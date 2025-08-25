Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families

A major power distribution project at the Pul-e-Khumri dam in Baghlan province has been completed at a cost of 43 million Afghanis (about $600,000) and was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by local officials.

The project involved building an 8-kilometer electricity distribution network and installing seven standard transmission towers. With its completion, hundreds of families in Pul-e-Khumri now have access to a more reliable electricity supply, marking a significant improvement for the city’s residents.

Speaking at the inauguration, Baghlan Governor Abdul Rahman Haqqani stressed that access to electricity is essential for people’s daily lives and future development. “The completion of this project will provide a large number of residents in Pul-e-Khumri with power,” he said, calling on citizens to help preserve and protect the infrastructure.

Assadullah Mustafa Hashemi, Head of Information and Culture for Baghlan, underscored the province’s economic importance. He noted that Baghlan plays a critical role in both agriculture and industry and said that “under the current administration, special attention has been given to developing Baghlan’s infrastructure.”

Local officials described the project as a step forward in strengthening public services and boosting industrial growth in the province.

The Pul-e-Khumri Nasaji dam, built in the 1950s with support from the former Soviet Union, is one of Afghanistan’s oldest hydroelectric projects. With a generating capacity of about 4.5 megawatts, it has long been a vital source of electricity for Baghlan and neighboring provinces.

Despite its limited size, it remains an important piece of infrastructure in a country where access to consistent electricity is still a challenge for many communities.