,150 metric tons of melons and watermelons. This reflects a 15 percent increase from last year, when 2,433 hectares produced around 29,196 metric tons.

Farmers have urged the government to expand support by helping facilitate exports, lowering the cost of fertilizers, and ensuring access to high-quality agricultural inputs.

This growth in Baghlan’s horticultural output comes as part of broader efforts by the Islamic Emirate to promote legal agriculture. Authorities have introduced programs to support farmers transitioning from poppy cultivation to alternative crops such as melons, watermelons, wheat, and saffron—aimed at boosting food security, improving rural livelihoods, and reducing reliance on illicit crops.