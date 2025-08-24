Afghanistan resumes pension payments for civilian and military retirees

The Ministry of Finance has announced that, under the directive of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, pension payments for civilian and military retirees across Afghanistan have officially resumed.

Mohammad Rahmani, Director General of the Pension Fund at the Ministry of Finance, told a press conference in Kabul that the payments will follow a well-organized plan and fixed schedule to ensure timely distribution. He added that only retirees whose documents have been fully processed and verified by the special court will be eligible to receive their pensions.

Pension payments in Afghanistan had effectively been suspended after the collapse of the previous government in August 2021, leaving thousands of retirees without their regular income for nearly four years.

In response, the Islamic Emirate established a special court to review and validate pension-related documents, urging retirees to submit all necessary paperwork for proper verification. This initiative aims to prevent fraud and improve transparency in the pension system.

Officials say the resumption of payments is expected to alleviate financial stress for Afghanistan’s retired civilian and military personnel, providing reassurance that pensions will now be delivered reliably. Observers note that this move could also strengthen confidence in the country’s public financial administration and signal a step toward stabilizing essential social support systems.