Business
Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees
Islamic Emirate established a special court to review and validate pension-related documents, urging retirees to submit all necessary paperwork for proper verification.
The Ministry of Finance has announced that, under the directive of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, pension payments for civilian and military retirees across Afghanistan have officially resumed.
Mohammad Rahmani, Director General of the Pension Fund at the Ministry of Finance, told a press conference in Kabul that the payments will follow a well-organized plan and fixed schedule to ensure timely distribution. He added that only retirees whose documents have been fully processed and verified by the special court will be eligible to receive their pensions.
Pension payments in Afghanistan had effectively been suspended after the collapse of the previous government in August 2021, leaving thousands of retirees without their regular income for nearly four years.
In response, the Islamic Emirate established a special court to review and validate pension-related documents, urging retirees to submit all necessary paperwork for proper verification. This initiative aims to prevent fraud and improve transparency in the pension system.
Officials say the resumption of payments is expected to alleviate financial stress for Afghanistan’s retired civilian and military personnel, providing reassurance that pensions will now be delivered reliably. Observers note that this move could also strengthen confidence in the country’s public financial administration and signal a step toward stabilizing essential social support systems.
Business
CPEC integration set to boost Afghanistan’s trade and connectivity
By linking major ports, railways, and highways, the corridor could open new avenues for infrastructure investment, commerce, and regional cooperation.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), currently being constructed in Pakistan, is expected to bring significant socio-economic benefits to Afghanistan, enhancing regional connectivity and trade prospects, according to Zafar Iqbal, Acting President of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI).
Iqbal, whole made the remark during a recent think-tank session at the PCJCCI Secretariat, described CPEC as a potential “game changer” for Afghanistan, positioning the country as a central hub in the emerging trade and transit network across South and Central Asia.
By linking major ports, railways, and highways, the corridor could open new avenues for infrastructure investment, commerce, and regional cooperation, he said.
With countries such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and other Central Asian Republics planning to leverage Gwadar Port for trade, Afghanistan is poised to gain substantially from transit trade opportunities. Iqbal highlighted that Afghanistan will no longer be a landlocked country; and that with CPEC, it will become a land-linked trade corridor connecting Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.
Experts note that deeper integration into CPEC could provide Afghanistan with access to modern transport networks, facilitate exports and imports, and stimulate growth in logistics, manufacturing, and service sectors. The corridor also presents opportunities for cross-border investment, creating jobs and supporting local industries while fostering closer economic ties with neighboring countries.
As CPEC continues to expand, Afghanistan’s participation could transform its role in regional trade, strengthen connectivity with strategic partners, and enhance its economic resilience in the coming decade.
Business
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $102 million, a sharp 28 percent decline from $142 million in June.
Pakistan-Afghan trade volume fell by 12 percent on a month-on-month basis in July 2025, while year-on-year figures showed a marginal two percent decline, according to official data.
Total bilateral trade dropped to $138 million in July, compared to $158 million in June 2025. On a yearly comparison, trade slipped slightly from $141 million in July 2024.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $102 million, a sharp 28 percent decline from $142 million in June.
Compared with July last year, exports eased by two percent from $104 million. Imports from Afghanistan, however, surged on a monthly basis, rising 129 percent from $16 million in June to $37 million in July. Year-on-year, imports dipped by 3 percent from $38 million in July 2024.
Sector-wise, several Pakistani exports to Afghanistan showed strong growth.
Cement exports rose 182 percent year-on-year to $10.46 million in July 2025, while fruit and vegetable shipments climbed 215 percent to $9.63 million.
Exports of animal or vegetable oils increased 203 percent, iron and steel 180 percent, and prepared animal fodder and oil cakes 575 percent. Paper and paperboard sales more than doubled, and rice exports rose 11 percent to $19.44 million.
In contrast, sugar exports fell to zero in July, while miscellaneous food items and motorcycles dropped 82 percent, malt extracts 62 percent, and pharmaceutical products 10 percent.
On the import side, Pakistan’s purchases of Afghan agricultural products rose significantly.
Imports of grapes surged 562 percent, tomatoes 212 percent, apricots 116 percent, and cucumbers nine percent year-on-year. However, cotton imports declined 61 percent, coal 25 percent, oilseeds 52 percent, and cereals 24 percent.
Despite July’s slowdown, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan showed strong growth in the previous fiscal year.
In FY2024-25, trade volume reached $1.99 billion, a 25 percent increase from $1.60 billion in FY2023-24. Pakistan’s exports drove much of this growth, rising 31 percent to $1.39 billion, while imports from Afghanistan increased 13 percent to $607 million.
Among the standout performers was sugar, whose exports skyrocketed by over 4,300 percent to $262.77 million in FY2024-25 from just $5.93 million a year earlier.
Business
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
Official figures show that the country consumes roughly six million tons of flour each year, of which 3.5 million tons are supplied locally.
Afghanistan is now meeting about 60 percent of its annual flour requirements through domestic production, according to the Economic Deputy of the Office of the Prime Minister.
Official figures show that the country consumes roughly six million tons of flour each year, of which 3.5 million tons are supplied locally.
Around 200 flour factories are currently operating nationwide with a combined investment of nearly $150 million, employing more than 2,500 permanent workers. These factories produce about one million tons of flour annually, while local mills contribute the remainder.
The prime minister’s office noted that the Islamic Emirate has introduced a series of measures to strengthen domestic production and support farmers. These include reducing import tariffs on wheat and flour, curbing wheat smuggling, and ensuring fair purchase prices for farmers during harvest season.
Officials say the policies are designed to secure a stable and timely flour supply for Afghan households, reduce dependency on imports, and stimulate the rural economy.
Despite the progress, Afghanistan still relies on imports to cover about 40 percent of its flour needs, underscoring the importance of continued investment in agriculture and food processing to achieve self-sufficiency.
Bayat Foundation rebuilds and equips a health center in Maidan Wardak
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Moscow embassy delegation visits Afghan prisoners in Belarus
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Tahawol: US acknowledgment of IEA’s counterterrorism cooperation discussed
Saar: Postponement of Afghan dialogue in Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s call for IEA to fight terrorism discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s close cooperation with IEA
Tahawol: Kabul’s trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
-
Regional4 days ago
India, China agree to resume direct flights, boost business links
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
-
4 days ago
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kabul for talks
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad warns Afghan invitees against participating in ‘ISI-backed conference’
-
International Sports3 days ago
Cartwright, Crawley shine in Southern Brave and Superchargers victories