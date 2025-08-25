Business
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Local officials described the project as a step forward in strengthening public services and boosting industrial growth in the province.
A major power distribution project at the Pul-e-Khumri dam in Baghlan province has been completed at a cost of 43 million Afghanis (about $600,000) and was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by local officials.
The project involved building an 8-kilometer electricity distribution network and installing seven standard transmission towers. With its completion, hundreds of families in Pul-e-Khumri now have access to a more reliable electricity supply, marking a significant improvement for the city’s residents.
Speaking at the inauguration, Baghlan Governor Abdul Rahman Haqqani stressed that access to electricity is essential for people’s daily lives and future development. “The completion of this project will provide a large number of residents in Pul-e-Khumri with power,” he said, calling on citizens to help preserve and protect the infrastructure.
Assadullah Mustafa Hashemi, Head of Information and Culture for Baghlan, underscored the province’s economic importance. He noted that Baghlan plays a critical role in both agriculture and industry and said that “under the current administration, special attention has been given to developing Baghlan’s infrastructure.”
Local officials described the project as a step forward in strengthening public services and boosting industrial growth in the province.
The Pul-e-Khumri Nasaji dam, built in the 1950s with support from the former Soviet Union, is one of Afghanistan’s oldest hydroelectric projects. With a generating capacity of about 4.5 megawatts, it has long been a vital source of electricity for Baghlan and neighboring provinces.
Despite its limited size, it remains an important piece of infrastructure in a country where access to consistent electricity is still a challenge for many communities.
Business
Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees
Islamic Emirate established a special court to review and validate pension-related documents, urging retirees to submit all necessary paperwork for proper verification.
The Ministry of Finance has announced that, under the directive of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, pension payments for civilian and military retirees across Afghanistan have officially resumed.
Mohammad Rahmani, Director General of the Pension Fund at the Ministry of Finance, told a press conference in Kabul that the payments will follow a well-organized plan and fixed schedule to ensure timely distribution. He added that only retirees whose documents have been fully processed and verified by the special court will be eligible to receive their pensions.
Pension payments in Afghanistan had effectively been suspended after the collapse of the previous government in August 2021, leaving thousands of retirees without their regular income for nearly four years.
In response, the Islamic Emirate established a special court to review and validate pension-related documents, urging retirees to submit all necessary paperwork for proper verification. This initiative aims to prevent fraud and improve transparency in the pension system.
Officials say the resumption of payments is expected to alleviate financial stress for Afghanistan’s retired civilian and military personnel, providing reassurance that pensions will now be delivered reliably. Observers note that this move could also strengthen confidence in the country’s public financial administration and signal a step toward stabilizing essential social support systems.
Business
CPEC integration set to boost Afghanistan’s trade and connectivity
By linking major ports, railways, and highways, the corridor could open new avenues for infrastructure investment, commerce, and regional cooperation.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), currently being constructed in Pakistan, is expected to bring significant socio-economic benefits to Afghanistan, enhancing regional connectivity and trade prospects, according to Zafar Iqbal, Acting President of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI).
Iqbal, whole made the remark during a recent think-tank session at the PCJCCI Secretariat, described CPEC as a potential “game changer” for Afghanistan, positioning the country as a central hub in the emerging trade and transit network across South and Central Asia.
By linking major ports, railways, and highways, the corridor could open new avenues for infrastructure investment, commerce, and regional cooperation, he said.
With countries such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and other Central Asian Republics planning to leverage Gwadar Port for trade, Afghanistan is poised to gain substantially from transit trade opportunities. Iqbal highlighted that Afghanistan will no longer be a landlocked country; and that with CPEC, it will become a land-linked trade corridor connecting Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.
Experts note that deeper integration into CPEC could provide Afghanistan with access to modern transport networks, facilitate exports and imports, and stimulate growth in logistics, manufacturing, and service sectors. The corridor also presents opportunities for cross-border investment, creating jobs and supporting local industries while fostering closer economic ties with neighboring countries.
As CPEC continues to expand, Afghanistan’s participation could transform its role in regional trade, strengthen connectivity with strategic partners, and enhance its economic resilience in the coming decade.
Business
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $102 million, a sharp 28 percent decline from $142 million in June.
Pakistan-Afghan trade volume fell by 12 percent on a month-on-month basis in July 2025, while year-on-year figures showed a marginal two percent decline, according to official data.
Total bilateral trade dropped to $138 million in July, compared to $158 million in June 2025. On a yearly comparison, trade slipped slightly from $141 million in July 2024.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $102 million, a sharp 28 percent decline from $142 million in June.
Compared with July last year, exports eased by two percent from $104 million. Imports from Afghanistan, however, surged on a monthly basis, rising 129 percent from $16 million in June to $37 million in July. Year-on-year, imports dipped by 3 percent from $38 million in July 2024.
Sector-wise, several Pakistani exports to Afghanistan showed strong growth.
Cement exports rose 182 percent year-on-year to $10.46 million in July 2025, while fruit and vegetable shipments climbed 215 percent to $9.63 million.
Exports of animal or vegetable oils increased 203 percent, iron and steel 180 percent, and prepared animal fodder and oil cakes 575 percent. Paper and paperboard sales more than doubled, and rice exports rose 11 percent to $19.44 million.
In contrast, sugar exports fell to zero in July, while miscellaneous food items and motorcycles dropped 82 percent, malt extracts 62 percent, and pharmaceutical products 10 percent.
On the import side, Pakistan’s purchases of Afghan agricultural products rose significantly.
Imports of grapes surged 562 percent, tomatoes 212 percent, apricots 116 percent, and cucumbers nine percent year-on-year. However, cotton imports declined 61 percent, coal 25 percent, oilseeds 52 percent, and cereals 24 percent.
Despite July’s slowdown, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan showed strong growth in the previous fiscal year.
In FY2024-25, trade volume reached $1.99 billion, a 25 percent increase from $1.60 billion in FY2023-24. Pakistan’s exports drove much of this growth, rising 31 percent to $1.39 billion, while imports from Afghanistan increased 13 percent to $607 million.
Among the standout performers was sugar, whose exports skyrocketed by over 4,300 percent to $262.77 million in FY2024-25 from just $5.93 million a year earlier.
UNAMA, Afghan officials meet, discuss jobs, food security, and returnees
Syria’s Sharaa expected to address UN in New York in September
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
EU contributes €10 million to protect Afghan children on the move
Free cataract surgery campaign launched at Kabul Central Hospital
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Over 96,000 overflights crossed Afghanistan’s airspace in past year
Saar: Integration of Afghanistan into CPEC discussed
Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed
Saar: Postponement of Afghan dialogue in Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s call for IEA to fight terrorism discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s close cooperation with IEA
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad warns Afghan invitees against participating in ‘ISI-backed conference’
-
International Sports4 days ago
Cartwright, Crawley shine in Southern Brave and Superchargers victories
-
International Sports3 days ago
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
-
World4 days ago
Trump administration imposes new sanctions on four ICC judges, prosecutors
-
Latest News4 days ago
Araghchi: Iran maintains close cooperation with IEA based on national interests
-
Latest News3 days ago
Specific hours set to facilitate exports at Torkham border: Jawad Akhundzada
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russian, Indian foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan in Moscow