Business
Melon and watermelon harvests rise 15% in Baghlan, farmers see fruitful season
Farmers have urged the government to expand support by helping facilitate exports, lowering the cost of fertilizers, and ensuring access to high-quality agricultural inputs.
The Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in northern Baghlan province has announced a 15 percent increase in melon and watermelon yields this year, marking a successful season for local farmers.
Officials credited the growth to the use of improved seed varieties, modern cultivation methods, and technical guidance provided by agriculture experts in the province. Fertile lands and favorable conditions further contributed to the increase in production.
Farmers welcomed the higher yields but voiced concerns over limited access to markets, which hampers their ability to sell surplus produce at fair prices. The melon harvest season in Baghlan, which began in early June, will continue until late August.
According to officials, 2,210 hectares of land were cultivated this year, producing an estimated 33,150 metric tons of melons and watermelons. This reflects a 15 percent increase from last year, when 2,433 hectares produced around 29,196 metric tons.
This growth in Baghlan’s horticultural output comes as part of broader efforts by the Islamic Emirate to promote legal agriculture. Authorities have introduced programs to support farmers transitioning from poppy cultivation to alternative crops such as melons, watermelons, wheat, and saffron—aimed at boosting food security, improving rural livelihoods, and reducing reliance on illicit crops.
Business
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Local officials described the project as a step forward in strengthening public services and boosting industrial growth in the province.
A major power distribution project at the Pul-e-Khumri dam in Baghlan province has been completed at a cost of 43 million Afghanis (about $600,000) and was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by local officials.
The project involved building an 8-kilometer electricity distribution network and installing seven standard transmission towers. With its completion, hundreds of families in Pul-e-Khumri now have access to a more reliable electricity supply, marking a significant improvement for the city’s residents.
Speaking at the inauguration, Baghlan Governor Abdul Rahman Haqqani stressed that access to electricity is essential for people’s daily lives and future development. “The completion of this project will provide a large number of residents in Pul-e-Khumri with power,” he said, calling on citizens to help preserve and protect the infrastructure.
Assadullah Mustafa Hashemi, Head of Information and Culture for Baghlan, underscored the province’s economic importance. He noted that Baghlan plays a critical role in both agriculture and industry and said that “under the current administration, special attention has been given to developing Baghlan’s infrastructure.”
The Pul-e-Khumri Nasaji dam, built in the 1950s with support from the former Soviet Union, is one of Afghanistan’s oldest hydroelectric projects. With a generating capacity of about 4.5 megawatts, it has long been a vital source of electricity for Baghlan and neighboring provinces.
Despite its limited size, it remains an important piece of infrastructure in a country where access to consistent electricity is still a challenge for many communities.
Business
Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees
Islamic Emirate established a special court to review and validate pension-related documents, urging retirees to submit all necessary paperwork for proper verification.
The Ministry of Finance has announced that, under the directive of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, pension payments for civilian and military retirees across Afghanistan have officially resumed.
Mohammad Rahmani, Director General of the Pension Fund at the Ministry of Finance, told a press conference in Kabul that the payments will follow a well-organized plan and fixed schedule to ensure timely distribution. He added that only retirees whose documents have been fully processed and verified by the special court will be eligible to receive their pensions.
Pension payments in Afghanistan had effectively been suspended after the collapse of the previous government in August 2021, leaving thousands of retirees without their regular income for nearly four years.
In response, the Islamic Emirate established a special court to review and validate pension-related documents, urging retirees to submit all necessary paperwork for proper verification. This initiative aims to prevent fraud and improve transparency in the pension system.
Officials say the resumption of payments is expected to alleviate financial stress for Afghanistan’s retired civilian and military personnel, providing reassurance that pensions will now be delivered reliably. Observers note that this move could also strengthen confidence in the country’s public financial administration and signal a step toward stabilizing essential social support systems.
Business
CPEC integration set to boost Afghanistan’s trade and connectivity
By linking major ports, railways, and highways, the corridor could open new avenues for infrastructure investment, commerce, and regional cooperation.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), currently being constructed in Pakistan, is expected to bring significant socio-economic benefits to Afghanistan, enhancing regional connectivity and trade prospects, according to Zafar Iqbal, Acting President of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI).
Iqbal, whole made the remark during a recent think-tank session at the PCJCCI Secretariat, described CPEC as a potential “game changer” for Afghanistan, positioning the country as a central hub in the emerging trade and transit network across South and Central Asia.
By linking major ports, railways, and highways, the corridor could open new avenues for infrastructure investment, commerce, and regional cooperation, he said.
With countries such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and other Central Asian Republics planning to leverage Gwadar Port for trade, Afghanistan is poised to gain substantially from transit trade opportunities. Iqbal highlighted that Afghanistan will no longer be a landlocked country; and that with CPEC, it will become a land-linked trade corridor connecting Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.
Experts note that deeper integration into CPEC could provide Afghanistan with access to modern transport networks, facilitate exports and imports, and stimulate growth in logistics, manufacturing, and service sectors. The corridor also presents opportunities for cross-border investment, creating jobs and supporting local industries while fostering closer economic ties with neighboring countries.
As CPEC continues to expand, Afghanistan’s participation could transform its role in regional trade, strengthen connectivity with strategic partners, and enhance its economic resilience in the coming decade.
